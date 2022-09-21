Inverurie festival with escape room and 80s night to raise funds for Charlie House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie festival with escape room and 80s night to raise funds for Charlie House

By Ellie Milne
September 21, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 2:56 pm
Right Here Productions, run by Alison Telfer, will host RHP Fest in Inverurie next month.
A north-east entertainment company has organised a festival to help raise funds for charity Charlie House.

Right Here Productions, based in Inverurie, will host the first ever RHP Fest across various venues in the town on October 22 and 23.

Over the weekend, people can enjoy musical afternoon teas, escape rooms, different crafting events and an 80s tribute night.

The grand finale of the festival will be a variety concert at Inverurie Town Hall featuring performances by talent from the area.

A treasure trail around Inverurie has also been planned as part of the festival starting on October 15.

The entertainment company, well known for its murder mystery events, previously signed up to take part in Charlie House Venture 2022.

They invested £100 into the challenge which they managed to grow to £1,300 in just one evening with an A Night With Kevin Littlejohn event at the Acorn Centre.

A number of events will be held over the festival weekend and in the lead up. Supplied by Right Here Productions.

People ‘showing up’ for community

That money is now being used to make the festival a reality with every penny raised to be donated back to Charlie House.

The Aberdeen-based charity aims to improve the quality of life for children who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions while supporting their families.

Alison Telfer, director of Right Here Productions, said: “We’re all really excited about the first RHP Fest. We’ve worked with Charlie House many times over the years and we’re delighted to be supporting them again in this way.

“We’d love to get as many people as possible engaging with the weekend itself and all the events we’ve got planned. We’ve already had a huge amount of enthusiastic interest and willingness to be involved from locals and businesses alike.

“I feel very lucky to live in a place like Inverurie that is always so good at showing up for the community.”

The full schedule for RHP Fest can be found here.

