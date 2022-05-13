“Trusting people really scared me”: mental health recovery centre changes Elaine’s life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elaine was struggling with a personal crisis. But spending time at Centred’s mental health recovery centre turned things around for her.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Did you know that in Scotland, around one out of four people are estimated to be affected by mental health problems? That’s about a quarter of the country’s population.

Thankfully, there’s been increasing awareness on mental health that means more people understand the issues surrounding it. Fewer people also feel alone because individuals are opening up about their own personal struggles with mental illness.

Elaine’s mental health crisis

One of them is 52-year-old Elaine (not her real name), who’s sharing how she overcame her mental health crisis. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and emotionally unstable personality disorder. Her journey to recovery started in December 2012 at the residential mental health recovery centre of Centred (formerly Birchwood Highland). Elaine said:

“When I arrived, I was very much a stranger to myself and others within the mental health recovery centre. I remember at times feeling alone, lost and scared of what I was feeling about myself and inside myself. Trusting people really scared me because of previous experiences. I used to feel that if I told anyone what I was feeling or how I felt about things in general, it would really upset me because I was always hidden within this barrier inside that I felt defended me.”

Mental health recovery centre helps Elaine

What made the difference for Elaine was The Decider. It’s a skills programme designed to help participants change habits that maintain their mental health problems. The skills are taught in a fun and creative style so participants can learn to manage distress, regulate emotion, increase mindfulness and effective communication.

Elaine said: “When I get angry now, it is just a case of walking away, doing breathing exercises, then going and talking about the situation in a calm, cool and respectful way.

“Now my safety barrier is totally gone. I realise now that the barrier I had up was to hide my hurt, shame and guilt about previous experiences.

“Without Centred (formerly Birchwood Highland), staff and residents, my life would never have been a life worth living to me. I am in a completely different place in this world. I feel so confident and happy and I will always remind myself and others – YOU ARE NEVER ALONE.”

Centred: Freedom Starts Within

Centred remains at the heart of care even as it changes its name from Birchwood Highland. The nonprofit organization marks its rebrand with the campaign ‘Freedom Starts Within’. It’s urging everyone to share their own story to help erase the stigma around mental ill-health. It believes that by accepting ourselves as the unique individuals we are, we are taking a step towards healthier and happier lives.

Find out more about Centred’s ‘Freedom Starts Within’ campaign.