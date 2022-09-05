More than 700 festivalgoers welcome Distilled food and drink event back to Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Festivalgoers were tickled pink by the offering at Distilled this weekend as more than 700 people turned up to sample whisky and gin from across the region.

The food and drink festival, which made its welcome return for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, took place for the sixth time across three sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Organised by the team behind The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, chairman George McNeil recognised the effort in bringing an event of this scale back to the town of Elgin.

Taking place at the Town Hall on Trinity Place they even saw 710 visitors attend and enjoy a range of rare and popular drams and spirits.

While the event has seen more than 1,000 people through its doors in years prior, George says the result is a positive one given the current cost of living crisis, impacts the war in Ukraine has on industries across the country and the economy and businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

“We’ve seen some confidence build and we were at around 70-75% capacity in session. We probably had around 400 at the different sessions back in the day, but we’re looking to grow that for the future,” said George.

“There was a great buzz about the place and we’ve experienced localised and international tourism. Distilled is primarily for the local community and they have engaged well which is super.”

Rare drams for a fraction of the price at Distilled food and drink

Getting the chance to try a range of rare and different whiskies and gins, festivalgoers could sample drams priced at more than £185 and ones that haven’t been released to the public yet.

George added: “There was an array of different and new things that they may not have tried and some beautiful aged whiskies. There was a mix of big groups and it is great to see everyone out socialising again. Off the back of the economic crisis we’re facing it is still wonderful to see people coming out to support it.”

Exhibitors were primarily from the Moray and Speyside area with cocktails and other drinks showcased, too.

They included Gordon and MacPhail, The Cocktail Joint, Caorunn, Avva Scottish Gin, Benriach, Strathisla, Glenlivet and more.

Food wasn’t amiss at Distilled with Nae Bad Food, Qismat Street Food and The Highland Hog Roast Company on-hand to serve up hot food to festivalgoers.

Findhorn’s Torta organised afternoon tea sessions where those in attendance could enjoy their homebaked goods in Elgin for the first time.

There were a series of drinks masterclasses that took place, too, with industry veterans hosting and newer businesses showcasing their wares.

The Distilled team’s efforts will now turn to next year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival which usually runs from late April to early May.

The six-day event will run from April 26 to May 1 with tickets on sale now. In previous years more than 600 events have taken place throughout the festival with this year’s anticipated to further continue to put Speyside whisky on the global map.