Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Aspiring authors have chance to shine with XpoNorth Tweet Pitch

By Jamie Wilde
January 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 11:59 am
Take to Twitter to be in with a chance of landing a book deal via XpoNorth Tweet Pitch.
Take to Twitter to be in with a chance of landing a book deal via XpoNorth Tweet Pitch.

XpoNorth Tweet Pitch is back for its eighth year on Friday January 21.

XpoNorth is Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s (HIE) specialist year-round support mechanism for creative industry businesses based across the Highlands and Islands.

Its annual Tweet Pitch event, produced alongside the Association of Scottish Literary Agents, gives writers in Scotland the chance to pitch their work via social media to a panel of Scotland’s leading literary agents and publishers.

How to pitch

Writers of all levels and genres have the chance to land a book deal by pitching their work in 280 characters or less and tagging #XpoNorth in a Tweet.

Completed work or projects still in development will be considered from writers living and working in Scotland, with the only requirement being for the work to be unpublished.

Last year’s Tweet Pitch attracted submissions by hundreds of writers throughout the one-day event, with #XpoNorth appearing in the top five Twitter trends across the UK for the majority of the day.

Writer, Leonie Charlton.

Success stories

Success stories from previous years include Leonie Charlton who had her debut story, Marram, published last year by Sandstone Press and is currently working on her second book.

Shetland PhD student Catherine Munro took part in 2019. Her pitch was picked up by agent Jenny Brown, which then saw a three-way auction for her debut memoir The Ponies at the Edge of the World, due to be published in May 2022.

The event also coincides with the release of several publishing sessions from XpoNorth 2021 Creative Industries Conference, which are now available to play back on the XpoNorth YouTube channel.

Literary agent Jenny Brown.

‘So much talent’

Literary agent Jenny Brown, who has been involved in XpoNorth Tweet Pitch since its inception, said: “I’ve seen it grow year on year which is fabulous. There’s so much talent out there.

“A sense of community forms as a result of XpoNorth Tweet Pitch – it brings together all of Scotland’s publishers, agents and writers and there’s such a generosity of spirit.

“There’s lots of advice online about how to pitch and distill the essence of what you want to write.

“But the most important thing is to know what your book is about. What are you writing? And how do you convey that?”

Publishing sector specialist advisor at XpoNorth, Peter Urpeth.

Celebration of Scottish writing

Peter Urpeth, publishing sector specialist advisor at XpoNorth, said: “The annual Tweet Pitch has become a major date in the calendar of Scottish publishing.

“It is a real celebration and display of the depth, diversity and spirit of writing in Scotland.

“The day offers writers a chance to kick-start their writing year with a pitch to agents and publishers, and is an opportunity that has been proven, time and time again, to work.”

Visit www.xponorth.co.uk for more information.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]