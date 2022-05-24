Take a look inside Chapelton’s unique retirement village at exclusive open days

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A housing development in Chapelton, which has been built with the retirement lifestyle in mind, is opening its doors to allow visitors to experience what life after 65 can – and should – be like.

The homes at Brio Homes’ Landale Court are more than bricks and mortar, they are designed to allow for a sense of community to grow.

Director of Operations at Brio Retirement Living, Karl Hallows, explains: “Landale Court is a fabulous place to enjoy modern and supportive retirement as it should be, and what better place to do that than this beautiful stretch of Aberdeenshire coastline.

“We want to open our doors not just to showcase what’s on offer, but to also give people considering a move into a new home for their retirement a chance to look around on a weekend that suits them – which is a great way to ensure customers are happy from the very start of their retirement journey.”

There are many aspects of the new 72 home development of one and two-bedroom bungalows, cottages and apartments which make it ideal for those who have time to spare during the day to invest in personal projects, pick up new hobbies, and live life to the fullest.

The beautiful homes are available to rent, part buy/part rent or to buy and have been expertly designed for homeowners over the age of 65, with specially-designed kitchens and bathrooms, and room layouts that promote space and natural light.

Outside of the homes, customers also benefit from great amenities designed to allow homeowners to live life to the full in a safe and social environment.

Landale Court amenities include:

The Hub, which is the social heart of the community, with a hobby room, club room and the Slate & Grind brasserie, bar and coffee lounge

A growers’ garden for homeowners to adopt their own plot of land and grow their own produce

A fitness studio with everything residents need for keeping active

A private dining room for celebrations, where set menus can be created especially for homeowners

Neighbourhood green for homeowners to sit and take in the beautiful scenery on sunny days, and socialise with others

Brio Homes wants to ensure that, for their retired residents, no two days are the same. That is why, at Landale Court, there’s always something for homeowners to join in on, from cookery classes to day-trips.

Homeowners can also have a say on what is offered. Community involvement is huge here, and there are many ways in which homeowners can get involved, including:

Quiz nights, hosted and attended by residents

Clubs and hobby groups, from sewing to gardening

Fortnightly evening meals, on which residents have a say

Homeowners are looked after on a personal level

Brio Homes take an interest in each individual homeowners too, to ensure everyone’s personal needs are met.

Jess Nicoll, Sales Manager at Brio Homes, says: “We genuinely care about our homeowners. Before they move in, we set up what we call a lifestyle meeting, which is designed to give us a better understanding of any medical requirements they may have, as well as any mobility issues we should be aware of, but also to learn their favourite foods and drinks so what we can ensure we always have these on hand.

“We are always thinking about our individual homeowners. When they first move in, we will pay them daily visits to ensure they are settling in ok and that they know how to use all of the appliances in their new home as, for many, this will be the first new home they have lived in for decades.”

A supportive living provision means that customers will benefit from Brio staff on site, a team who can help with everything; from pet care, providing meals, to the collection of prescriptions, to attending medical appointments or a friendly face saying hello each day.

A discreet, personal care service in partnership with Paramount Care Aberdeen is also available, with dedicated team members to help when needed.

Experience and view everything on offer at Landale Court open days

Brio Homes welcomes you to attend the Landale Court open days, which will be held on four consecutive Saturdays and Sundays starting on 28 May 2022, so you can see the thriving community for yourself.

Customers are encouraged to bring friends, family and even their pets to join them on the day to share in the experience and can simply book their chosen slot online. Guests will be welcomed by the friendly, professional team, treated to refreshments and learn all about the homes and array of facilities on offer.

To book a viewing, or to find out more about the area, visit the Brio Homes website, or call 01569 730008.