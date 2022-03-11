Former Elgin City boss Jim Weir makes Borough Briggs return until end of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Elgin City manager Jim Weir has joined the League 2 side’s backroom staff until the end of the season.

The experienced 52-year-old coach will assist boss Gavin Price, who replaced him in the Borough Briggs hot-seat in 2017 after being Weir’s trusty right-hand man.

Weir has kept his finger on the pulse at his old club and can’t wait to play his part in the closing stages of the campaign.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back involved with the club. It’s always been the first result I looked for on a Saturday and regularly spoke to Gavin after games.

“The board and supporters have always been very supportive. I am looking forward to offering support to Gavin, Steven Mackay, Stevie Dunn and the players with the experience I have gained.”

Boss happy to secure Weir’s services

And Price is thrilled to have Weir come on board after he had helped out when illness impacted the coaching staff.

He said: “I am delighted to have Jim back in the dug-out. He is a close friend, and has always been someone I have had the upmost respect and trust for.

“Jim has been helping us out the last couple of weeks as we have had our own backroom Covid issues and really enjoyed it.

“I am glad we have managed to persuade Jim back into the fold, his experience in the game will compliment the great work Steven Mackay and Stevie Dunn are doing already, giving us a really strong and experienced backroom staff.’

Annan trek is next up for Elgin City

City have had a tough season, sitting eighth in the division, although four points from their last two outings has kept them 10 points away from basement side Cowdenbeath ahead of their long trek to Annan Athletic this weekend.