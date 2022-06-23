Boys of Summer: How the T-shirt became a hot-weather must-have

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Boys of Summer: How the T-shirt became a hot-weather must-have

By Jacqueline Wake Young
June 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 6:01 pm
Tropic print shirt in green sage, £42, Woolacombe zip through in ecru, £55, VW graphic t-shirt in orange, £15, FatFace.
Tropic print shirt in green sage, £42, Woolacombe zip through in ecru, £55, VW graphic t-shirt in orange, £15, FatFace.

Menswear has a short list of summer staples, here Jacqueline Wake Young looks at one of them, the T-shirt.

The T-shirt has had some great moments.

It made its first appearance in print in F Scott Fitzgerald’s novel This Side of Paradise in 1920 and was inducted into the Oxford English Dictionary that year, along with Jazz Age and plus-fours.

Men's sunrise T-shirt, £19.99, M&amp;Co.
Men’s sunrise T-shirt, £19.99, M&Co.

Fitzgerald didn’t invent the word but included it in his character’s packing list for boarding school, writing: “So early in September, Amory, provided with ‘six suits summer underwear, six suits winter underwear, one sweater or T shirt, one jersey, one overcoat, winter, etc’ set out for New England, the land of schools.”

The T-shirt’s next big moment came in 1951 when Marlon Brando wore one as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, followed in 1955 by James Dean in jeans and T-shirt in Rebel Without a Cause.

Marlon Brando wears a T-shirt as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire.
Marlon Brando wears a T-shirt as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Until this point the T-shirt was considered an undergarment – it was after all an evolution of long-johns – so wearing it like this symbolised scandal and rebellion.

A few decades earlier such an outfit would have landed a person in jail in Cuba, where the wearing of underwear-like tops in public was banned.

James Dean in what would become a fashion classic - the white T-shirt.
James Dean in what would become a fashion classic – the white T-shirt.

This was a pain for labourers, after all the T-shirt came about to make such work more tolerable.

Towards the end of the 19th Century workers had started to cut their jumpsuits in half during the hotter months, revealing the top half of their undergarments, and it was during the Mexican-American War in 1898 that an early version of the T-shirt was first manufactured.

Big Wave Riders Tee in Sky Blue, £25, FatFace.
Big Wave Riders Tee in Sky Blue, £25, FatFace.

It had what may have been its first big moment in 1904, courtesy of the Cooper Underwear Company.

An advert showed one man looking embarrassed while holding his buttoned undershirt together with safety pins and another man smoking a cigar while sporting a ‘bachelor undershirt’ with the slogan – “No safety pins, no buttons, no needle, no thread”.

The next year the US Navy caught on and said sailors should avoid undershirts with buttons, issuing the T-shirt as standard by 1913.

Men's ocean break T-shirt, £19.99, M&amp;Co.
Men’s ocean break T-shirt, £19.99, M&Co.

These days the T-shirt will feature high up on any modern man’s packing list for summer, along with shorts, cargos, chinos, and short-sleeve shirts.

It is, however, unlikely that six suits of summer underwear and six suits of winter underwear would still make the cut. No offence, Mr Fitzgerald.

Summer wardrobe top picks

Men's pink leaf print swim shorts, £10, Peacocks.
Men’s pink leaf print swim shorts, £10, Peacocks.
Cargo Shorts, £16, Peacocks.
Cargo Shorts, £16, Peacocks.
Blue tipped polo shirt, £10, Peacocks.
Blue tipped polo shirt, £10, Peacocks.
Palm print shorts, £17.50, M&amp;S.
Palm print shorts, £17.50, M&S.
Hawaiian Shirt, £25, M&amp;S.
Hawaiian Shirt, £25, M&S.
Trescowe Stripe Overhead in Sky Blue, £55, FatFace.
Trescowe Stripe Overhead in Sky Blue, £55, FatFace.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]