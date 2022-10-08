Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship title in Carrbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship title in Carrbridge

By Neil Drysdale
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 8, 2022, 8:37 am
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.

Lisa Williams talks about porridge with a passion which explains why she’s a world champion at creating this much-loved Scottish dish.

In fact, this woman is so adept at devising new recipes and knowing her oats that you could describe her as a cereal killer in the kitchen – and she will be in her element today when she defends her title at the World Porridge Making Championships in Carrbridge.

This competition started out as a quirky bit of fun in 2009, but now attracts participants from as far afield as Australia and Europe – and the quest to win the Golden Spurtle award is fiercely contested between those who travel to the Highlands.

Lisa, who runs a community cafe in Suffolk for people with learning difficulties, has been inspired by her many trips to the north of Scotland and talks about porridge with the same enthusiasm as Rick Stein does fish or Gino D’Acampo pasta.

Defending champion Lisa Williams is the world’s premier porridge maker.

Her parents travelled to Dulnain Bridge for their honeymoon in 1970 and the family has been returning to the same cottage ever since.

In the early days, there was no electricity, but it’s now all mod cons with fabulous views across the Cairngorms.

Lisa, who regards it as her “happy place”, and her husband, were on holiday in 2015 at the cottage when they discovered the World Porridge Making Championships were being staged in Carrbridge and she immediately thought it sounded interesting.

Big thrills in a little village

And she was thrilled by the porridge parade, the pipers, the village hall decorated in flags from all nations, the tartan and heather, and the incredibly friendly atmosphere, even as the participants dreamt up all manner of diverse dishes.

While watching the heats, she decided she wanted to get involved, so applied for the 2016 competition and has been in the thick of the action ever since.

An inveterate enthusiast, Lisa has never been afraid to shake things up and isn’t restricted to cooking porridge on its own. Instead, she has developed her own exotic twists, even if some of her recipes may induce the vapours in traditionalists.

Lisa Williams is the reigning champion in the world porridge making stakes.

At Christmas for a treat, she likes to eat it with brown sugar and double cream, and her grandchildren love it with a couple of squares of chocolate to stir in and melt.

Even the porridge she eats most days of the week could be seen as a bit controversial – “I like primula cheese and chives with ham and cottage cheese. It is slimming, it is world friendly and what I am basing my speciality recipe on this year.”

The event not only raises Carrbridge’s profile, but helps the charity Mary’s Meals, and offers people such as Lisa the chance to spurt towards another spurtle.

Samuel Johnson may once have described oats as “a grain, which in England is generally given to horses, but in Scotland supports the people”.

But nowadays, porridge is a delicacy full of infinite possibilities.

Further details are available at www.goldenspurtle.com/competition-rules

