Inverurie festival with escape room and 80s night to raise funds for Charlie House

A north-east entertainment company has organised a festival to help raise funds for charity Charlie House.

Right Here Productions, based in Inverurie, will host the first ever RHP Fest across various venues in the town on October 22 and 23.

Over the weekend, people can enjoy musical afternoon teas, escape rooms, different crafting events and an 80s tribute night.

The grand finale of the festival will be a variety concert at Inverurie Town Hall featuring performances by talent from the area.

A treasure trail around Inverurie has also been planned as part of the festival starting on October 15.

The entertainment company, well known for its murder mystery events, previously signed up to take part in Charlie House Venture 2022.

They invested £100 into the challenge which they managed to grow to £1,300 in just one evening with an A Night With Kevin Littlejohn event at the Acorn Centre.

People ‘showing up’ for community

That money is now being used to make the festival a reality with every penny raised to be donated back to Charlie House.

The Aberdeen-based charity aims to improve the quality of life for children who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions while supporting their families.

Alison Telfer, director of Right Here Productions, said: “We’re all really excited about the first RHP Fest. We’ve worked with Charlie House many times over the years and we’re delighted to be supporting them again in this way.

“We’d love to get as many people as possible engaging with the weekend itself and all the events we’ve got planned. We’ve already had a huge amount of enthusiastic interest and willingness to be involved from locals and businesses alike.

“I feel very lucky to live in a place like Inverurie that is always so good at showing up for the community.”

The full schedule for RHP Fest can be found here.