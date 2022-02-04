Former Burberry employee starts sustainable business in Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Former Burberry employee starts sustainable business in Skye

By Jamie Wilde
February 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 11:51 am
Scribe & Grow, based in Skye, offers sustainable greetings cards and candles.
Scribe & Grow, based in Skye, offers sustainable greetings cards and candles.

Scribe & Grow is a new business based on the Isle of Skye, focusing on plantable greetings cards and zero-waste candles.

Izzy Cunningham, a mother of two, created the business in March 2021 with the help of Highlands & Island Enterprise (HIE).

She was inspired to do so after losing her regular income due to lockdown restrictions at the beginning of the pandemic.

Scribe & Grow owner, Izzy Cunningham.

Former Burberry employee

Before relocating to Skye, Izzy and her husband worked in London as an event organiser for Burberry and security guard respectively.

The pair moved to the island in 2017 to start their family and lead new lives closer to Izzy’s parents.

Scribe & Grow grow candle.

However, Covid-19 left Izzy without an income as the manager of the self-catering cottage attached to their home.

Adapting to find new work, Goodieboss, Izzy’s first lockdown project, has now evolved into an online gift shop featuring products based across Scotland.

Scribe & Grow

Scribe & Grow is her second project, dedicated to sustainability and zero waste.

The business’s greetings cards, featuring an array of designs, are made from 100% pre-consumer recycled cotton and are packed with bee-friendly flower seeds.

Irn-Bru inspired greetings card.

Instead of throwing the cards away after use, they can be planted in soil and grown into flowers.

Grow candles inspired by Scottish scents soon followed – a zero-waste product that allows consumers to burn the candle then plant its basil-infused paper insert around the pot.

Other stationery items such as pens, pencils and notebooks have been added to the online product range which is available via the Scribe & Grow website.

“People just seem to love the products,” Izzy Cunningham.

Eco-friendly vibe

Scribe & Grow founder Izzy said: “The business has been going incredibly well. I’ve shocked myself to be honest!

“I’m doing a pop-up shop in John Lewis in Edinburgh for a week in March, which is something I would never have dreamt of.

“People just seem to love the products. They’ve got that eco-friendly vibe and it’s a very simple swap to make from other types of stationery.”

Wellbeing boost

Izzy is delighted that her mental wellbeing has also benefitted since starting Scribe & Grow.

“I have struggled with anxiety and OCD for some time now, but having a creative output and focus has really benefitted my mental health,” she said.

“I’m excited about the future,” Izzy Cunningham.

“Starting Goodieboss then Scribe & Grow has definitely helped me to grow as an individual and a mother. Now, I’m excited about the future.”

Scribe & Grow customer Karen Kennedy also said: “Scribe & Grow has become my go-to for cards and gifts for any occasion.

“Colorful, fun designs and good for the planet – what’s not to love?”

Tunnock’s inspired greetings card.

Visit Scribe and Grow online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]