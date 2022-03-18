Stewart Milne Homes celebrates apprenticeship successes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

To mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week last week, housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes told how apprentices now account for almost 10% of its workforce, with many having progressed to senior roles, leading projects and managing sites.

As a result of the commitment to a clear career path, the organisation benefits from high apprenticeship retention rates.

Having enjoyed woodwork at school, 21-year-old Stephanie Barron wanted to work in a practical environment and is now a final-year apprentice joiner at Stewart Milne Homes, with a goal to become a site manager one day.

Career path

Stephanie first attended college, completing an introduction to joinery course.

She said: “I knew I wanted to apply for an apprenticeship after I finished my course. It made sense to learn and practise a practical career alongside experienced tradespeople. Combining this with the theoretical parts of college was the perfect answer.”

“I was also offered the opportunity to be put through my advanced craft qualification as part of my four-year apprenticeship. This is a higher level which really adds to my skillset and improves my technique.

“This apprenticeship opens so many doors to me, it aligns with my interest in property development, but it’s also a good foundation for various routes.

Aspiration

“I’d love to be able to train and educate others one day but a key aspiration of mine is to be a site manager once I’ve got enough experience.”

While professional development remains a priority, a career in a practical trade offers personal benefits and achievements for individuals too.

Health and wellbeing

Stephanie said: “I really like the physical benefits of my job. I’m constantly on the move which is good from a health and wellbeing perspective. I really value what I do as I like to keep active and on my feet.

“As a female in construction, I’m fortunate that I’ve had support and never been put off pursuing a typically male-dominated trade.

“Having worked in the industry for a few years now, I would encourage women, if they are interested in this field, to really go for it.”

Mentorship

Steve Heenan joined SMH as an apprentice bricklayer in 1999. Now he has progressed within the organisation, holding mentorship responsibilities for new apprentices and won Tradesperson of the Year at the 2021 Trades Awards.

“The job can be challenging, but this clear progression makes it so much more rewarding. I’ve been able to work across many developments which has led to me constructing with difficult materials.

New skills

“This is part of the development process and I’m grateful to be in a position where I am constantly learning new skills, even after two decades of service.”

Anyone interested in becoming an apprentice at Stewart Milne Homes should email careers@Stewartmilne.com with a copy of their CV.