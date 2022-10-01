Yvie Burnett celebrates return of Strictly and aunt’s 99th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett celebrates return of Strictly and aunt’s 99th birthday

By Yvie Burnett
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Yvie with celebrities including singer Fleur East.
Yvie with celebrities including singer Fleur East.

So, this week we had a family celebration. I’m so grateful to still have my wonderful Auntie Margaret at 99 years of age.

We didn’t have a big party or anything, it would have been too overwhelming for her, but we just came up to visit her for the weekend.

It’s incredible to think that my Auntie Margaret was alive even before the Queen was born and is still alive after Her Majesty’s death.

The then Duke and Duchess of York with their baby daughter Princess Elizabeth, just a little bit younger than Yvie’s Auntie Margaret.

A year is a long time, especially at that age, so we don’t know if she will live to get the telegram which will now, of course be from The King.

I’m so proud of my Auntie Margaret, what an example of resilience she is to us all.

I don’t know if I would want to live to 99 really but if I do, I hope to ‘just get on with it’ with a smile and a laugh, like Margaret.

People of that generation have a spirit and often a zest for life that we can all learn from.

King Charles will be responsible for sending out birthday telegrams now.

Strictly Come Dancing

So of course, the highlight of my week and maybe some of yours too, was the return of Strictly to our TV.

My early favourites are based on likeability.

I have a feeling Kaye Adams isn’t going to lift the trophy this year, but she comes across really well.

I like the people who aren’t over-confident and who make a slow improvement over the weeks but who give it their all.

I can really see that humble Scottish thing though of not wanting to ‘show off’ coming through.

Kaye Adams is really likeable on Strictly.

Kaye, please will you just fake the confidence and maybe you will start to believe it yourself. With that cracking figure you have, I’d be strutting my stuff if I were you.

Fleur East and I go back a long way. Some of you may have forgotten that Fleur was in a band called Addicitiv Ladies who were on the X Factor in 2005, so I worked with her then, way before she came back as a solo artist.

Energy

She is really talented and the energy she had in her Cha cha cha on Saturday night was incredible and suited her perfectly.

It will therefore be interesting to see how she gets on in a more subdued and subtle performance. Those are not words I would normally use to describe Fleur!

She is a lovely girl and I hope she goes all the way.

Yvie with celebrities including singer Fleur East, top right.

Speaking of energy, oh my goodness I loved what Jayde Adams brought to the competition!

Her smiling and joie de vivre were totally infectious. She seems to have such a work ethic and a determination to be as good as she can be with anything she does.

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2022 with James Bye, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tyler West, Tony Adams, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Helen Skelton,  Fleur East, Richie Anderson, Molly Rainford, Matt Goss, Ellie Simmonds, Will Mellor, and Ellie Taylor.

Richie Anderson had the same fire in his belly and was fun to watch.

It was however Hamza Yassin that pulled at my heart strings. There was something very committed and emotional about his performance although I want to tie his hair up in a tidy bun!

I think he is one to watch.

But what do I know?

Hamza Yassin was announced as the 13th celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Unless the Gay Gordons was one of the set dances I would be rubbish at them all.

Anyway, we have some riveting Saturday night viewing to look forward to.

I’m glad no one was voted out this week. It gives them a chance to shed their first night nerves and have another go.

Scotland Sings

So I also have some very exciting news to share with you this week… drum roll please!

I’m going to be presenting a new show for BBC Scotland called Scotland Sings.

I’m so passionate about this because we are looking for real people, not the polished singers that often appear on talent shows, but people who have kept their talents hidden away.

Whether due to a lack of confidence or opportunity these are the people who haven’t had the chance to shine.

Kaye Adams & Kai Widdrington in rehearsals for the first week’s Strictly.

We want people who will really benefit both physically and mentally from singing in a group. And we hope to have lots of fun along the way.

It’s not just for fun though, because I’m going to be preparing them for a very special performance as well.

Spread the word

So if this sounds like you or someone you know, now is the time to act and please spread the word. I’d like to hear as many people as I can.

All they need to do is go to the link below and follow the instructions.

We are so excited to hear all these unheard voices from across Scotland.

And over the next few weeks I will be telling you all about it.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

bbc.co.uk/scotlandsings 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I put on my wedding band, and I have to laugh
President John F. Kennedy speaks during a televised address to the nation about the Cuban missile crisis in October 1962. Photo: Getty Images.
North Scots recall how they feared nuclear war during the Cuban missile crisis 60…
Protests have taken place around the world against the mobilisation of an extra 300,000 Russian troops.
George Mitchell: The west is playing right into Putin’s hands...
CR0013768 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Recipe feature - Crafty Pickle Co, Poynernook Road, Aberdeen. Picture of (L-R) Madi Myers and Arthur Serini. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 06/09/2019
Crafty Pickle Co: Meet the duo tackling food waste through fermentation one city at…
Steve Clarke had much to celebrate this week as his Scotland side clinched UEFA Nations League promotion.
What we learned this week... about bans, Eurovision fans and Aberdeen's plans for Union…
The Nobel Prize has a surprising and fascinating history.
Skye's explosive past and its link to the Nobel Prize
Tango Turtle Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Get a taste of the Caribbean at Aberdeen's Tango Turtle
Scotmid raised £375k for children's hospices including CHAS.
Aberdeenshire family 'forever grateful' for Chas support, as Scotmid makes £375k donation
Citizen scientist Iain Cameron has been fascinated with snow since he was growing up in the 1980s.
Iain Cameron, citizen scientist and Columbo of the Cairngorms, thinks climate is snow joke
Albyn School in Aberdeen has welcomed Masha, who lived near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine.
What a week: Nasa has a blast while we worry about butter

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks