Blooming brilliant school gardening project flourishing thanks to support from house builder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Blooming brilliant school gardening project flourishing thanks to support from house builder

By Rosemary Lowne
June 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 6:04 pm
Green for grow: Pupils at Charleston School are digging for a brighter future thanks to funding from Stewart Milne Homes.
Green for grow: Pupils at Charleston School are digging for a brighter future thanks to funding from Stewart Milne Homes.

Budding gardeners are positively blossoming at Charleston School as they lay the roots for a ground-breaking outdoor learning project.

Kitted out in new hi-vis vests and armed with watering cans, spades and trowels, the pupils at the Cove Bay school couldn’t wipe the huge grins from their faces after house builder Stewart Milne Homes kindly donated £1,000 to their Eco Gardens initiative.

Seeds for growth: The little gardeners at Charleston School are digging deep thanks to funding for their eco garden project.
Seeds for growth: The little gardeners at Charleston School are digging deep thanks to funding for their eco garden project.

New sensory area

Wasting no time in getting their hands dirty, the pupils have used the funding to buy wood for building planters in a new sensory area.

The donation has also enabled them to buy bulbs, compost and a selection of child-friendly gardening tools.

Not only that but the hardworking pupils are also using some of the funding to give their garden shed a much needed revamp and have also invested in rainwater collection butts and drainpipes to help water the plants.

Blooming brilliant: Barry Kane (left) site manager at the Stewart Milne Homes Charleston development, and Tanya Fowlie, sales manager at Stewart Milne Homes with some of the budding gardeners at Charleston School.
Blooming brilliant: Barry Kane (left) site manager at the Stewart Milne Homes Charleston development, and Tanya Fowlie, sales manager at Stewart Milne Homes with some of the budding gardeners at Charleston School.

Outdoor learning

To see at first-hand the joy that gardening is giving the pupils was a particularly heartwarming moment for Tanya Fowlie, the sales manager at Stewart Milne Homes.

“It’s great to see the school foster a love of nature from an early age and helping to inspire the pupils to learn about the environment around them,” says Tanya.

“The school is situated in the heart of our Charleston development, so we were thrilled to come along to the school to see first-hand the enthusiasm the children have for gardening and creating new spaces around their school they can be proud of.”

Budding gardeners: The pupils are loving their new watering cans.
Budding gardeners: The pupils are loving their new watering cans.

‘Taking ownership of the green areas’

From developing the children’s confidence and improving their communication skills to building their social skills, Dan Hall, the depute head teacher at Charleston School, says the eco project is changing young people’s lives.

“We want to thank Stewart Milne Homes for their generous donation which has gone a long way to not only improve the green areas around the school, but also to inspire a new love of the outdoors in many of our pupils,” says Mr Hall.

“Taking ownership of the green areas around the schools, planting flowers and watching them grow has been a fantastic opportunity for the pupils to learn about science and nature, and they’ve really enjoyed seeing the results as the plants start to flower.”

Eco warriors: The young people are thriving thanks to the ground-breaking eco project.
Eco warriors: The young people are thriving thanks to the ground-breaking eco project.

As part of the project, the pupils have also been learning how fruit and vegetables grow and received hi-vis vests to help keep them safe while outdoors, especially in the darker winter months.

Meanwhile, Stewart Milne Homes continues to progress the development of its Charleston development with a mix of two, three, four, five and six-bedroom homes, just a two-minute walk from Charleston School.

For more information about the Stewart Milne Homes’ Charleston development, visit the website: www.stewartmilnehomes.com/new-homes/neighbourhoods/charleston

House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]