Yvie Burnett celebrates return of Strictly and aunt’s 99th birthday

So, this week we had a family celebration. I’m so grateful to still have my wonderful Auntie Margaret at 99 years of age.

We didn’t have a big party or anything, it would have been too overwhelming for her, but we just came up to visit her for the weekend.

It’s incredible to think that my Auntie Margaret was alive even before the Queen was born and is still alive after Her Majesty’s death.

A year is a long time, especially at that age, so we don’t know if she will live to get the telegram which will now, of course be from The King.

I’m so proud of my Auntie Margaret, what an example of resilience she is to us all.

I don’t know if I would want to live to 99 really but if I do, I hope to ‘just get on with it’ with a smile and a laugh, like Margaret.

People of that generation have a spirit and often a zest for life that we can all learn from.

Strictly Come Dancing

So of course, the highlight of my week and maybe some of yours too, was the return of Strictly to our TV.

My early favourites are based on likeability.

I have a feeling Kaye Adams isn’t going to lift the trophy this year, but she comes across really well.

I like the people who aren’t over-confident and who make a slow improvement over the weeks but who give it their all.

I can really see that humble Scottish thing though of not wanting to ‘show off’ coming through.

Kaye, please will you just fake the confidence and maybe you will start to believe it yourself. With that cracking figure you have, I’d be strutting my stuff if I were you.

Fleur East and I go back a long way. Some of you may have forgotten that Fleur was in a band called Addicitiv Ladies who were on the X Factor in 2005, so I worked with her then, way before she came back as a solo artist.

Energy

She is really talented and the energy she had in her Cha cha cha on Saturday night was incredible and suited her perfectly.

It will therefore be interesting to see how she gets on in a more subdued and subtle performance. Those are not words I would normally use to describe Fleur!

She is a lovely girl and I hope she goes all the way.

Speaking of energy, oh my goodness I loved what Jayde Adams brought to the competition!

Her smiling and joie de vivre were totally infectious. She seems to have such a work ethic and a determination to be as good as she can be with anything she does.

Richie Anderson had the same fire in his belly and was fun to watch.

It was however Hamza Yassin that pulled at my heart strings. There was something very committed and emotional about his performance although I want to tie his hair up in a tidy bun!

I think he is one to watch.

But what do I know?

Unless the Gay Gordons was one of the set dances I would be rubbish at them all.

Anyway, we have some riveting Saturday night viewing to look forward to.

I’m glad no one was voted out this week. It gives them a chance to shed their first night nerves and have another go.

Scotland Sings

So I also have some very exciting news to share with you this week… drum roll please!

I’m going to be presenting a new show for BBC Scotland called Scotland Sings.

I’m so passionate about this because we are looking for real people, not the polished singers that often appear on talent shows, but people who have kept their talents hidden away.

Whether due to a lack of confidence or opportunity these are the people who haven’t had the chance to shine.

We want people who will really benefit both physically and mentally from singing in a group. And we hope to have lots of fun along the way.

It’s not just for fun though, because I’m going to be preparing them for a very special performance as well.

Spread the word

So if this sounds like you or someone you know, now is the time to act and please spread the word. I’d like to hear as many people as I can.

All they need to do is go to the link below and follow the instructions.

We are so excited to hear all these unheard voices from across Scotland.

And over the next few weeks I will be telling you all about it.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

bbc.co.uk/scotlandsings