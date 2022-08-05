Aberdeen training consultants celebrate 10-year anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen-based training and competency consultancy is gearing up to celebrate an important business milestone by growing its charitable work.

Ann McRobb Associates is marking its 10th anniversary by strengthening its links with miscarriage charity Miss and, together with marketing partner Prospect 13, it has been collecting donations for The Aberdeen Cyrenians Food Bank this summer.

Based in Dyce, the company was created by Ann McRobb who uses more than two decades of industry experience to head the delivery of a range of onshore and offshore courses.

With expertise across all areas of training and competency, the business delivers large-scale projects supporting energy, marine and drilling organisations across the globe.

The company says it is also one of the first in Scotland to roll out its own series of in-house training and competence programmes adhering to revised industry body criteria, revolutionising the way oil and gas sector professionals gain industry certifications.

Training packages

The move was sparked by changes to the CMS Approval Criteria permitting organisations to offer their own training packages providing they operate within OPITO guidelines.

Meanwhile a recent partnership agreement with leading NDT training, examination and consultancy firm Array Training Ltd is maximising efficiency and long-term safety solutions for clients by bringing together market-leading services.

Working in collaboration, the two companies deliver the full scope of NDT training and competency, and provide Ann McRobb Associates’ global customer base access to Array Training’s technical knowledge and expertise.

It was recently awarded the internationally-recognised ISO9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) standard from DNV, a globally accredited registrar and classification organisation.

Corporate journey

Commenting on the business milestone, Ann McRobb said: “I was fortunate to secure my first client less than a month after setting up the business back in 2012 and I am particularly proud of the fact that word-of-mouth and professional referrals have been the main drivers for growth.

“Reaching this important point in our corporate journey is an important time to reflect on all that has been achieved but, more importantly, it gives us cause to look ahead with confidence and optimism as we prepare for the next decade and beyond.”