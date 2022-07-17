Rotary club steps up for foodbank fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rotary club steps up for foodbank fundraiser

By Felicity Donohoe
July 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness club president Graham Hay (left) and Chris Silver, club secretary.
Just over a month after raising £5000 for charity with their classic car tour, the Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness has once again stepped up for the community.

Members carried out a food collection at Tesco Extra at Inshes in Inverness to boost supplies at the Highland Foodbank run by Blythswood Care, with cash donations reaching over £350.

Over the two days in the store, shoppers were invited to donate a range of foodstuffs which were then collected by the rotarians.

As a result of the initiative, over one ton of food was amassed which was then taken to the Blythswood foodbank in Glebe Street, with Tesco topping up the weight of the food donations by 20% as a donation to the charity.

Lorna Dempster, food bank co-ordinator for Inverness and Nairn.

Foodbank co-ordinator Lorna Dempster said: “Yet again, we are most grateful to the Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness for their efforts over the two days, which is a welcome boost to our stocks at this demanding time.

“In addition to the food collected, in excess of £350 was also collected in cash donations which will further help our service to the needy in our society.”

Blythswood Highland Foodbank distributes emergency food parcels in the Inverness, Nairn and Badenoch and Strathspey areas. To donate to the foodbank go to blythswood.org

