George Mitchell: Why are we losing the plot over the weather?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

George Mitchell: Why are we losing the plot over the weather?

By George Mitchell
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Why can't we cope with extreme weather in this country?
Why can't we cope with extreme weather in this country?

This is not a rant from a climate change denier. This is not a column on global warming and what effect we humans have on it. This is a rant against over-the-top reporting on weather.

I wanted to write about it last month, remember when it got hot and we were all going to fry? But I’d other columns penned, so I thought I’d wait until it all calmed down again.

And it has now all calmed down again – albeit it reared its head again during last week’s hot weather – but only until next time of course, probably winter when it dips below zero for a few days and the hype will all kick off again.

Unless you’ve been living on the moon, you must have read and watched the news, listened to radio about the weather in mid-July? “Over top” does not even come close to describe it in my view.

It was non-stop hysteria. It fuelled panic.

George thinks weather forecasts are too sensationalist these days. 

Do we really need to be told to drink water, stay in the shade, open our windows at night? Really?

OK, to be fair, mention it once, but report after report, constantly told us just that, over and over on a never-ending loop.

“Work from home!” they also screamed, much to the joy of numerous individuals. Cue head shaking from many business owners I’d imagine.

Have you tried to get through to the passport office, or gas company, or whatever it is. Why are so many people still working from home due to fears over Covid?

As a nation we are miles behind other European countries in getting back to normal, whatever that is these days. Then, bring on a few hot days and it was yet another excuse to work from home.

Working from home is easier for some than others. 

Lina, my Russian partner, said to me once: “Why is your country so obsessed with the weather?”

She’s right, we are. It’s always been that way, I guess. I’ve never experienced people in other countries go on about the weather so much. But us, we mention weather all the time, in general chat. It’s a national obsession.

We ask each other on the phone, how’s the weather with you? It’s very much a British thing. I guess that comes from living on an island surrounded by seas and ocean, our weather really is so changeable.

As the old saying goes, “if you don’t like the weather in Scotland, just wait 20 minutes”.

But what happened last month, when the heatwave came, was not just general weather chat, it was ridiculously over the top. On actual weather repots, gone were the past happy, smiley sun stickers they used to use, replaced with red danger signs that actually looked scary.

It’s the same come winter, no longer simple snow signs, but deep blue icy swathes that cover the map of the UK.

The BBC’s Michael Fish with his old-fashioned weather signs.

Why so dramatic? When did this all start, it didn’t used to be like this.

Regarding last month’s heatwave, BBC, Sky, GB News – all of them, it was non-stop. The weather reports that come on so often during the day seemed to be every 10 minutes, and in between all the presenters talked about was the weather.

I really wanted to switch off, but knowing I planned to write on this subject, I kept watching as expert after expert was wheeled out to tell us to drink water and open our bedroom windows, and believe it or not, stay in the shade. Wow, breaking news there!

Spain had been in and around 40 degrees for weeks. It’s like that every year, but there’s no drama, they just get on with it.

In Spain it’s all about the shutters and the shade when it comes to dealing with hot weather. 

Countries like Spain must laugh at us when the temperature rises, and countries like Russia must laugh at us when winter comes. We simply can’t cope.

We used to be able to. Actually, that’s not true, I think millions of us can and do just that, we can cope. It’s the media I’m getting at here.

I remember long, hot summers. I also remember very cold winters when the lights went out and we had to use candles. I loved it, great fun. And my point is, there was no hype. We all just got on with it. Why? Because it was winter, that’s why!

“Siberian blast hits UK! Colder than Siberia!” scream the headlines in January.

Hardly. It’s winter.

“Scorcher to roast Britain! Hotter than Hawaii!”

No, it’s summer.

And why do certain newspapers, when it gets hot, turn from Celsius to Fahrenheit?

Because 100 looks far more dramatic on the front page than 30 something. It’s all about sensationalism.

“Thousands could die!” I heard this numerous times from various experts last month when it got hot for a few days.

I am not belittling heat, or the dangers it can bring. I’ve experienced weeks and weeks of over 40C when out doing my thing. In Iraq it was 47C every day. Once in Uzbekistan, it was actually 50 degrees Celsius. People adjust.

To quote another old saying, and it is true, “there is no such thing as bad weather, only the wrong clothing”. Or these days, we may change the last bit to, “only the wrong attitude”.

George spent 10 days in Yakutsk where it was minus 48C.

Be it hot or cold I’ve heard friends say: “But we’re not used do it…”

“Then is it not time we got used to it?” is my reply.

If the weather is to keep changing, we need to get a grip and start planning for it. And stop the hype when it comes, for it doesn’t help.

During the “killer heatwave” it was obvious that we really are, as a nation, not only not prepared for it, we simply don’t know how to behave when it does arrive.

Every news channels showed beach after UK beach, crammed full, jam packed with Brits out in the midday sun. Madness.

Instead of seeking the shade, lots of Brits prefer to head to the seaside and sit out in the sun.

You’ll never see a Spaniard sitting out in the hot sun, they know better. It’s called common sense. The get up early, do their work, what they have to do, then come midday, down come the shutters and they stay inside.

Or, if outside, they sit in the shade. They most certainly do not stirp to the waist and go and lie out at 1pm and drink beer all afternoon.

It’s similar in winter. I constantly see young guys in Scotland in January or February, walking around in shorts. What gives? I don’t know. It may not be Russia, but Aberdeenshire gets cold in winter.

Lina just stares at such guys in bewilderment.

Why do some people wear T-shirts and shorts in winter?

On the subject of winter, we are worse than summer. I mean, it hits minus 4 in London with a dusting of snow and airports grind to a halt.

“Ice Age Britain!” the papers scream.

I’ve spent numerous winters in Russia where minus 20-30 is very normal. There is no panic, they just get on with it.

I even spent 10 days in the coldest inhabited city on Earth. Yakutsk. It was minus 48C every day. But no one flapped, they just got on with it.

Be it summer or winter, we handle it all so badly.

Whatever happened to “keep calm and carry on?”

Long gone.

“Flap around like headless chickens” seems to be the new British mantra.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 17.08.2022 URN:CR0037522 F&D story based on the food and drink scene in Aviemore, and whether it needs to improve. Owner of The Burger Box Samantha Taylor is pictured. Please note that she did not want to frown in the pictures or look miserable. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
'It's like going back to the 50s': Aviemore locals chew over town's apparent 8.30pm…
0
The eye-catching half lobster dish.
Restaurant review: Singing the praises of The Old Kirk Bistro in Aberdeenshire
0
CR0020560 SOCIETY - Finzean Estate and Farm Shop A selection of foods and products. Picture by Scott Baxter 20/03/2020
6 of the best farm shops to pick up local produce in Aberdeenshire
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Another one bites the crust: What we made of our recent Big Mannys' Pizza food experience in Aberdeen Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; 19/08/2022
Another one bites the crust: What we made of our recent Big Mannys' Pizza…
0
Kinnaird Head lighthouse
Discover the illuminating story behind Scotland’s first lighthouse and its keepers
Pizza quesadilla with pepperoni and marinara sauce with cheese pull; Shutterstock ID 1905751312; purchase_order: ; job:
Cooking on a Budget: Two fun lunch options for youngsters
A diversity and inclusion organisation based in Aberdeen is celebrating the success of its new Transcend programme. Pictured is Dr Ollie Folayan, AFBE-UK Scotland chairman.
Diversity and inclusion success for Aberdeen organisation
0
Group workout at Aberdeen Sports Village
Local fitness provider freezes gym membership prices in Aberdeen
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Kildrummy Inn is taking part in the Eat Out to Help Our October scheme Picture shows; Kildrummy Inn. Kildrummy Inn, Alford, Aberdeenshire. Courtesy N/A Date; Unknown
Kildrummy Inn in Aberdeenshire temporarily closes to make way for new restaurant and bar
0

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0