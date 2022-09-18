ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong call stands with Liam Scales’ sending off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong call stands with Liam Scales’ sending off

By Sean Wallace
September 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 9:17 am
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales

The hope is the imminent introduction of VAR to the Scottish Premiership will eradicate wrong decisions such as Liam Scales’ sending off.

However that will be scant consolation for Aberdeen who suffered a game-changing wrong penalty call and dismissal in the 3-1 loss at Hibs.

Scales received a second yellow and Hibs were awarded a penalty, which they converted, following an incident between Scales and Ryan Porteous.

Referee David Dickinson adjudged it to be a foul by Scales on Porteous. It wasn’t.

Surely VAR, which will be introduced in the Premiership later this season, would have rescinded the yellow and overturned the spot-kick.

The game-changing incident happened when Porteous grabbed Scales’ shirt just inside the box in a bid to get in front of the on-loan Celtic defender.

Then Porteous put his arm around the centre-back in a headlock and dragged him to the ground.

The penalty was converted. From 1-0 up suddenly Aberdeen were level and a man down.

After that it was an uphill struggle and the Dons succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

Scales’ dismissal will have repercussions beyond that 45 minutes at Easter Road where the Dons were a man down.

Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen is sent off against Hibs at Easter Road.

Scales suspended for next match

The centre-back will now be suspended for the next match, at home to Kilmarnock after the international break.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie will likely replace Scales at centre-back in the next game against Killie.

That is a blow because McCrorie’s aggression, control and influence were missing in the second half when he moved to centre-back at Easter Road.

Referee David Dickinson shows Liam Scales a second yellow and red card

McCrorie is a strong centre-back. But having to move into defence has repercussions that ripple into midfield.

Aberdeen’s only centre-back option on the bench in Edinburgh was highly rated teen Jack Milne.

He could be an option for the next game but the likelihood is it will be McCrorie moving back to defence.

A disastrous 90 second period for Scales saw the game turn full circle.

When Scales was booked for fouling Josh Campbell with moments remaining in the first half there was little to suggest the carnage that was to come.

Just 90 seconds later he picked up a second yellow, and red, for what the referee deemed a foul in the box.

Hibernian’s Martin Boyle makes it 1-1 against Aberdeen.

It had all began so brightly with Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scoring within four minutes of his first start for the Dons.

The introduction of Duk was the only change to the starting line-up that drew 1-1 at Ross County.

Duk replaced on loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson who served the first of a two game ban.

Duk makes an immediate impact

Summer signing Duk had been pushing hard for a start by making a positive impact off the bench.

He had netted in back-to-back games prior to the trip to Edinburgh.

It was time for Duk to show what he could do from the start.

He did but was only given 45 minutes due to Scales’ dismissal.

A minute’s applause was held prior to kick off following the passing of the Queen.

Aberdeen went ahead after just four minutes when left-back Hayden Coulson delivered a cross to Duk who was racing in at the edge of the box.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hibs.

Duk met the cross and unleashed a 15 yard glancing header brilliantly directed to the far corner.

It sailed beyond helpless keeper David Marshall and into goal.

In the 27th minute Joe Newell’s free-kick from 25 yards was straight at Kelle Roos who easily saved.

Then in the 38th minute Youan raced at goal before unleashing a vicious 30-yard drive.

Keeper Roos did well to tip the powerful effort over his bar for a corner.

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales tackles Hibernian’s Josh Campbell.

Two yellow cards and a penalty

The Reds looked to be going into the break a goal to the good until Scales’ sending off.

He had picked up a booking in the 42nd minute for a foul on Campbell.

Just 90 seconds later he was booked again for what the referee wrongly deemed was a foul on Porteous.

Boyle sent keeper Roos the wrong way to convert the spot kick.

Hibs made the extra man count in the second half.

In the 58th minute Dutch keeper Roos produced a superb double save.

First he blocked a 10 yard shot from Campbell.

Somehow the Dons keeper recovered quickly, got back on his feet, and scrambled across to block Newell’s 12 yard drive.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-1 loss at HIbs.

An inevitable breakthrough came in the 62nd minute when Campbell received a pass from Cadden before sweeping a right footed 15 yard shot beyond Roos.

A third goal for dominant Hibs came in the 73rd minute when the Dons failed to clear a cross from the right into the box by Kukharevych.

The ball fell to Campbell, who prodded home from four yards out.

Aberdeen should have hit back soon after when Jayden Richardson found Bojan Miovski completely unmarked six yards out.

Normally so lethal from that distance, with the goal beckoning, Miovski sliced his effort wide.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 7; Coulson  4 (MacKenzie 55), Scales 4, Stewart 5, Richardson 5 (Watkins 78); McCrorie 6, Ramadani 5; Hayes 6, ‘Duk’ Lopes 5 (Polvara 45 + 2), Besuijen 6 (Morris (78); Miovski 5

Subs: Lewis,  Morris, Duncan, Milne, Kennedy, Ramirez.

HIBS (4-2-3-1): Marshall 6; Cabraja 6, Hanlon 6, Porteous 6, Cadden 7; Kenneh 6 (Doyle-Hayes 60), Newell 7; Youan 6, Campbell 7 (Henderson 85), Boyle 7; Kukharevych 6 (Bojang 85)

Subs: Schofield, Miller,  Tavares, Stevenson,  McGregor, Fish.

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 17,292

Man-of-the-match: Kelle Roos (Aberdeen)

 

 

 

Editor's Picks