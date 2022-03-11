Former Elgin City boss Jim Weir makes Borough Briggs return until end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Elgin City boss Jim Weir makes Borough Briggs return until end of season

By Paul Chalk
March 11, 2022, 11:00 am
Jim Weir, left, with Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Former Elgin City manager Jim Weir has joined the League 2 side’s backroom staff until the end of the season.

The experienced 52-year-old coach will assist boss Gavin Price, who replaced him in the Borough Briggs hot-seat in 2017 after being Weir’s trusty right-hand man.

Weir has kept his finger on the pulse at his old club and can’t wait to play his part in the closing stages of the campaign.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back involved with the club. It’s always been the first result I looked for on a Saturday and regularly spoke to Gavin after games.

“The board and supporters have always been very supportive. I am looking forward to offering support to Gavin, Steven Mackay, Stevie Dunn and the players with the experience I have gained.”

Boss happy to secure Weir’s services

And Price is thrilled to have Weir come on board after he had helped out when illness impacted the coaching staff.

He said: “I am delighted to have Jim back in the dug-out. He is a close friend, and has always been someone I have had the upmost respect and trust for.

Elgin manager Gavin Price.

“Jim has been helping us out the last couple of weeks as we have had our own backroom Covid issues and really enjoyed it.

“I am glad we have managed to persuade Jim back into the fold, his experience in the game will compliment the great work Steven Mackay and Stevie Dunn are doing already, giving us a really strong and experienced backroom staff.’

Annan trek is next up for Elgin City

City have had a tough season, sitting eighth in the division, although four points from their last two outings has kept them 10 points away from basement side Cowdenbeath ahead of their long trek to Annan Athletic this weekend.

