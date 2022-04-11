How to make your Easter decorating theme work all year round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
How to make your Easter decorating theme work all year round

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Spring tableware from a selection at Next.
It seems like just yesterday we were taking down the Christmas tree and here we are about to put up the Easter decorations, how time flies.

Green wreath with blue, pink and yellow eggs.
Easter Wreath, £32, Next.

The UK has been relatively slow to catch on to the Easter decorating trend, leaving it to other countries, in particular the US, to lead the way.

But now things are moving in that direction with many UK retailers now offering an abundance of Easter-themed home accessories from salt and pepper shakers to duvet sets.

Light brown sacks with bunny prints and pompons as the bunnies' tails.
Easter Sacks, £10, Next.

Now before you rush out to buy a bunny-shaped teapot, there are a few things to know about Easter décor that makes it different from other holiday themes such as Christmas and Halloween.

With some careful planning, what starts as an Easter look can become a permanent style that will bring cheer and comfort to a home all year round.

Easter Tealights, £10, Next.

The palette is pastels and candy colours such as fresh blues and sunshine yellows alongside pinks and lilacs.

Once layered up in throws, cushions, rugs and other accessories the overall look can resemble a jar of sugared almonds.

Charity shops

Speaking of jars, these are perfect for displaying mini eggs and such, and can be finished off with a spring-like gingham ribbon.

Rabbit Mango Wood Serve Board, £14, Next.

Charity shops are the place to source candy jars and the next thing on the Easter shopping list – vintage china.

Dainty floral teacups, saucers and side plates can be used for display purposes, piled with fluffy chicks, eggs or chocolates or as they were intended – for a nice cup of tea and a toasted teacake.

Top picks

Bunny Toy, £4.99, Homesense.
Rabbit Salt Pepper Set, £10, Next.
Card Egg Hunt Sign, £1.50, Wilko.
Speckled hanging eggs decorations, £2, Wilko.
Easter Chick 2m String Lights, £12, Paperchase.
