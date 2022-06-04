7 eateries to grab a bite to eat during Nuart Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7 eateries to grab a bite to eat during Nuart Aberdeen

By Karla Sinclair
June 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 4, 2022, 11:34 am
Latinway.
Latinway.

Nuart Aberdeen will make its highly-anticipated return for its fifth edition.

Running from Thursday June 9 until Sunday June 12, the globally-acclaimed and much-loved street art festival will once again turn grey city walls into works of art.

And while Nuart Aberdeen is admired by locals and tourists alike, the festival is a prime opportunity for food and drink venues in the city to attract new and old customers.

If you’re planning on participating in a guided tour, or are simply looking to browse the art at your own pace, we’ve collated a list of eateries to stop by along the way.

Madame Mews

If you would like to discover arguably the best authentic Thai food in the city during the festival, then we highly recommend visiting Madame Mews.

With such a varied offering, you’re sure to find something that tickles your fancy.

And to top it all off, the dishes are also available for takeaway, so you can tuck into them while walking around Nuart Aberdeen too.

7 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SB

Maggie’s Grill

Not a lover of Thai cuisine? Not to worry, we’ve got you covered.

Another one of our top recommendations is Maggie’s Grill, Aberdeen’s first and original soul food eatery.

The menu boasts a selection of mouth-watering, freshly cooked barbecue and Cajun food including chilli, pulled pork, nachos, macaroni, brisket, ribs and more.

242 Holburn Street, Aberdeen, AB10 6DB

Foodstory

From morning to evening, the team at Foodstory serves food for all dietary requirements. They also brew tasty coffee, of course.

Eye-catching and tempting soups, hot pots, dips, salads and cakes are among the offering.

But if you’re looking for us to advise what is best to order, then we would urge you to consider a freshly baked pastry…

11-15 Thistle Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1XZ

Kirk View

Kirk View recently relocated from Aberdeen’s Union Terrace to Belmont Street. But has this affected the high standard of service and high quality of food dished out? Absolutely not.

The independent restaurant has a passion for fresh ingredients, so you can rest assured knowing your grub will be a feast for all the senses and leave you feeling satisfied.

47 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JS

The Pig’s Wings

The Pig’s Wings is a street food style takeaway that serves a selection of loaded fries, burgers, salads and sides, as well as local craft beers, wines and cocktails.

The Nuart Aberdeen map is not short, so you’ll be in need of getting your food fix at some point throughout the journey. The grub at The Pig’s Wings will do just the trick.

22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen, AB10 1BA

Noose and Monkey

Standing as one of the city’s most beloved bars since opening its doors in 2000, tempting food and drink are available at the Noose and Monkey.

Situated in the heart of the Rosemount area, it couldn’t be easier to access whilst participating in the street art festival.

There’s also a newly added outside terrace for you to take advantage of if the sun decides to make an appearance.

31-35 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen, AB25 1NQ

Latinway

Serving up the best cuisine from Argentina to Mexico to Venezuela is Latinway, on Belmont Street.

Whether you’re hungry for arepas, a choripán or a fresh and filling burrito – or looking to discover new tastes from across the globe – during Nuart Aberdeen, then this is the place to visit.

8 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JE

