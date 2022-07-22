Dicksons of Inverness shifts teen’s career into the fast lane

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s unusual to take the first step on a career path at the age of 13 but Leah Taylor from Inverness did just that.

The moment the former Charleston Academy pupil stepped into the Dicksons of Inverness car showroom, she felt immediately at home.

She started by helping out at a young age and made such an impression on the management team that she was offered a full-time job when she left school three years later.

Apprentice

Now aged 17, Leah, from Kirkhill, is an apprentice service advisor at the Carsegate Road business, going through a qualification while working there full time.

It was her personality and willingness to learn that got her started in the motor trade.

She said: “I used to help out on Saturdays, making tea, coffee and hot chocolate when I was 13, and just kept on doing that and building up experience and I loved it.

“Then I was planning on leaving school and didn’t really know what I was going to do.

“I talked to the managers at Dicksons about it and they said that if I wanted a job it was there for me and so at 16 I became an apprentice service advisor and I’ve never looked back.”

Qualification

Leah is currently doing an SVQ, training on-the-job, and is relishing the opportunity.

“I have got to know a lot more about different aspects of the job and I am learning more each day.

“I speak to customers and make bookings and if they are unsure about anything I try to help them out.

“When their vehicle is in the workshop, I explain what is happening and what is involved.”

Driving test

Leah also passed her driving test first time last month.

Jim MacKenzie, Dicksons’ sales director, said: “Leah has been a fantastic addition to the team and her personality shines through when she deals with the customers.

“We recognised her engaging abilities when she used to help out and we had no doubts about offering her a position when it was clear she was leaving school.

“Drive and personality are underrated assets and don’t necessarily come across in someone’s CV, but seeing Leah helping out from a young age it was clear to us that she possessed both in abundance and all our customers are in agreement that she is so good at her job and excellent to deal with.”

Mr MacKenzie said the company, which employs 70 staff, was always on the lookout for employees with a passion for the business.

“Wherever you work I think it’s really important to feel invested in the company and to strive to be an important part of the business as a whole.

“This is particularly true of customer service roles where people can instantly detect your authenticity, industry knowledge and values that staff like Leah obviously display.”