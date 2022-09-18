Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walking and football might not seem to go together, if you consider the average game of swift speed and defiant tackles.

But this new take on the beloved game has been on the go for just over a decade, with games taking place every week all over Scotland.

Aberdeen is no different, and woe betide anyone who mistakes the simplicity of walking football for a lack of skill.

As the name would suggest, the game is played at a walking pace, and players are not allowed under any circumstances to run.

Dust off your power walking, for you can walk as fast as you like.

One foot however, must always remain in contact with the ground.

What does this mean for tackles? Crack on, but no contact is allowed.

You may not be racing around, but there are still enormous health benefits to be had from walking football – both physical and mental.

It can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke while improving blood pressure, and playing regularly can even slash your chances of suffering from type 2 diabetes.

As National Fitness Day approaches on September 21, which aims to celebrate what fitness means to people alongside breaking down barriers that stop people being active, we caught up with retired butcher, Davie Smith.

The 58-year-old, who lives in the Stockethill area of Aberdeen, has lost weight and improved his mental wellbeing as a result of walking football.

It’s all the more impressive, given that Davie thought his days on the pitch were over.

Love of the game

“I used to play football after school, and Sunday Welfare Football,” said Davie.

“All my days really, until I was around 35.

“Injuries got in the way, I never thought for one second I’d be back out on that pitch 25 years later.

“One of the guys I play with now, well we worked out that we used to play together 40 years ago.

“The two of us to be on the same pitch again, that’s absolutely brilliant.”

Walk for wellbeing

Davie previously played walking football with a couple of friends, but the group sadly folded.

Luckily he was approached by Street Soccer Scotland, which provides free football-themed training and personal development opportunities for socially disadvantaged groups across Scotland.

“I’ve been playing walking football for well over a year, and the quality really is tremendous,” said Davie.

“The welcome when I first came along was second to none.

“I instantly felt part of the team; some of the people in our group are fantastic.

“They’ve all got their own challenges, whether that be mental health or some players may have additional support needs, but having the chance to play together is absolutely brilliant.

“To see the joy on others’ faces makes my week.

Healthier lifestyle

“To be able to get out the house, find a bit of routine, makes a massive difference.

“You can tell with the new players how quickly it gives them a lift.

“I play walking football on Wednesday and Friday at Goals in Aberdeen, and I also play at Strikers which is a bit more competitive.

“I wouldn’t be able to play at that level at all, were it not for walking football with Street Soccer Scotland.

“I’ve lost a stone and a half in weight, which is obviously great for health.

“It’s the love of the game for me. I support Aberdeen and get to games when I can.”

Davie has also learned a great deal of new skills as a result of walking football, not least how to adapt to the change in pace.

Serious skill required

“When you pass the ball, it’s easy to forget that the player you are passing to can’t run,” he said.

“You need to reduce the weight of your pass.

“If you pass it too far in front of them, there’s a good chance the opposition team will get the ball instead.”

Getting involved has also done wonders for Davie’s mental health, and his wife, Dawn, is incredibly supportive.

“We’ve been together 40 years; we met in a nightclub when I was 18 and she was 17,” said Davie.

“Dawn has three different lung diseases and shielded for the best part of six months.

“So for me, it’s great to get out.

“It’s so good to get the chance to feel part of something.

“Having that sense of having a ‘football family’ is very rewarding.”

There’s also a wonderful dose of nostalgia for Davie, and a chance to catch up with old friends.

“It’s seeing someone who I used to know back in the day, and we’ll reminisce together,” he said.

“Remember when you used to run this team, etc, everything comes back to you.

“I’m a competitive person, but for me walking football is more of a fun thing.

“Of course some people still love to win, but it’s all done in good banter.”

To find out more, head to www.streetsoccerscotland.org