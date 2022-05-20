Two Aberdeen businesses share networking success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Two Aberdeen businesses share networking success

By Jamie Wilde
May 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 11:52 am
Picture shows; John Willis (left), sales director at 2 Circles Solutions; Angela Kinghorn (centre), executive director of BNI Scotland North, and Andrew Alleway (right), managing director of Tidy Green Clean. Supplied by BNI Scotland North.
Picture shows; John Willis (left), sales director at 2 Circles Solutions; Angela Kinghorn (centre), executive director of BNI Scotland North, and Andrew Alleway (right), managing director of Tidy Green Clean. Supplied by BNI Scotland North.

Two networkers have achieved the feat of passing over £5m worth of business to fellow BNI Scotland North members.

BNI is a business networking organisation that meets once a week to share potential leads and build relationships.

There are 17 networking groups in BNI Scotland North with BNI Aberdeen Alpha meeting at The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

The networking group generated £18.8m worth of business for members in the north of Scotland in 2021 and it has six groups in Aberdeen as well as two in the Highlands and Islands and additional groups in Elgin, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

Angela and Bryan Kinghorn, the husband and wife team and executive directors of BNI Scotland North.

Record achievement

John Willis, sales director at Aberdeen-based business telecommunications service provider 2 Circles Solutions, has achieved £3m worth of business referrals in 12 years with BNI – a new record for the networking group.

Andrew Alleway, managing director of Aberdeen-headquartered commercial cleaning company Tidy Green Clean, has successfully hit the £2 million milestone after only seven years with BNI.

John and Andrew are both members of the BNI Aberdeen Alpha chapter.

They met there in 2015 and have remained close friends ever since, even launching business ventures together.

Angela and Bryan Kinghorn alongside John Willis as he broke the £2 million milestone in 2019.

Win-win situation

John said: “BNI is an incredibly effective way of growing your business regardless of its size.

“It has enabled me to develop professional relationships, friendships and even recruit staff members.

“Additionally, I have passed on over £3 million of referrals to other business owners – it really is a win-win situation.

“I am honoured to have made BNI Scotland North history.”

Andrew added: “Over the years in BNI, I have created friendships as well as alliances with different businesses which has led to various opportunities.

“BNI has allowed me to grow Tidy Green Clean from a zero-base to now £5 million-plus turnover company.

“I’m grateful to be able to give back to other BNI members. It’s not a one-way street and it’s fantastic to know I’m contributing to other businesses.”

Dedication

BNI Scotland North owner Angela Kinghorn.

BNI Scotland North is owned by Aberdeen-based Angela Kinghorn and her husband Bryan, who are both executive directors.

Angela said: “We are thrilled to recognise John and Andrew’s achievements in BNI and are delighted with their commitment to the BNI philosophy of givers’ gain.

“John has made BNI Scotland North history as the first member to reach the £3 million milestone, and Andrew has already achieved £2 million in his time with BNI.

“We are very proud to have them as loyal, dedicated and supportive members of BNI Scotland North.”

For more information on BNI Scotland North, visit bniscotlandnorth.com/en-GB/index

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]