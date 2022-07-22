Dicksons of Inverness shifts teen’s career into the fast lane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Dicksons of Inverness shifts teen’s career into the fast lane

By Jacqueline Wake Young
July 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Leah Taylor started out at age 13 by making the tea and coffee at the car showroom.
Leah Taylor started out at age 13 by making the tea and coffee at the car showroom.

It’s unusual to take the first step on a career path at the age of 13 but Leah Taylor from Inverness did just that.

The moment the former Charleston Academy pupil stepped into the Dicksons of Inverness car showroom, she felt immediately at home.

She started by helping out at a young age and made such an impression on the management team that she was offered a full-time job when she left school three years later.

Apprentice

Now aged 17, Leah, from Kirkhill, is an apprentice service advisor at the Carsegate Road business, going through a qualification while working there full time.

It was her personality and willingness to learn that got her started in the motor trade.

The Dicksons of Inverness car showroom on Carsegate Road.

She said: “I used to help out on Saturdays, making tea, coffee and hot chocolate when I was 13, and just kept on doing that and building up experience and I loved it.

“Then I was planning on leaving school and didn’t really know what I was going to do.

“I talked to the managers at Dicksons about it and they said that if I wanted a job it was there for me and so at 16 I became an apprentice service advisor and I’ve never looked back.”

Qualification

Leah is currently doing an SVQ, training on-the-job, and is relishing the opportunity.

“I have got to know a lot more about different aspects of the job and I am learning more each day.

“I speak to customers and make bookings and if they are unsure about anything I try to help them out.

“When their vehicle is in the workshop, I explain what is happening and what is involved.”

Driving test

Leah also passed her driving test first time last month.

Jim MacKenzie, Dicksons’ sales director, said: “Leah has been a fantastic addition to the team and her personality shines through when she deals with the customers.

“We recognised her engaging abilities when she used to help out and we had no doubts about offering her a position when it was clear she was leaving school.

Sales director Jim MacKenzie believes it’s important that staff feel part of the business.

“Drive and personality are underrated assets and don’t necessarily come across in someone’s CV, but seeing Leah helping out from a young age it was clear to us that she possessed both in abundance and all our customers are in agreement that she is so good at her job and excellent to deal with.”

Mr MacKenzie said the company, which employs 70 staff, was always on the lookout for employees with a passion for the business.

“Wherever you work I think it’s really important to feel invested in the company and to strive to be an important part of the business as a whole.

“This is particularly true of customer service roles where people can instantly detect your authenticity, industry knowledge and values that staff like Leah obviously display.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]