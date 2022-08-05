Aberdeen training consultants celebrate 10-year anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen training consultants celebrate 10-year anniversary

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Ann McRobb Associates delivers onshore and offshore courses supporting energy, marine and drilling organisations around the world.
An Aberdeen-based training and competency consultancy is gearing up to celebrate an important business milestone by growing its charitable work.

Ann McRobb Associates is marking its 10th anniversary by strengthening its links with miscarriage charity Miss and, together with marketing partner Prospect 13, it has been collecting donations for The Aberdeen Cyrenians Food Bank this summer.

Based in Dyce, the company was created by Ann McRobb who uses more than two decades of industry experience to head the delivery of a range of onshore and offshore courses.

Training and competency specialist Ann McRobb is founder and managing director of Ann McRobb Associates.

With expertise across all areas of training and competency, the business delivers large-scale projects supporting energy, marine and drilling organisations across the globe.

The company says it is also one of the first in Scotland to roll out its own series of in-house training and competence programmes adhering to revised industry body criteria, revolutionising the way oil and gas sector professionals gain industry certifications.

Training packages

The move was sparked by changes to the CMS Approval Criteria permitting organisations to offer their own training packages providing they operate within OPITO guidelines.

Meanwhile a recent partnership agreement with leading NDT training, examination and consultancy firm Array Training Ltd is maximising efficiency and long-term safety solutions for clients by bringing together market-leading services.

Working in collaboration, the two companies deliver the full scope of NDT training and competency, and provide Ann McRobb Associates’ global customer base access to Array Training’s technical knowledge and expertise.

Ann McRobb Associates and marketing partner Prospect 13 have been collecting donations for Aberdeen Cyrenians.

It was recently awarded the internationally-recognised ISO9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) standard from DNV, a globally accredited registrar and classification organisation.

Corporate journey

Commenting on the business milestone, Ann McRobb said: “I was fortunate to secure my first client less than a month after setting up the business back in 2012 and I am particularly proud of the fact that word-of-mouth and professional referrals have been the main drivers for growth.

“Reaching this important point in our corporate journey is an important time to reflect on all that has been achieved but, more importantly, it gives us cause to look ahead with confidence and optimism as we prepare for the next decade and beyond.”

Tags

Conversation

