More than 700 festivalgoers welcome Distilled food and drink event back to Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

More than 700 festivalgoers welcome Distilled food and drink event back to Elgin

Festivalgoers were tickled pink by the offering at Distilled this weekend as more than 700 people turned up to sample whisky and gin from across the region.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
September 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
One of the representatives from Caorunn talks to festivalgoers who are sampling the gin. Picture supplied by Lindsay Robertson Photography.
One of the representatives from Caorunn talks to festivalgoers who are sampling the gin. Picture supplied by Lindsay Robertson Photography.

Festivalgoers were tickled pink by the offering at Distilled this weekend as more than 700 people turned up to sample whisky and gin from across the region.

The food and drink festival, which made its welcome return for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, took place for the sixth time across three sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Organised by the team behind The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, chairman George McNeil recognised the effort in bringing an event of this scale back to the town of Elgin.

George McNeil, chairman of The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival. Picture supplied.

Taking place at the Town Hall on Trinity Place they even saw 710 visitors attend and enjoy a range of rare and popular drams and spirits.

While the event has seen more than 1,000 people through its doors in years prior, George says the result is a positive one given the current cost of living crisis, impacts the war in Ukraine has on industries across the country and the economy and businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

Festivalgoers at Distilled. The event took place over three sessions. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“We’ve seen some confidence build and we were at around 70-75% capacity in session. We probably had around 400 at the different sessions back in the day, but we’re looking to grow that for the future,” said George.

“There was a great buzz about the place and we’ve experienced localised and international tourism. Distilled is primarily for the local community and they have engaged well which is super.”

Rare drams for a fraction of the price at Distilled food and drink

Getting the chance to try a range of rare and different whiskies and gins, festivalgoers could sample drams priced at more than £185 and ones that haven’t been released to the public yet.

One of the exhibitors pouring a dram. Picture supplied by Lindsay Robertson Photography.

George added: “There was an array of different and new things that they may not have tried and some beautiful aged whiskies. There was a mix of big groups and it is great to see everyone out socialising again. Off the back of the economic crisis we’re facing it is still wonderful to see people coming out to support it.”

Exhibitors were primarily from the Moray and Speyside area with cocktails and other drinks showcased, too.

Those in attendance got stuck into trying a variety of different drams. Picture supplied by Lindsay Robertson Photography.

They included Gordon and MacPhail, The Cocktail Joint, Caorunn, Avva Scottish Gin, Benriach, Strathisla, Glenlivet and more.

Food wasn’t amiss at Distilled with Nae Bad Food, Qismat Street Food and The Highland Hog Roast Company on-hand to serve up hot food to festivalgoers.

Findhorn’s Torta organised afternoon tea sessions where those in attendance could enjoy their homebaked goods in Elgin for the first time.

There were a series of drinks masterclasses that took place, too, with industry veterans hosting and newer businesses showcasing their wares.

One of the burgers from Nae Bad Food. Picture supplied by Lindsay Robertson Photography.

The Distilled team’s efforts will now turn to next year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival which usually runs from late April to early May.

The six-day event will run from April 26 to May 1 with tickets on sale now. In previous years more than 600 events have taken place throughout the festival with this year’s anticipated to further continue to put Speyside whisky on the global map.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Post Thumbnail
Demands for 'urgent action' from new PM as costs soar through £1.5m for north-east…
0
Judi dench hugh bonnevile aberdeen
'Lovely, humble people': Staff dazzled as Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville visit Silver Darling…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Huntly Hairst 2022 hailed a success as XXX descend to the town Picture shows; Huntly Hairst 2022. Huntly, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
'Our busiest one yet': Huntly Hairst 2022 hailed a success as thousands flock to…
0
North and north-east firms make up about one-third of the Scottish trade mission to Singapore.
North and north-east food and drink producers' Singapore quest
1
Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums.
Sweet treats: Try Raymond Blanc's Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums
Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
1
The Flying Stag in The Fife Arms is just one of the many places to enjoy food and drink in Braemar.
Where to eat out in Braemar and why you need to put these 12…
0
Lauren Barclay, Natasha Hendry, Natalie stronach, Ailsa Fraser, Corrine Tewnion and Holly grant. Picture by Jason Hedges  
GALLERY: The 21 best pictures from Distilled food and drink festival in Elgin as…
0

More from Press and Journal

Highland Council has been cracking down on vapes. Photo Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
'Well over' 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
One Tui plane was cancelled and another diverted. Photo: Shutterstock
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
Post Thumbnail
Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre
Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos are the featured games in tonight's episode of Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Thomas Marello has been reported missing.
Missing Thomas Marello last seen in Culloden area of Inverness four days ago
0