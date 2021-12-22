An error occurred. Please try again.

Struggling to feel the countdown excitement this year? Bring some festive cheer to your home by organising a last-minute Christmas movie night gift basket for your family or friends. Here’s how.

Nothing helps get everyone excited for Christmas Day more than a festive movie night! Hunker down in cosy pjs, stock up on some snacks and let the magic of Hollywood transport you to a winter wonderland.

It’s a great way to get the whole family together, too. You can make it feel like even more of a treat by creating a Christmas movie night gift basket for the whole family to unwrap and experience together.

And it’s not too late to get it sorted for this year!

Five family-friendly Christmas films to watch

First things first – what to watch? Here are five ideas to help inspire you:

Make it a bumper night with The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2 (available on Netflix) Return to a classic, Home Alone (available on Disney Plus) Enjoy the brand new A Boy Called Christmas (available on NOW TV) Fall in love with the magic of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (available on Netflix) Soak up the festive feels of The Santa Clause (available on Disney Plus)

8 must-have items for a cracking Christmas movie night gift basket

Now, the extra special finishing touches! The team at Bon Accord in Aberdeen have pulled together some essential items (available to pick up last-minute at the shopping centre) to make your family’s festive night in extra fun.

They make an excellent Christmas movie night gift basket – whether you keep it for your family or gift it to a neighbour or loved one.

Here’s what to shop:

Find everything you need to make Christmas 2021 extra special

Bon Accord in Aberdeen is still open for any last minute Christmas gift shopping. It’s not too late to get everything you need to make the festivities as fun as possible, with over 70 shops at the centre to browse.

Remember to keep yourself and others safe by observing the Covid safety measures. Wear a face covering, maintain social distancing and sanitise your hands regularly.

And check out Bon Accord’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways, below, for a chance to win a prize.

Visit the Bon Accord website for more information and centre opening times.