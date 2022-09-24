Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region

By Felicity Donohoe
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s top dog is the pawsitively adorable, Ellie. The four-year-old Staffie was rescued 15 months ago from Aberdeen SSPCA by William Mainland. Judging by her contented face in the lovely picture below, she is clearly now living her best life.

Check out our gallery below

Ellie the Staffie surveys her kingdom… Also known as William Mainland’s Dufftown garden.
“Duchess” Misty Sutherland of Badenscoth doesn’t have “owners”. Here she is relaxing after a stressful day ordering around her “staff” – the Sutherland family!
We’re sure you’ve heard all the puns, Pacha, so we’ll resist asking what you’ve spotted… Rebecca Hay’s gorgeous boy points the way in Peterhead.
We wonder if lovely Luna from Countesswells has any idea of how gorgeous she is? We’re sure Linsay Beedie tells her every day – we certainly couldn’t resist!
Marcus Flett from Buckie has sent us this lovely picture of his fish… Oh wait… It’s Willow the Bengal kitten who thinks she fits in this bowl. We just hope the fish got out first!
You don’t need to show off for us, Frank. We think you’re magnificent even without the clever trick! The good-looking gent stays in Macduff with Matthew and Suzi Bruce.
You don’t need to show off for us, Frank. We think you’re magnificent even without the clever trick! The good-looking gent stays in Macduff with Matthew and Suzi Bruce.
Rod and Avril Paterson claim Finn is waiting to cause havoc in Dundee. Surely not, Finn! But if you are, can we come too?
Jess looks deep in thought at Eunice McNaughton’s in Bridge of Earn. We’ve thought about it, Jess, and you’re ace!
Bhennie the border terrier and Ollie the golden retriever almost blend in with the undergrowth during their walk at Munlochy Bay. But their happy, handsome faces mean they’ll always stand out! The pair live in Inverness with Katja Korpilahti, Paul, and their two other dogs.
There’s triple trouble afoot in Perth! Actually, we suspect that with dad Sligachan, mum Uig and son Sleat around, Christine Adam has three times the fun!

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pets At Home gift card. At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such
as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
Should we talk to kids about Family money problems?
Should we talk to kids about money problems?
0
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
Yvie Burnett: I'm glad I queued 13 hours to pay respects to Queen
0
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
George Mitchell: Was Mikhail Gorbachev the force for good we think he was?
0
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
Restaurant review: Hit the road for a winning line-up at Jaffs in Dunecht
0
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
Inverness doughnut shop launches new cafe by day, espresso martini bar by night business…
0
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
Highland routes in UK top 10 for EV charger provision
0

More from Press and Journal

Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
Brilliant Benny looks every inch the model pup during his holiday in Orkney with Annalise Daughtrey from Skye.
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks