Rotary club steps up for foodbank fundraiser

Just over a month after raising £5000 for charity with their classic car tour, the Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness has once again stepped up for the community.

Members carried out a food collection at Tesco Extra at Inshes in Inverness to boost supplies at the Highland Foodbank run by Blythswood Care, with cash donations reaching over £350.

Over the two days in the store, shoppers were invited to donate a range of foodstuffs which were then collected by the rotarians.

As a result of the initiative, over one ton of food was amassed which was then taken to the Blythswood foodbank in Glebe Street, with Tesco topping up the weight of the food donations by 20% as a donation to the charity.

Foodbank co-ordinator Lorna Dempster said: “Yet again, we are most grateful to the Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness for their efforts over the two days, which is a welcome boost to our stocks at this demanding time.

“In addition to the food collected, in excess of £350 was also collected in cash donations which will further help our service to the needy in our society.”

Blythswood Highland Foodbank distributes emergency food parcels in the Inverness, Nairn and Badenoch and Strathspey areas. To donate to the foodbank go to blythswood.org