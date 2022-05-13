“Trusting people really scared me”: mental health recovery centre changes Elaine’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership

"Trusting people really scared me": mental health recovery centre changes Elaine's life

In partnership with Centred
May 13, 2022, 3:05 pm
woman sitting alone, mental health recovery centre

Elaine was struggling with a personal crisis. But spending time at Centred’s mental health recovery centre turned things around for her.

Did you know that in Scotland, around one out of four people are estimated to be affected by mental health problems? That’s about a quarter of the country’s population.

Thankfully, there’s been increasing awareness on mental health that means more people understand the issues surrounding it. Fewer people also feel alone because individuals are opening up about their own personal struggles with mental illness.

Elaine’s mental health crisis

One of them is 52-year-old Elaine (not her real name), who’s sharing how she overcame her mental health crisis. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and emotionally unstable personality disorder. Her journey to recovery started in December 2012 at the residential mental health recovery centre of Centred (formerly Birchwood Highland). Elaine said:

“When I arrived, I was very much a stranger to myself and others within the mental health recovery centre. I remember at times feeling alone, lost and scared of what I was feeling about myself and inside myself.

Trusting people really scared me because of previous experiences. I used to feel that if I told anyone what I was feeling or how I felt about things in general, it would really upset me because I was always hidden within this barrier inside that I felt defended me.”

Mental health recovery centre helps Elaine

What made the difference for Elaine was The Decider. It’s a skills programme designed to help participants change habits that maintain their mental health problems. The skills are taught in a fun and creative style so participants can learn to manage distress, regulate emotion, increase mindfulness and effective communication.

People at Centred, mental health recovery centre

Elaine said: “When I get angry now, it is just a case of walking away, doing breathing exercises, then going and talking about the situation in a calm, cool and respectful way.

“Now my safety barrier is totally gone. I realise now that the barrier I had up was to hide my hurt, shame and guilt about previous experiences.

“Without Centred (formerly Birchwood Highland), staff and residents, my life would never have been a life worth living to me. I am in a completely different place in this world. I feel so confident and happy and I will always remind myself and others – YOU ARE NEVER ALONE.”

Centred: Freedom Starts Within

Centred remains at the heart of care even as it changes its name from Birchwood Highland. The nonprofit organization marks its rebrand with the campaign ‘Freedom Starts Within’. It’s urging everyone to share their own story to help erase the stigma around mental ill-health. It believes that by accepting ourselves as the unique individuals we are, we are taking a step towards healthier and happier lives.

Find out more about Centred’s ‘Freedom Starts Within’ campaign.

