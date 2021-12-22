Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How to boost your family’s Christmas spirits with an extra special movie night

In partnership with Bon Accord
December 22, 2021, 11:12 am
Family enjoying a Christmas movie night gift basket

Struggling to feel the countdown excitement this year? Bring some festive cheer to your home by organising a last-minute Christmas movie night gift basket for your family or friends. Here’s how.

Nothing helps get everyone excited for Christmas Day more than a festive movie night! Hunker down in cosy pjs, stock up on some snacks and let the magic of Hollywood transport you to a winter wonderland.

It’s a great way to get the whole family together, too. You can make it feel like even more of a treat by creating a Christmas movie night gift basket for the whole family to unwrap and experience together.

And it’s not too late to get it sorted for this year!

Five family-friendly Christmas films to watch

First things first – what to watch? Here are five ideas to help inspire you:

  1. Make it a bumper night with The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2 (available on Netflix)
  2. Return to a classic, Home Alone (available on Disney Plus)
  3. Enjoy the brand new A Boy Called Christmas (available on NOW TV)
  4. Fall in love with the magic of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (available on Netflix)
  5. Soak up the festive feels of The Santa Clause (available on Disney Plus)

8 must-have items for a cracking Christmas movie night gift basket

Now, the extra special finishing touches! The team at Bon Accord in Aberdeen have pulled together some essential items (available to pick up last-minute at the shopping centre) to make your family’s festive night in extra fun.

They make an excellent Christmas movie night gift basket – whether you keep it for your family or gift it to a neighbour or loved one.

Here’s what to shop:

1. Snuggle up under a cute blanket: Grey sloth Fluffy hooded blanket, £19.99 (New Look)
2. Dress the part in matching pjs: Monochrome Christmas Animal Matching Family Kids Pyjamas, £13 - £20 (Next)
3. Make a cuppa more festive with a themed mug: Christmas Reindeer Mug, £10 (Claire’s)
4. Set the scene with a festive candle: Christmas Magic candle, £24.99 (Yankee Candle)
5. Keep your feet cosy: Barley Lane by Totes Reindeer Novelty Slipper Socks, £14.00 (Boots)
6. Treat yourself to a new pair of slippers: Closed Toe Suedette Slippers, £12 (Bonmarche)
7. Don’t forget about snacks: Pick & Mix Cookie Box of 24, £13.00 (Millie’s Cookie’s)
8. Hot chocolate is a must! Sainsbury’s Hot Chocolate Snowman or Santa Set, £5 (Sainsbury’s)

Find everything you need to make Christmas 2021 extra special

Bon Accord in Aberdeen is still open for any last minute Christmas gift shopping. It’s not too late to get everything you need to make the festivities as fun as possible, with over 70 shops at the centre to browse.

Remember to keep yourself and others safe by observing the Covid safety measures. Wear a face covering, maintain social distancing and sanitise your hands regularly.

And check out Bon Accord’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways, below, for a chance to win a prize.

Visit the Bon Accord website for more information and centre opening times.

12 Days of Christmas giveaways – how to be in with a chance of winning

