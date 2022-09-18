Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football

By Ellie House
September 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.

Walking and football might not seem to go together, if you consider the average game of swift speed and defiant tackles.

But this new take on the beloved game has been on the go for just over a decade, with games taking place every week all over Scotland.

Aberdeen is no different, and woe betide anyone who mistakes the simplicity of walking football for a lack of skill.

As the name would suggest, the game is played at a walking pace, and players are not allowed under any circumstances to run.

Dust off your power walking, for you can walk as fast as you like.

One foot however, must always remain in contact with the ground.

What does this mean for tackles? Crack on, but no contact is allowed.

Davie Smith got involved with walking football around a year ago, and hasn’t looked back.

You may not be racing around, but there are still enormous health benefits to be had from walking football – both physical and mental.

It can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke while improving blood pressure, and playing regularly can even slash your chances of suffering from type 2 diabetes.

As National Fitness Day approaches on September 21, which aims to celebrate what fitness means to people alongside breaking down barriers that stop people being active, we caught up with retired butcher, Davie Smith.

The 58-year-old, who lives in the Stockethill area of Aberdeen, has lost weight and improved his mental wellbeing as a result of walking football.

It’s all the more impressive, given that Davie thought his days on the pitch were over.

Love of the game

“I used to play football after school, and Sunday Welfare Football,” said Davie.

“All my days really, until I was around 35.

“Injuries got in the way,  I never thought for one second I’d be back out on that pitch 25 years later.

Walk, don’t run! Davie Smith believes the quality of walking football is “tremendous.”

“One of the guys I play with now, well we worked out that we used to play together 40 years ago.

“The two of us to be on the same pitch again, that’s absolutely brilliant.”

Walk for wellbeing

Davie previously played walking football with a couple of friends, but the group sadly folded.

Luckily he was approached by Street Soccer Scotland, which provides free football-themed training and personal development opportunities for socially disadvantaged groups across Scotland.

The sessions which Davie attends are put on by Street Soccer Scotland.

“I’ve been playing walking football for well over a year, and the quality really is tremendous,” said Davie.

“The welcome when I first came along was second to none.

“I instantly felt part of the team; some of the people in our group are fantastic.

“They’ve all got their own challenges, whether that be mental health or some players may have additional support needs, but having the chance to play together is absolutely brilliant.

“To see the joy on others’ faces makes my week.

Davie believes that walking football has benefitted his mental and physical health.

Healthier lifestyle

“To be able to get out the house, find a bit of routine, makes a massive difference.

“You can tell with the new players how quickly it gives them a lift.

“I play walking football on Wednesday and Friday at Goals in Aberdeen, and I also play at Strikers which is a bit more competitive.

“I wouldn’t be able to play at that level at all, were it not for walking football with Street Soccer Scotland.

“I’ve lost a stone and a half in weight, which is obviously great for health.

“It’s the love of the game for me. I support Aberdeen and get to games when I can.”

Davie has also learned a great deal of new skills as a result of walking football, not least how to adapt to the change in pace.

From skilled passes to a ban on running, walking football is an interesting take on the game.

Serious skill required

“When you pass the ball, it’s easy to forget that the player you are passing to can’t run,” he said.

“You need to reduce the weight of your pass.

“If you pass it too far in front of them, there’s a good chance the opposition team will get the ball instead.”

Getting involved has also done wonders for Davie’s mental health, and his wife, Dawn, is incredibly supportive.

“We’ve been together 40 years; we met in a nightclub when I was 18 and she was 17,” said Davie.

“Dawn has three different lung diseases and shielded for the best part of six months.

“So for me, it’s great to get out.

“It’s so good to get the chance to feel part of something.

“Having that sense of having a ‘football family’ is very rewarding.”

There’s also a wonderful dose of nostalgia for Davie, and a chance to catch up with old friends.

“It’s seeing someone who I used to know back in the day, and we’ll reminisce together,” he said.

“Remember when you used to run this team, etc, everything comes back to you.

“I’m a competitive person, but for me walking football is more of a fun thing.

“Of course some people still love to win, but it’s all done in good banter.”

To find out more, head to www.streetsoccerscotland.org

Editor's Picks