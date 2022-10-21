Four Aberdeen parishes merged as Church of Scotland moves forward with reform plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Four Aberdeen parishes merged as Church of Scotland moves forward with reform plans

By Denny Andonova
October 21, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 12:04 pm
Church of Scotland merger
St Machar's Cathedral has been merged with St George's Tillydrone Church. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Thomson

Four more parishes in Aberdeen have merged as part of Church of Scotland’s plans to “radically” reform its presbyteries across the country.

Bucksburn Stoneywood Church and Newhills Church, as well as St George’s Tillydrone Church and St Machar’s Cathedral, are the latest to be united under the scheme.

The Kirk announced its plans to reduce the number of its local governing bodies in 2019 in a bid to operate “in an affordable and sustainable manner”.

At the time, the church said the move was required to keep it “lean and fit for growth” in the years ahead.

Newshills Church now known as Brimmond. Image: Church of Scotland.

It later revealed nearly half of the churches in Gordon could be shut in the next five years as part of a radical shake-up of Aberdeenshire’s presbytery.

Several parishes in Aberdeen – including the Mastrick, Northfield and Summerhill churches – have already been merged under the newly formed Presbytery Of Aberdeen and Shetland.

And at a special service last week, the Bucksburn Stoneywood Church and Newhills Church were also united under the name Brimmond Church.

‘Two rich streams of heritage come together to create something new’

Rev Jonny Clipston, minister at the new Brimmond Church, said: “We are incredibly excited as two rich streams of heritage come together to create something new. Since uniting, it has been a very warm and friendly atmosphere.

“The presbytery service to mark our union was a lovely spirit-filled occasion, and we seek to continue in the spirit as we look forward to the type of church we want to be and how we will serve our community.”

Rev Sarah Brown, minister at St Machar’s Cathedral, which has been united with St George’s Tillydrone Church. Image: Church of Scotland.

Rev Sarah Brown, minister at St. Machar’s Cathedral, said their merger with St George’s was “bittersweet”, as it put an end to a much loved church – but “opened a door to the future”.

She added: “The service allowed a moment to reflect on our journey of faith, hope held in Jesus, and a recommitment to following him.

“As in many times of change, it reminds us to be in the present and to take one step at a time, and to see that we are not alone in the challenges, but part of a presbytery who pledged to love and support us through this season of change and beyond.”

