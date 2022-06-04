Private palace: Give your own home the royal treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Private palace: Give your own home the royal treatment

By Jacqueline Wake Young
June 4, 2022, 6:00 am
The Queen wearing purple to visit the Royal British Legion Industries village in Aylesford in 2019.
Proving that a woman’s home is her castle, the Queen has made permanent the move out of Buckingham Palace to her fortress at Windsor.

Originally a temporary arrangement during the pandemic, the monarch has now made her weekend retreat her full-time residence as the palace undergoes a decade-long renovation.

Hand Restored French Chandelier from a selection at Fritz Fryer.

Like all homes, it needs repairs, including boiler, wiring and plumbing work – which apparently have not been upgraded since the 1950s – and improvements to make it more energy efficient.

Unlike all homes, the cost is £369 million and work includes providing housing in the grounds for palace staff and removing and storing thousands of artifacts.

Royal Collection

In the East Wing alone, there are 3,000 items including 40 chandeliers, 100 mirrors and china that includes a seven-tiered porcelain pagoda.

The entire Royal Collection runs to 7,000 paintings, 30,000 watercolors, 500,000 prints, and thousands of other pieces housed between 13 royal residences.

Eva Tall Dining Chair With Giorgio Silvery Moon Fabric and Java Cafe Varnish, £2,100, Luxdeco.

The rest of us can’t compete with that and yet there are ways to make our own homes more palatial.

Step one is tidying up. There is no point in investing in beautiful things if no-one can see them because there’s a heap of stuff in the way.

A home without clutter is already pretty posh, so decorating it in heritage colours such as Farrow and Ball paint will make it more Downton Abbey and less downtrodden.

Remarkable Regal Crown Tapestry Cushion, £28, Joe Browns.

While a 775-room palace can carry off a wild colour palette of pinks, reds and yellows, they have a completely different effect in our more modest homes.

Creams, golds and beiges in luxe finishes such as marble and polished metal is one way to go for a contemporary private palace, while a baronial theme with antiques and chintz is a more traditional route.

Oakhurst Glass Trolley, Gold. £1,540, Luxdeco.

Either way, our own artifacts should have a history and a story to tell just like those in the Royal Collection.

Heaven knows that clay pot made by little hands in Primary One is every bit as priceless as a porcelain pagoda.

Top picks

Connor Side Table, £1,500, Luxdeco.
Camilla Mirror, £2,405, Luxdeco.
Secret Garden Kingsize Bed, £1,999, Sofology.
Anemone Large Vase, £728, Luxdeco.

 

 

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

