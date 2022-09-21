Getting married? Say ‘I do’ to these wedding meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Getting married? Say ‘I do’ to these wedding meals

In partnership with Pittodrie House Hotel
September 21, 2022, 12:51 pm

Coming up with wedding menu ideas to feed everyone on your big day is one of the toughest considerations, aside from choosing the dress and the venue.

Sometimes brides and grooms-to-be worry about not having a limited selection to choose from when booking their venue. However, thanks to Pittodrie House’s menu selector, couples getting married here can choose what goes on their wedding menu from a variety of different courses to feed their guests. And, these various wedding menu ideas include a wide range of starters, mains and desserts. The venue even offers vegan and vegetarian options, for no extra charge.

At Pittodrie, the executive head chef, Edwin Blackhall, tailor-makes menus to suit all tastes – including the fussiest of wedding guests. But first, wedding coordinator Andrew Leggat works with the couple to design their wedding menu ensuring it is as perfect as the venue!

Andrew said: “Although traditional dishes remain largely popular when catering for their wedding guests, couples are now starting to consider unique elements to their wedding meal. Offering a choice menu provides the best of both worlds – something traditional combined with a more luxurious or unique option to make their wedding breakfast a dining experience to remember.”

Below, we have selected just a few delicious dishes on offer at Macdonald’s Pittodrie House in Aberdeenshire to give you some wedding menu* ideas.

Delicious and crowd-pleasing wedding menu ideas

Succulent starters to set the right tone:

At Pittodrie House, gravadlax is served at weddings as a starter with new potato salad.
  • Pressed ham hock terrine, piccalilli, confit tomatoes
  • Home cured gravadlax, new potato salad, honey, mustard
  • West coast prawns and crayfish, crisp gem, capers, soured cucumber, whisky Mary Rose
  • MacSween’s vegetarian haggis, neeps and tatties (v)

Mouthwatering mains your wedding guests will love:

Scotch beef is served with smoked bacon and mushroom jus at Pittodrie House.
  • Fillet of cod, chorizo and caper butter
  • Slow braised blade of Scotch beef, smoked bacon and wild mushroom jus
  • Outdoor reared pork fillet with grain mustard jus
  • Mediterranean vegetable wellington, spiced plum tomato sauce for main (v)

Delicious desserts to finish off your wedding menu:

Pittodrie has vanilla and white chocolate cheesecake on its wedding menu, it is served with strawberry ice cream.
  • Orkney fudge cheesecake, pineapple rum and raisin salsa, butterscotch ice cream
  • Warm apple and macadamia nut crumble, anglaise, granola, vanilla ice cream
  • Vanilla and white chocolate cheesecake, strawberry ice cream
  • Dark chocolate tart, orange sorbet for dessert (v)

Want more choice?

If you prefer to offer a choice in your menu, a supplement of £12.00 per person (for a maximum of two choices at each course) will apply.

If you wish to request a vegetarian option or special dietary requirement, then this will be catered for at no extra charge.

Romanic wedding venue in Aberdeenshire

Pittodrie House hotel is the perfect wedding venue in a picturesque setting.

In addition to its delicious food, Pittodrie House, just outside Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, is thought to be one of the most romantic wedding venues in the region. Situated in the Bennachie hills, Pittodrie is a luxury four-star venue with 27 bedrooms and sprawling grounds, perfect for wedding photos!

*Please note: the above selection of dishes are sample menus only and supplements may apply.

Pittodrie House is hosting a Wedding Showcase on Sunday 25th September 2022, that’s perfect for chatting about wedding menu ideas and all your big day plans. To book please email events@pittodrie-house.co.uk or download a Pittrodie House wedding brochure

Editor's Picks