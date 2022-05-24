Take a look inside Chapelton’s unique retirement village at exclusive open days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Take a look inside Chapelton’s unique retirement village at exclusive open days

In partnership with Brio Retirement Living
May 24, 2022, 3:30 pm
beautiful interiors at Landale Court retirement village in Aberdeenshire

A housing development in Chapelton, which has been built with the retirement lifestyle in mind, is opening its doors to allow visitors to experience what life after 65 can – and should – be like.

The homes at Brio Homes’ Landale Court are more than bricks and mortar, they are designed to allow for a sense of community to grow.

Director of Operations at Brio Retirement Living, Karl Hallows, explains: “Landale Court is a fabulous place to enjoy modern and supportive retirement as it should be, and what better place to do that than this beautiful stretch of Aberdeenshire coastline.

“We want to open our doors not just to showcase what’s on offer, but to also give people considering a move into a new home for their retirement a chance to look around on a weekend that suits them – which is a great way to ensure customers are happy from the very start of their retirement journey.”

There are many aspects of the new 72 home development of one and two-bedroom bungalows, cottages and apartments which make it ideal for those who have time to spare during the day to invest in personal projects, pick up new hobbies, and live life to the fullest.

The beautiful homes are available to rent, part buy/part rent or to buy and have been expertly designed for homeowners over the age of 65, with specially-designed kitchens and bathrooms, and room layouts that promote space and natural light.

The fitness suite available to homeowners at Brio retirement village in Aberdeenshire
Homeowners have access to a wide range of amenities, including gym classes and a fitness suite

Outside of the homes, customers also benefit from great amenities designed to allow homeowners to live life to the full in a safe and social environment.

Landale Court amenities include:

  • The Hub, which is the social heart of the community, with a hobby room, club room and the Slate & Grind brasserie, bar and coffee lounge
  • A growers’ garden for homeowners to adopt their own plot of land and grow their own produce
  • A fitness studio with everything residents need for keeping active
  • A private dining room for celebrations, where set menus can be created especially for  homeowners
  • Neighbourhood green for homeowners to sit and take in the beautiful scenery on sunny days, and socialise with others

Get more from your retirement

Brio Homes wants to ensure that, for their retired residents, no two days are the same. That is why, at Landale Court, there’s always something for homeowners to join in on, from cookery classes to day-trips.

communal space at Brio homes retirement village in Aberdeenshire
Communal spaces are ideal for clubs and socialising

Homeowners can also have a say on what is offered. Community involvement is huge here, and there are many ways in which homeowners can get involved, including:

  • Quiz nights, hosted and attended by residents
  • Clubs and hobby groups, from sewing to gardening
  • Fortnightly evening meals, on which residents have a say

Homeowners are looked after on a personal level

Brio Homes take an interest in each individual homeowners too, to ensure everyone’s personal needs are met.

Jess Nicoll, Sales Manager at Brio Homes, says: “We genuinely care about our homeowners. Before they move in, we set up what we call a lifestyle meeting, which is designed to give us a better understanding of any medical requirements they may have, as well as any mobility issues we should be aware of, but also to learn their favourite foods and drinks so what we can ensure we always have these on hand.

“We are always thinking about our individual homeowners. When they first move in, we will pay them daily visits to ensure they are settling in ok and that they know how to use all of the appliances in their new home as, for many, this will be the first new home they have lived in for decades.”

one of the cottages at Landale Court
Customers have the choice of one and two-bedroom bungalows, cottages and apartments

A supportive living provision means that customers will benefit from Brio staff on site, a team who can help with everything; from pet care, providing meals, to the collection of prescriptions, to attending medical appointments or a friendly face saying hello each day.

A discreet, personal care service in partnership with Paramount Care Aberdeen is also available, with dedicated team members to help when needed.

Experience and view everything on offer at Landale Court open days

Brio Homes welcomes you to attend the Landale Court open days, which will be held on four consecutive Saturdays and Sundays starting on 28 May 2022, so you can see the thriving community for yourself.

Customers are encouraged to bring friends, family and even their pets to join them on the day to share in the experience and can simply book their chosen slot online. Guests will be welcomed by the friendly, professional team, treated to refreshments and learn all about the homes and array of facilities on offer.

To book a viewing, or to find out more about the area, visit the Brio Homes website, or call 01569 730008.

