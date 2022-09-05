Garden gadgets put to the test for autumn’s toughest jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Garden gadgets put to the test for autumn’s toughest jobs

By Derek Uchman
September 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Autumn brings with it a host of garden jobs and while a trusty wheelbarrow is helpful, sometimes extra power is called for.
Autumn brings with it a host of garden jobs and while a trusty wheelbarrow is helpful, sometimes extra power is called for.

Autumn is just around the corner.

And for gardeners, that means a lot of pruning, chopping and sawing.

But all this hard-core tidying up doesn’t have to mean turning to noisy, unreliable petrol machines. Batteries are now powerful enough to take on the toughest tasks. Derek Uchman takes a look.

The Karcher TLO 18 Tree Lopper is very safe to use despite its fearsome looks.

Karcher TLO 18 Tree Lopper

£169.99 (without battery)

This is one of the most fearsome gadgets we’ve ever seen. But it’s also one of the most useful.

It’s principally two very sharp bypass pruning blades that open and close with the squeeze of a trigger.

Despite its looks, it’s very safe to use, and accidents are unlikely.

In terms of performance, this effortlessly sliced through every branch we tried it on – without exception.

Furthermore, one charge will last 240 cuts.

The EGO 40cm chainsaw kit has an astonishing amount of power.

EGO 40cm chainsaw kit

£449 (with battery)

When it comes to chainsaws, many gardeners are sceptical that battery power can make the grade.

Well, they need to try this brute.

It has an astonishing amount of power behind it, thanks, to a 5.0Ah battery, a 40cm chair bar and a brushless motor.

And if further proof is needed, check my garden.

I demolished 16 nine-foot leylandiis using this alone.

An added bonus is the fast charger.

By the time I’d made a run to the recycling centre with a car full of branches, it was good to go again.

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 40cm Cordless Brushless Lawn Mower is light and gets right to the edges.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ 40cm Cordless Brushless Lawn Mower

£345.99 (without battery)

Battery mowers are nothing new, but one as well designed as this is.

Ryobi has put together a mower which not only cuts well but is light and collapses well, so it doesn’t take over your shed.

There are ports for two batteries, should you have a large garden, and it does an amazing job at getting right up to the edges.

There’s also an option to mulch your grass (which is helpful in dry conditions).

The Gtech Leaf Blower doesn’t just look good, it’s seriously powerful as well.

Gtech Leaf Blower

£379.99 (without battery)

When it comes to buying a garden gadget, you want to know how well it performs, not how it looks.

But we must mention this blower’s design.

From the side, this looks like something Luke Skywalker would pilot.

Thankfully, it’s not all form over function, and produces a serious blast of focused air.

In fact, it’s so powerful, it’ll take a bit of practice to get used to.

But persist, it’s a joy to use. The price point is quite high, though, so think of this as an investment.

The Bosch Advanced GrassCut 36V-33 is a match for even overgrown areas.

Bosch Advanced GrassCut 36V-33

£349.99 (with battery)

This is another perfect illustration that petrol engines have met their match.

Bosch’s strimmer is powered by a 36V battery, which makes it powerful enough to tackle overgrown and difficult areas.

You can even fit a brush cutter. And, it’s clever enough to only draw only enough energy from the battery as needed, so it doesn’t go crazy on short grass.

One gripe is it doesn’t seem adjustable, so its a problem should you be quite tall (unless you have gibbon-like arms). Otherwise, a great machine.

Dealing with leaves is just one of the jobs that need to be done later in the year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Judi dench hugh bonnevile aberdeen
'Lovely, humble people': Staff dazzled as Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville visit Silver Darling…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Huntly Hairst 2022 hailed a success as XXX descend to the town Picture shows; Huntly Hairst 2022. Huntly, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
'Our busiest one yet': Huntly Hairst 2022 hailed a success as thousands flock to…
0
Autumn brings with it a host of garden jobs and while a trusty wheelbarrow is helpful, sometimes extra power is called for.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Cyclamen is the early herald of autumn
0
Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
George looks into the letters of last resort that could dictate our strategy in a nuclear war.
George Mitchell: What is contained in a prime minister's letters of last resort?
0
Autumn brings with it a host of garden jobs and while a trusty wheelbarrow is helpful, sometimes extra power is called for.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Sometimes you just get in the huff
0
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
1
Healthcare heroes: Gordon Riley, an advanced paramedic practitioner, and Alison Moggach, an advanced nurse practitioner. Photo by Darrell Benns.
Emergency Services Day: Meet the north-east healthcare heroes going above and beyond in our…
0

More from Press and Journal

Highland Council has been cracking down on vapes. Photo Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
'Well over' 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
Autumn brings with it a host of garden jobs and while a trusty wheelbarrow is helpful, sometimes extra power is called for.
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
One Tui plane was cancelled and another diverted. Photo: Shutterstock
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
Autumn brings with it a host of garden jobs and while a trusty wheelbarrow is helpful, sometimes extra power is called for.
Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre
Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos are the featured games in tonight's episode of Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Thomas Marello has been reported missing.
Missing Thomas Marello last seen in Culloden area of Inverness four days ago
0