Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel Outdoors

Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

By Keith Broomfield
October 8, 2022, 6:30 am
Small tortoiseshell butterfly. St Cyrus.

As I made my way along St Cyrus beach there was a commotion out at sea, so I brought my binoculars to bear upon a flock of herring gulls that wheeled around excitedly offshore.

Below the swirling gulls, three rolling fins momentarily broke the shallow crested waves – porpoises!

I looked once more, but the porpoises had gone, a flash in the mind that was so brief, I wondered whether I had seen them at all.

I brushed such doubts aside, for the image of their fins was still clearly imprinted upon my consciousness.

St Cyrus

The gulls continued to tumble above the sea, and it appeared a shoal of surface swimming fish had swept by, attracting gulls and porpoises in the process.

Unusual sight

I don’t often see porpoises on the east coast, but rather than being scarce, it is probably more due to their habit of staying a reasonable distance offshore, combined with their small, dark bodies, which makes them inconspicuous.

Unlike the much larger bottlenose dolphin, a porpoise will never breach clear of the water.

The offshore feeding frenzy may well have been a chain reaction – predatory mackerel had herded a shoal of sprats or young herring into a silvery ball of panic near the surface, which had drawn the gulls, yet at the same time the mackerel had themselves come under attack from the porpoises.

Red throated diver

This was nature red in tooth and claw.

It is always worth taking binoculars on a beach walk, especially in autumn and winter, as there is usually so much happening offshore that is impossible to see with the naked eye.

I swept my eyepieces closer inshore and picked out several red throated divers, some still sporting the last remnants of their summer plumage.

A couple of divers were only 50 metres off the beach, rapidly roll diving in the shallows for sandeels and small flounders.

Debris

I wandered over to the upper beach at St Cyrus where the marram dunes met the soft sand.

St Cyrus debris

The strandline here was scattered with tree trunks and branches that had been washed ashore.

They may well have been the remnants from the fierce storms of last winter, but I also wondered if some of this tree debris had floated across from Scandinavia.

By the dune edges, clusters of sea mayweed prospered, their white daisy-like flowers gently nodding in the sea breeze.

I also found two pink-petalled thrift flowers in full bloom.

Thrift, or sea pink, normally flowers in May and June, but nature has a habit of throwing up anomalies that go against the norm.

Thrift. St Cyrus

On taking a path along the grassland behind the beach, a parasol mushroom caught my eye.

It was a large specimen, about 10cm tall, with a wonderful umbrella-shaped, lightly flecked pale cap.

Nearby, a small tortoiseshell butterfly floated by.

This was one of its swansong flights, for the air is now getting colder and it will soon need to think about finding a safe and sheltered place for its long winter hibernation.

Parasol mushroom. St Cyrus

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Outdoors

Gayle joins Tara Spiers of the Dee Damsels fishing group, based in Banchory, on the River Dee in pursuit of salmon. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
River Dee Damsels: Angling to get more women into fishing
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Flyagaric. unknown. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 23/09/2022
Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
Small tortoiseshell butterfly. St Cyrus.
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
Nature Watch: Heather and mining bees bring into perspective the folly of humanity
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
Small tortoiseshell butterfly. St Cyrus.
WALK THIS WAY: Exploring the Callater summits in Aberdeenshire
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Franz Christoph Robiller/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (13090070ea) Lesser horseshoe bat (Rhinolophus hipposideros) in flight, bat threatened with extinction in Germany, Thuringia, Germany Various 22aibdaj
Nature Watch: The enigma of bats
Highlands and islands: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…

Editor's Picks