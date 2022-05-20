Two Aberdeen businesses share networking success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two networkers have achieved the feat of passing over £5m worth of business to fellow BNI Scotland North members.

BNI is a business networking organisation that meets once a week to share potential leads and build relationships.

There are 17 networking groups in BNI Scotland North with BNI Aberdeen Alpha meeting at The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

The networking group generated £18.8m worth of business for members in the north of Scotland in 2021 and it has six groups in Aberdeen as well as two in the Highlands and Islands and additional groups in Elgin, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

Record achievement

John Willis, sales director at Aberdeen-based business telecommunications service provider 2 Circles Solutions, has achieved £3m worth of business referrals in 12 years with BNI – a new record for the networking group.

Andrew Alleway, managing director of Aberdeen-headquartered commercial cleaning company Tidy Green Clean, has successfully hit the £2 million milestone after only seven years with BNI.

John and Andrew are both members of the BNI Aberdeen Alpha chapter.

They met there in 2015 and have remained close friends ever since, even launching business ventures together.

Win-win situation

John said: “BNI is an incredibly effective way of growing your business regardless of its size.

“It has enabled me to develop professional relationships, friendships and even recruit staff members.

“Additionally, I have passed on over £3 million of referrals to other business owners – it really is a win-win situation.

“I am honoured to have made BNI Scotland North history.”

Andrew added: “Over the years in BNI, I have created friendships as well as alliances with different businesses which has led to various opportunities.

“BNI has allowed me to grow Tidy Green Clean from a zero-base to now £5 million-plus turnover company.

“I’m grateful to be able to give back to other BNI members. It’s not a one-way street and it’s fantastic to know I’m contributing to other businesses.”

Dedication

BNI Scotland North is owned by Aberdeen-based Angela Kinghorn and her husband Bryan, who are both executive directors.

Angela said: “We are thrilled to recognise John and Andrew’s achievements in BNI and are delighted with their commitment to the BNI philosophy of givers’ gain.

“John has made BNI Scotland North history as the first member to reach the £3 million milestone, and Andrew has already achieved £2 million in his time with BNI.

“We are very proud to have them as loyal, dedicated and supportive members of BNI Scotland North.”

For more information on BNI Scotland North, visit bniscotlandnorth.com/en-GB/index