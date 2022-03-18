Stewart Milne Homes celebrates apprenticeship successes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stewart Milne Homes celebrates apprenticeship successes

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Final-year apprentice joiner Stephanie Barron has set herself the goal of becoming a site manager.

To mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week last week, housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes told how apprentices now account for almost 10% of its workforce, with many having progressed to senior roles, leading projects and managing sites.

As a result of the commitment to a clear career path, the organisation benefits from high apprenticeship retention rates.

Having enjoyed woodwork at school, 21-year-old Stephanie Barron wanted to work in a practical environment and is now a final-year apprentice joiner at Stewart Milne Homes, with a goal to become a site manager one day.

Stewart Milne Homes has high retention rates when it comes to keeping its apprentices.

Career path

Stephanie first attended college, completing an introduction to joinery course.

She said: “I knew I wanted to apply for an apprenticeship after I finished my course. It made sense to learn and practise a practical career alongside experienced tradespeople. Combining this with the theoretical parts of college was the perfect answer.”

“I was also offered the opportunity to be put through my advanced craft qualification as part of my four-year apprenticeship. This is a higher level which really adds to my skillset and improves my technique.

“This apprenticeship opens so many doors to me, it aligns with my interest in property development, but it’s also a good foundation for various routes.

Dunnottar Park, a Stewart Milne Homes development at Stonehaven.

Aspiration

“I’d love to be able to train and educate others one day but a key aspiration of mine is to be a site manager once I’ve got enough experience.”

While professional development remains a priority, a career in a practical trade offers personal benefits and achievements for individuals too.

Health and wellbeing

Stephanie said: “I really like the physical benefits of my job. I’m constantly on the move which is good from a health and wellbeing perspective. I really value what I do as I like to keep active and on my feet.

“As a female in construction, I’m fortunate that I’ve had support and never been put off pursuing a typically male-dominated trade.

“Having worked in the industry for a few years now, I would encourage women, if they are interested in this field, to really go for it.”

Steve Heenan joined SMH as an apprentice bricklayer over 20 years ago and praised the clear progression path.

Mentorship

Steve Heenan joined SMH as an apprentice bricklayer in 1999. Now he has progressed within the organisation, holding mentorship responsibilities for new apprentices and won Tradesperson of the Year at the 2021 Trades Awards.

“The job can be challenging, but this clear progression makes it so much more rewarding. I’ve been able to work across many developments which has led to me constructing with difficult materials.

The Stewart Milne Homes development at Countesswells, Aberdeen.

New skills

“This is part of the development process and I’m grateful to be in a position where I am constantly learning new skills, even after two decades of service.”

Anyone interested in becoming an apprentice at Stewart Milne Homes should email careers@Stewartmilne.com with a copy of their CV.

