Getting married? Say ‘I do’ to these wedding meals

Coming up with wedding menu ideas to feed everyone on your big day is one of the toughest considerations, aside from choosing the dress and the venue.

Sometimes brides and grooms-to-be worry about not having a limited selection to choose from when booking their venue. However, thanks to Pittodrie House’s menu selector, couples getting married here can choose what goes on their wedding menu from a variety of different courses to feed their guests. And, these various wedding menu ideas include a wide range of starters, mains and desserts. The venue even offers vegan and vegetarian options, for no extra charge.

At Pittodrie, the executive head chef, Edwin Blackhall, tailor-makes menus to suit all tastes – including the fussiest of wedding guests. But first, wedding coordinator Andrew Leggat works with the couple to design their wedding menu ensuring it is as perfect as the venue!

Andrew said: “Although traditional dishes remain largely popular when catering for their wedding guests, couples are now starting to consider unique elements to their wedding meal. Offering a choice menu provides the best of both worlds – something traditional combined with a more luxurious or unique option to make their wedding breakfast a dining experience to remember.”

Below, we have selected just a few delicious dishes on offer at Macdonald’s Pittodrie House in Aberdeenshire to give you some wedding menu* ideas.

Delicious and crowd-pleasing wedding menu ideas

Succulent starters to set the right tone:

Pressed ham hock terrine, piccalilli, confit tomatoes

Home cured gravadlax, new potato salad, honey, mustard

West coast prawns and crayfish, crisp gem, capers, soured cucumber, whisky Mary Rose

MacSween’s vegetarian haggis, neeps and tatties (v)

Mouthwatering mains your wedding guests will love:

Fillet of cod, chorizo and caper butter

Slow braised blade of Scotch beef, smoked bacon and wild mushroom jus

Outdoor reared pork fillet with grain mustard jus

Mediterranean vegetable wellington, spiced plum tomato sauce for main (v)

Delicious desserts to finish off your wedding menu:

Orkney fudge cheesecake, pineapple rum and raisin salsa, butterscotch ice cream

Warm apple and macadamia nut crumble, anglaise, granola, vanilla ice cream

Vanilla and white chocolate cheesecake, strawberry ice cream

Dark chocolate tart, orange sorbet for dessert (v)

Want more choice?

If you prefer to offer a choice in your menu, a supplement of £12.00 per person (for a maximum of two choices at each course) will apply.

If you wish to request a vegetarian option or special dietary requirement, then this will be catered for at no extra charge.

Romanic wedding venue in Aberdeenshire

In addition to its delicious food, Pittodrie House, just outside Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, is thought to be one of the most romantic wedding venues in the region. Situated in the Bennachie hills, Pittodrie is a luxury four-star venue with 27 bedrooms and sprawling grounds, perfect for wedding photos!

*Please note: the above selection of dishes are sample menus only and supplements may apply.

Pittodrie House is hosting a Wedding Showcase on Sunday 25th September 2022, that’s perfect for chatting about wedding menu ideas and all your big day plans. To book please email events@pittodrie-house.co.uk or download a Pittrodie House wedding brochure.