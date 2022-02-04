Former Burberry employee starts sustainable business in Skye

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scribe & Grow is a new business based on the Isle of Skye, focusing on plantable greetings cards and zero-waste candles.

Izzy Cunningham, a mother of two, created the business in March 2021 with the help of Highlands & Island Enterprise (HIE).

She was inspired to do so after losing her regular income due to lockdown restrictions at the beginning of the pandemic.

Former Burberry employee

Before relocating to Skye, Izzy and her husband worked in London as an event organiser for Burberry and security guard respectively.

The pair moved to the island in 2017 to start their family and lead new lives closer to Izzy’s parents.

However, Covid-19 left Izzy without an income as the manager of the self-catering cottage attached to their home.

Adapting to find new work, Goodieboss, Izzy’s first lockdown project, has now evolved into an online gift shop featuring products based across Scotland.

Scribe & Grow

Scribe & Grow is her second project, dedicated to sustainability and zero waste.

The business’s greetings cards, featuring an array of designs, are made from 100% pre-consumer recycled cotton and are packed with bee-friendly flower seeds.

Instead of throwing the cards away after use, they can be planted in soil and grown into flowers.

Grow candles inspired by Scottish scents soon followed – a zero-waste product that allows consumers to burn the candle then plant its basil-infused paper insert around the pot.

Other stationery items such as pens, pencils and notebooks have been added to the online product range which is available via the Scribe & Grow website.

Eco-friendly vibe

Scribe & Grow founder Izzy said: “The business has been going incredibly well. I’ve shocked myself to be honest!

“I’m doing a pop-up shop in John Lewis in Edinburgh for a week in March, which is something I would never have dreamt of.

“People just seem to love the products. They’ve got that eco-friendly vibe and it’s a very simple swap to make from other types of stationery.”

Wellbeing boost

Izzy is delighted that her mental wellbeing has also benefitted since starting Scribe & Grow.

“I have struggled with anxiety and OCD for some time now, but having a creative output and focus has really benefitted my mental health,” she said.

“Starting Goodieboss then Scribe & Grow has definitely helped me to grow as an individual and a mother. Now, I’m excited about the future.”

Scribe & Grow customer Karen Kennedy also said: “Scribe & Grow has become my go-to for cards and gifts for any occasion.

“Colorful, fun designs and good for the planet – what’s not to love?”

Visit Scribe and Grow online.