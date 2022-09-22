Is your conservatory too cold in winter?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you have a conservatory, each year you will know that as winter approaches, it can be a cold and less-frequented space – however, it does not have to be this way.

In fact, there are a few things we can do to turn our conservatories into a habitable space all year round. Read on to discover three expert tips that could reduce your utility bills, save energy and might even increase the value of your property.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Mike Cormack, director of BJC Joinery, is constantly being contacted by customers across the north east – especially at this time of year as the temperature drops – who struggle to keep their conservatories warm in winter.

He said: “We all want our conservatories to be warm in the winter and cool in the summer, so we can enjoy year-round living. After all, a conservatory is an important home in the house, so we want to look after them.

“Refurbishing an older conservatory and making it into a usable room will also add space and value to your property, should you wish to sell.”

How to make a conservatory warmer? 3 top tips:

1) Check your window and roof seals

Often you may find that the reason the heat is escaping is because of damaged or ageing seals. You can replace the seals yourself, but it is advisable to call in the experts for a professional finish. The experienced joiner advised: “Always use an approved silicon sealant, but your window and roof seals are beyond repair, replace them altogether.”

2) Inspect your roof for leaks – and replace panels

If your old polycarbonate or glass roof on your conservatory is leaking, or has damaged panels, then it is advisable to get them assessed and replace the affected panels. Of course, some conservatory roofs may be beyond repair, so read on to find out what to do next…

3) Install a new roof

The best protection against the elements is to install a new roof altogether. To ensure they get the best possible warmth in the winter, more and more homeowners are opting for a Guardian Warm Roof. This market-leading roof system can transform your conservatory into a year-round living space. The energy efficient and economical alternative to more traditional roofing types keeps conservatories warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

New conservatory roof – Did you know…

Installing a new conservatory roof does require a building warrant, but you don’t need to worry about this as BJC Joinery arranges all this on your behalf.

If you’re worrying about how to heat your conservatory this winter, speak to the team at BJC Joinery. They could provide you with a solid roof solution for virtually any size or shape and, if you opt for a Guardian Warm Roof, it comes with a comprehensive 10-year guarantee for total peace of mind. Get in touch with BJC Joinery today to find out more.