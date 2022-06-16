Choose independent schools to develop the wellbeing of your children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most, if not all, independent or private schools in Scotland recognise the importance of a whole-school approach to learning. That means celebrating each individual and valuing every relationship within the community.

Many of the schools use this to promote wellbeing, knowing the benefits will be for everyone, students above all. Those benefits include development of emotional and social skills, reduction in bullying, fights and absence, as well as improved academic learning.

Here, we tell you more about some of the most popular independent schools in the country so you can choose the one that will help your children reach their maximum potential.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

You can also click on the interactive map below to quickly access the different schools’ addresses and contact information.

Albyn School

Albyn School prides itself in being a strong, collaborative and inclusive community where everyone is treated with respect and kindness. It’s a place where everyone is supported to grow as an individual.

It encourages a culture of having the confidence to speak up and be heard. There are Pupil Councils where students have the freedom to discuss different issues and pass on requests to be reviewed and implemented where possible.

With a philosophy that centres on being stronger together, the school’s mission is to build academic excellence, engender community spirit and help develop every pupil’s social conscience.

Being a medium-sized independent school, it provides children with all the attention, support and care needed to ensure they are learning in the best educational environment possible. It also offers a very diverse curriculum and a huge variety of co-curricular activities.

A student, Euan Wong says, “What I love about Albyn are the experiences that the school has been able to offer me in music, drama, sports and leadership. I was able to jump right in and gain a lot of skills and knowledge that will definitely benefit me in the future.”

Log on to Albyn School website, call the admissions team at 01224 322408 or email admissions@albynschool.co.uk.

International School Aberdeen (ISA)

At ISA, student wellbeing is embedded in the school curriculum as fundamentally as learning to read and write. It sits at the heart of everything the school does.

The independent school believes happy children are successful learners. So it fosters wellbeing and happiness to nurture a strong community spirit and offers students a sense of belonging.

As a school focused on a student-centred approach, ISA creates an encouraging environment to embolden students to speak up. It also teaches its students how to be resilient by adopting coping techniques to persist through challenging situations.

It thinks beyond a textbook curriculum to a broad-based vision of education that connects to a wide variety of interests both inside and outside of the classroom. ISA develops the whole child – not in a competitive environment where only the best count, but in a safe place to explore individual meaning and develop their strengths.

10th grader Edoardo shares how ISA has encouraged his creative interests: “I’ve had the opportunity to explore my passion in cinematography throughout my two years at ISA.”

Through careful recruitment and small class sizes, ISA is where each and every child is encouraged and supported to become the very best they can be.

For more information, visit the ISA website, call the admissions team on 01224 730300 or email admissions@isa.aberdeen.sch.uk.

Robert Gordon’s College

Renowned for being a large independent school with a vibrant environment for children and high academic achievement, Robert Gordon’s College is recognised for its ethos of being a caring, inclusive and respectful community.

It is passionate about sparking curiosity and inspiring appetites for growth through engaging learning environments where pupils can explore and be all they can be. Explore languages, sport, technology, science, social, practical and creative subjects that will open up new ways of thinking and learning.

Mama (S5) says: “One thing that stands out for me at Robert Gordon’s College is the positive learning environment which enables me to engage more in class. I can confidently say, teachers are always willing to help in every aspect, which really cements the positive learning environment across the school. I also enjoy the wide range of co-curricular activities. This year I am in the netball and debating club. These are a great way to meet new people and develop my skills outside the classroom.”

Learning at Robert Gordon’s is a partnership between home and school that helps pupils discover their strengths and what they enjoy.

Talking about the strong awareness and appreciation of what is best for each individual, Robin Macpherson, Head of College highlights: “We instill confidence and respect in all our pupils as they discover their potential in the world. We want them to be brave and adventurous, with a focus on learning how to learn, so they can adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world. We believe that you will achieve academically and enjoy your time here if you are in a caring, supportive environment and that’s what we aim to provide.”

Contact the school’s admissions team at 01224 646 346, email admissions@rgc.aberdeen.sch.uk or visit Robert Gordon’s College website to find out more.

St Margaret’s School for Girls

St Margaret’s understands girls – how they learn, how they play and how they develop. The only all girls’ school in Aberdeen, St Margaret’s has around 370 pupils ranging in age from 3 to 18. It nurtures the communication skills, resilience, self-confidence and global outlook necessary for pupils to thrive in an ever-changing world. Its values of respect, equality, hard work, ambition and community are at the heart of all that we do.

The St Margaret’s community places great emphasis on the importance of empathy and compassion for others. It has long been the tradition that each class chooses a charity to support through service or fundraising each year. Such enterprising activities complement the students’ wider skills for life which pupils develop through the extensive extra-curricular programme encompassing myriad sporting, musical, dramatic activities as well as debating, public speaking, Duke of Edinburgh clubs, to name but a few.

A III Senior pupil says, “Being able to take part in the huge selection of sports and activities at St Margaret’s, I have been able to build my confidence and personal skills. The teamwork involved makes our school a close-knit community.”

Learn more from the St Margaret’s School website or to arrange a visit to the school, contact the St Margaret’s Admissions Team at 01224 584466.

Read more on why you should consider an independent school for your child’s education here.