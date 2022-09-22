Is your conservatory too cold in winter?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Is your conservatory too cold in winter?

In partnership with BJC Joinery
September 22, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 2:58 pm
Post Thumbnail

If you have a conservatory, each year you will know that as winter approaches, it can be a cold and less-frequented space – however, it does not have to be this way.

In fact, there are a few things we can do to turn our conservatories into a habitable space all year round. Read on to discover three expert tips that could reduce your utility bills, save energy and might even increase the value of your property.

Mike Cormack, director of BJC Joinery, is constantly being contacted by customers across the north east – especially at this time of year as the temperature drops – who struggle to keep their conservatories warm in winter.

He said: “We all want our conservatories to be warm in the winter and cool in the summer, so we can enjoy year-round living. After all, a conservatory is an important home in the house, so we want to look after them.

“Refurbishing an older conservatory and making it into a usable room will also add space and value to your property, should you wish to sell.”

How to make a conservatory warmer? 3 top tips:

1) Check your window and roof seals

Often you may find that the reason the heat is escaping is because of damaged or ageing seals. You can replace the seals yourself, but it is advisable to call in the experts for a professional finish. The experienced joiner advised: “Always use an approved silicon sealant, but your window and roof seals are beyond repair, replace them altogether.”

2) Inspect your roof for leaks – and replace panels

If your old polycarbonate or glass roof on your conservatory is leaking, or has damaged panels, then it is advisable to get them assessed and replace the affected panels. Of course, some conservatory roofs may be beyond repair, so read on to find out what to do next…

3) Install a new roof

Interior of a conservatory with a new roof
Inside a conservatory with a new Guardian Warm Roof.

The best protection against the elements is to install a new roof altogether. To ensure they get the best possible warmth in the winter, more and more homeowners are opting for a Guardian Warm Roof. This market-leading roof system can transform your conservatory into a year-round living space. The energy efficient and economical alternative to more traditional roofing types keeps conservatories warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

New conservatory roof – Did you know…

A picture of a conservatory in winter with a new roof - correlating the article about how to make a conservatory warmer
This home has benefited from a new conservatory roof.

Installing a new conservatory roof does require a building warrant, but you don’t need to worry about this as BJC Joinery arranges all this on your behalf.

If you’re worrying about how to heat your conservatory this winter, speak to the team at BJC Joinery. They could provide you with a solid roof solution for virtually any size or shape and, if you opt for a Guardian Warm Roof, it comes with a comprehensive 10-year guarantee for total peace of mind. Get in touch with BJC Joinery today to find out more.

 

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

