How to make your Easter decorating theme work all year round

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It seems like just yesterday we were taking down the Christmas tree and here we are about to put up the Easter decorations, how time flies.

The UK has been relatively slow to catch on to the Easter decorating trend, leaving it to other countries, in particular the US, to lead the way.

But now things are moving in that direction with many UK retailers now offering an abundance of Easter-themed home accessories from salt and pepper shakers to duvet sets.

Now before you rush out to buy a bunny-shaped teapot, there are a few things to know about Easter décor that makes it different from other holiday themes such as Christmas and Halloween.

With some careful planning, what starts as an Easter look can become a permanent style that will bring cheer and comfort to a home all year round.

The palette is pastels and candy colours such as fresh blues and sunshine yellows alongside pinks and lilacs.

Once layered up in throws, cushions, rugs and other accessories the overall look can resemble a jar of sugared almonds.

Charity shops

Speaking of jars, these are perfect for displaying mini eggs and such, and can be finished off with a spring-like gingham ribbon.

Charity shops are the place to source candy jars and the next thing on the Easter shopping list – vintage china.

Dainty floral teacups, saucers and side plates can be used for display purposes, piled with fluffy chicks, eggs or chocolates or as they were intended – for a nice cup of tea and a toasted teacake.

Top picks