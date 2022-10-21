12 of the best arts venues across north and north-east of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 of the best arts venues across north and north-east of Scotland

By Jamie Wilde
October 21, 2022, 11:45 am
From Victorian theatres to modern arts spaces, take a look at our pick of the best 12 arts venues across the north and north-east. Picture by Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
From Victorian theatres to modern arts spaces, take a look at our pick of the best 12 arts venues across the north and north-east. Picture by Jim Irvine / DC Thomson

Art, culture and creativity is rich across the north and north-east of Scotland. To explore it at its best, take a look at these 12 arts venues hosting music, comedy, dance and more in the coming weeks.

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

His Majesty’s Theatre. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Since opening in 1906, His Majesty’s Theatre has been one of Aberdeen’s premier venues for showcasing international touring companies, nationally renowned artists and homegrown talent.

Its capacity sits at 1,400 and its decadent design was created by architect Frank Matcham. Comedian Dara Ó Briain performs at the venue this Sunday.

Visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com for more information.

An Lanntair, Stornoway

An Lanntair. Picture by John Maher.

From visual arts to cinema and live music, An Lanntair is a creative beacon which serves the diverse communities of the Outer Hebrides with its varied programme of events.

Based in Stornoway, connecting with its sense of place is key for the multi-arts venue, which opened in 2005. Festivals such as HebCelt, held annually in July, are key attractions here.

Visit www.lanntair.com for more information.

The Barn, Banchory

The Barn. Picture by Mike Meller.

Putting inclusivity to the forefront, The Barn in Banchory regularly offers its 20,000 yearly visitors the chance to engage with creative arts that conjure up causes for reflection.

Enabling rural audiences access to creative arts is at the venue’s core. This weekend, Plenty? Festival takes place, encompassing live music, performances and workshops around the ideas of more and less.

Visit www.thebarnarts.co.uk for more information.

Mareel, Lerwick

Mareel.

Shetland has a thriving creative community. Its main hub for showcasing the best of what it has to offer is Mareel in Lerwick.

Since 2012, the UK’s most northerly music, cinema and creative industries centre has welcomed performers including Martha Wainwright as well as screening contemporary cinema.

Take the time to visit its cafe bar which offers scenic views.

Visit www.shetlandarts.org for more information.

Eden Court, Inverness

Eden Court. Picture by Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Perched close to the banks of the River Ness, Eden Court is a multi-faceted arts venue which has served Highland communities for more than 40 years.

Housing three connected buildings that span three centuries, you are really spoilt for creative choice here.

Music, comedy and live theatre events are plentiful over the coming months.

Visit www.eden-court.co.uk for more information.

St Margaret’s Braemar

St Margaret’s Braemar. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

A true success story of arts venue conservation in recent years, St Margaret’s Braemar’s transformation from a neglected church to a now thriving arts space has been remarkable.

In recent weeks, the venue has welcomed Dougie MacLean to its stage as well as author Ian Rankin as part of Braemar Literary Festival.

Visit www.stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk for more information.

Music Hall, Aberdeen

Music Hall. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s Union Street is home to the Music Hall, one of Scotland’s most historic concert halls.

2018 saw a major redevelopment of the venue, which has welcomed many famous faces to its stage throughout its history, including David Bowie.

Its biggest event of the year is set to be Paolo Nutini’s upcoming sell-out performance on November 1.

Visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com for more information.

Ironworks, Inverness

Ironworks. Picture by Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

With the sad closure of this much-loved Inverness venue looming at the end of this year, there has never been a better time to show support for some of the final events taking place at Ironworks.

Chart-topping Scottish band The Snuts visit on Friday October 28 (sold out) while a Hogmanay Bash with Rhythmnreel will offer an emotional farewell to the venue.

Visit www.ironworksvenue.com for more information.

The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

Los Bitchos in concert at The Lemon Tree. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

With a rich history for showcasing big-name bands such as Radiohead, The Lemon Tree continues to be a top spot for experiencing music, comedy, theatre and dance in Aberdeen.

The venue’s intimate feel brings audiences right to the heart of the action. You’ll often find homegrown talent performing here and the venue’s bookings already stretch way into 2023.

Visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com for more information.

Lyth Arts Centre, Caithness

Neon Waltz.

Coming off the back of a packed programme as part of this year’s Northern Stories Festival, Lyth Arts Centre is a hub for creativity in Caithness.

Music, stories and plenty of interactive workshops are all regular attractions here. Local music stars Neon Waltz have two dates lined up at the venue in December, which is sure to attract attention.

Visit www.lytharts.org.uk for more information.

Aberdeen Arts Centre

Aberdeen Arts Centre. Picture by Jim Irvine.

Community focused arts is at the core of Aberdeen Arts Centre.

The category A listed building on the city’s King Street houses a 350-seater auditorium and has been open since 1963.

Run by a team of volunteers, the venue hosts pantomime this weekend (Harry Panto: Return to Frogwarts).

Visit www.aberdeenartscentre.com for more information.

The Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen

The Tivoli Theatre. Picture by Paul Glendell.

How many theatres can say that they’ve had Charlie Chaplin perform on their stage? The Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen certainly can.

Today, The Tivoli hosts all manner of performances. Its original Victorian feel is etched throughout the venue’s decor and 3,000 people would pass through its doors every day at the venue’s peak.

Visit www.thetivolitheatre.com for more information.

