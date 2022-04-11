Six lucky finalists announced in luxury lodge giveaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Six lucky finalists announced in luxury lodge giveaway

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 11, 2022, 11:46 am
A luxury lodge worth £90,000 at Riverview Country Park, Forres, is the top prize.

The Press and Journal and The Courier are offering their biggest prize ever – a luxury lodge worth £90,000 – and today we are announcing the names of the six lucky finalists.

The lodge at Riverview Country Park, Forres, is the perfect getaway and the winner will be able to visit whenever they wish.

As the icing on the cake, they will also have their site fees paid for them for a year.

One lucky winner will get to call the lodge home.

It truly is the prize of a lifetime and now six people are in the running to claim it.

The draw will be made at a special ceremony at Riverview Country Fayre on Saturday April 16 and The Press and Journal and The Courier will be there to record all the excitement of the day.

Country Fayre

The Country Fayre is a day of family fun running from 11am to 4pm and is open to the public with everyone and their aunt welcome to come along.

There will be more than 25 local stalls, with a wide range of goodies including crafts, food and drink, homeware and face painting while Forres Pipe Band will be there to entertain the crowd.

All this week readers are being offered a free raffle ticket to fill out and drop into the draw at the Fayre. There will also be free raffle tickets available on the day.

Light wooden table set with yellow placemats and white plates in a neutrally-coloured open-plan space.
The lodge features open-plan spaces to cook, dine and relax.

Runners-up

Five fantastic runners-up prizes are also up for grabs, so all of the six finalists will have something to celebrate.

The all-important draw will be made at 2pm from six lock boxes and Martin Ingram from Original 106 and Kingdom FM will be master of ceremonies.

View of a light wooden kitchen that matches the colour palette of the livingroom.
Soon one winner will be able to kick back in a luxury lodge like this.

As well as the top prize of the luxury lodge worth £90,000 there is the chance to win:

  • A Fuji Absolute Mountain Bike and accessory pack worth over £800 + £250 cash.
  • A family day out at Ace Adventures including White Water Rafting worth over £500 + £250 cash.
  • A Brodie Country Fayre Hamper worth £500 + £250 cash.
  • Two cash prizes of £500.

The six finalists are…

Claire Andrews of Dundee, who said: “Wow! What a fantastic opportunity to win a fabulous lodge in such a beautiful area. I’m so looking forward to Saturday!”

Finalist Claire Andrews said it’s a great opportunity.

June Cowie of Peterhead. She said: “I can’t believe this has happened. I enter a lot of competitions in the paper but never think I will win. I am looking forward to the day.”

June Cowie said she enters a lot of competitions but being a finalist is a real surprise.

Kelly Murray of Aberchirder, who said: “I can’t believe it! Out of all the people that entered, I’m so delighted to be a finalist. It has been the highlight of at least the past 10 years of my life!”

Kelly Murray said she is delighted to be in the final six.

Kerry Maclennan of Beauly, who said: “I’ve just found this out before a big birthday. I was heading out to celebrate as I heard and this could really put the icing on the cake!”

Donald Emmerich of Balbeggie, Perthshire. He said: “I’m delighted to be one of the six finalists, I’m really looking forward to the big day.”

Jean Stewart said she’d make great use of the lodge if she won.

Jean Stewart of Bankfoot, Perth, who said: “I’m amazed, I never win any competitions. If I was to win the lodge my family would make fantastic use of it.”

Riverview Country Park sits in 35 acres of Moray countryside surrounded by trees and edging along the River Findhorn and just over a mile from the pretty town of Forres.

Lovely countryside, beaches and wildlife are right on the doorstep, and there is lots to see and do in the area including many places of interest, castles, golf courses, gardens and walks.

Find out more

For more information about Riverview Country Park, contact Graham Calley on 01309 672000 or email info@riverviewcountryparks.com or visit Riverview Country Park’s website.

 

