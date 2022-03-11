Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

3 inspiring stories about how one non-profit is helping people with a learning disability in Scotland

In partnership with Thera (Scotland)
March 11, 2022, 10:57 am
carers in Scotland admiring the view on a walk

Thera (Scotland) is all about helping people with a learning disability in Scotland to live the life they choose – and its dedicated support workers play a vital role in making that happen. Here are three inspiring stories about Thera (Scotland)’s work to brighten up your day.

Unusually compared to similar organisations, Thera is led and managed by people with a learning disability – including Service Quality Director Jordan Allan, who was recently named in the Power 100 2021 list.

This approach helps the organisation to support people with a learning disability in Scotland to not only live independently, but to live the life they choose with person-centred support. As well as practical care, Thera (Scotland) works hard to help its users pursue hobbies, careers and other life goals.

Its support workers are key in helping this happen. Here are three inspiring stories from Thera (Scotland)that show how the right support can help everyone live life to the fullest.

1. “My team and I came up with ideas that they could do every day which matched each individual’s likes and interests.”

Anna, Team Co-ordinator for Thera (Scotland)

Before the pandemic, some of the people with a learning disability in Scotland that Anna supported would spend their days taking part in activities in their communities. This all stopped during the lockdown.

Undeterred, Anna and her team worked hard to come up with creative and inclusive ideas to keep everyone busy.

people out for a walk

Anna says: “My team and I came up with ideas that they could do every day which matched each individual’s likes and interests.

“There were workshops for baking and cooking, and arts and crafts. We took them on walks outdoors to enjoy the wildlife, and they now have a sensory room, which they love. For those who enjoy music, we had a tablet to listen to their favourite music.

“Due to the days being busy for everyone, in the evenings it was time to relax with a film.

“There are five people supported so across five evenings, each person would choose their favourite meal to eat that day. Then on Saturday they had a takeaway and then a lovely Sunday lunch to end the week.”

This helped until restrictions ended; now the people Anna supports are getting back out into their communities. She ends: “It is great to see them back in the community, progressing and happy. I still enjoy seeing them in the mornings before they go out and at the weekends.”

2. “We really had to think outside the box and do things that we didn’t expect!”

Shona, Senior Support Worker in Falkirk for Thera (Scotland)

During the pandemic, Shona had to reimagine the support she provided to people with a learning disability in Scotland. Her creativity, passion and dedication shone through in the solutions she found.

Shona says: “We started off small adding in more sensory activities – from making gloop to rice sensory bottles and sensory baking.”

The team also turned to Microsoft Teams for the likes of birthday parties, quizzes, virtual coffee mornings and socialising with family or friends.

an indoor picnic for people with a learning disability in Scotland

But soon, the only limit was Shona and her colleagues’ imaginations. She continues: “A planned garden picnic was expertly transformed into a ‘day at the beach’ indoors by our Team Co-ordinator Jill. When the sun didn’t appear outside, she created a paddling pool, wave sounds, picnic set up, sun hats and sunshades!”

The focus was always on the people who needed support. Shona explains: “We really had to think outside the box and do things that we didn’t expect! I mean just how do you transport a filled ‘pond’ with mud, leaves, fishing nets and plastic fish outside through two rooms, a hallway and a step, without flooding the house? Our community support has been that bit harder, however we did not forget about people.”

This involved a lot of hard work, but it was important for Shona and Thera (Scotland). Shona adds: “Some activities required more planning than others, but was totally worth it!”

3. “The people we support love using the space for so many different things.”

Margaret, Community Support Leader in Dalkeith for Thera (Scotland)

When a group of five people (who all live together) couldn’t access their community sensory facilities during the pandemic, Thera (Scotland) got creative.

Their team of support workers turned a space in their home into their very own sensory room. The people who live there were able to continue enjoy exercising and interacting with sensory equipment, in the safety of their own home. It also featured a new smart TV for virtual video calls, which proved useful not only for socialising but also consultation events and quality assurance checks.

man out for a walk

Today, the sensory room remains important to the five individuals. Whether using it individually, as a group or somewhere to enjoy some quiet time, it’s proven to be a beloved addition to their home.

Margaret said: “The team have been amazing at putting the new sensory room together. It was definitely a joint effort but so worth every stressful second when you see just how much the people we support love using the space for so many different things.”

Visit the website to hear more from the staff at Thera on how they support people with a learning disability in Scotland to live they life they choose.

You can also find out more about the support on offer, and opportunities to work with Thera (Scotland) to help them continue delivering their vital, person-centred work in communities across the country.

