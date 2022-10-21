Four Aberdeen parishes merged as Church of Scotland moves forward with reform plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four more parishes in Aberdeen have merged as part of Church of Scotland’s plans to “radically” reform its presbyteries across the country.

Bucksburn Stoneywood Church and Newhills Church, as well as St George’s Tillydrone Church and St Machar’s Cathedral, are the latest to be united under the scheme.

The Kirk announced its plans to reduce the number of its local governing bodies in 2019 in a bid to operate “in an affordable and sustainable manner”.

At the time, the church said the move was required to keep it “lean and fit for growth” in the years ahead.

It later revealed nearly half of the churches in Gordon could be shut in the next five years as part of a radical shake-up of Aberdeenshire’s presbytery.

Several parishes in Aberdeen – including the Mastrick, Northfield and Summerhill churches – have already been merged under the newly formed Presbytery Of Aberdeen and Shetland.

And at a special service last week, the Bucksburn Stoneywood Church and Newhills Church were also united under the name Brimmond Church.

‘Two rich streams of heritage come together to create something new’

Rev Jonny Clipston, minister at the new Brimmond Church, said: “We are incredibly excited as two rich streams of heritage come together to create something new. Since uniting, it has been a very warm and friendly atmosphere.

“The presbytery service to mark our union was a lovely spirit-filled occasion, and we seek to continue in the spirit as we look forward to the type of church we want to be and how we will serve our community.”

Rev Sarah Brown, minister at St. Machar’s Cathedral, said their merger with St George’s was “bittersweet”, as it put an end to a much loved church – but “opened a door to the future”.

She added: “The service allowed a moment to reflect on our journey of faith, hope held in Jesus, and a recommitment to following him.

“As in many times of change, it reminds us to be in the present and to take one step at a time, and to see that we are not alone in the challenges, but part of a presbytery who pledged to love and support us through this season of change and beyond.”