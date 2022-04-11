Six lucky finalists announced in luxury lodge giveaway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Press and Journal and The Courier are offering their biggest prize ever – a luxury lodge worth £90,000 – and today we are announcing the names of the six lucky finalists.

The lodge at Riverview Country Park, Forres, is the perfect getaway and the winner will be able to visit whenever they wish.

As the icing on the cake, they will also have their site fees paid for them for a year.

It truly is the prize of a lifetime and now six people are in the running to claim it.

The draw will be made at a special ceremony at Riverview Country Fayre on Saturday April 16 and The Press and Journal and The Courier will be there to record all the excitement of the day.

Country Fayre

The Country Fayre is a day of family fun running from 11am to 4pm and is open to the public with everyone and their aunt welcome to come along.

There will be more than 25 local stalls, with a wide range of goodies including crafts, food and drink, homeware and face painting while Forres Pipe Band will be there to entertain the crowd.

All this week readers are being offered a free raffle ticket to fill out and drop into the draw at the Fayre. There will also be free raffle tickets available on the day.

Runners-up

Five fantastic runners-up prizes are also up for grabs, so all of the six finalists will have something to celebrate.

The all-important draw will be made at 2pm from six lock boxes and Martin Ingram from Original 106 and Kingdom FM will be master of ceremonies.

As well as the top prize of the luxury lodge worth £90,000 there is the chance to win:

A Fuji Absolute Mountain Bike and accessory pack worth over £800 + £250 cash.

A family day out at Ace Adventures including White Water Rafting worth over £500 + £250 cash.

A Brodie Country Fayre Hamper worth £500 + £250 cash.

Two cash prizes of £500.

The six finalists are…

Claire Andrews of Dundee, who said: “Wow! What a fantastic opportunity to win a fabulous lodge in such a beautiful area. I’m so looking forward to Saturday!”

June Cowie of Peterhead. She said: “I can’t believe this has happened. I enter a lot of competitions in the paper but never think I will win. I am looking forward to the day.”

Kelly Murray of Aberchirder, who said: “I can’t believe it! Out of all the people that entered, I’m so delighted to be a finalist. It has been the highlight of at least the past 10 years of my life!”

Kerry Maclennan of Beauly, who said: “I’ve just found this out before a big birthday. I was heading out to celebrate as I heard and this could really put the icing on the cake!”

Donald Emmerich of Balbeggie, Perthshire. He said: “I’m delighted to be one of the six finalists, I’m really looking forward to the big day.”

Jean Stewart of Bankfoot, Perth, who said: “I’m amazed, I never win any competitions. If I was to win the lodge my family would make fantastic use of it.”

Riverview Country Park sits in 35 acres of Moray countryside surrounded by trees and edging along the River Findhorn and just over a mile from the pretty town of Forres.

Lovely countryside, beaches and wildlife are right on the doorstep, and there is lots to see and do in the area including many places of interest, castles, golf courses, gardens and walks.

Find out more

For more information about Riverview Country Park, contact Graham Calley on 01309 672000 or email info@riverviewcountryparks.com or visit Riverview Country Park’s website.