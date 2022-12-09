Shepherd makes series of residential and commercial promotions across north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Shepherd makes series of residential and commercial promotions across north and north-east

By Jamie Wilde
December 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 3:07 pm
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors have made several promotions across the company. Image: Shutterstock.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors have made several promotions across the company. Image: Shutterstock.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has made a trio of promotions across its residential and commercial operations in both Aberdeen and Inverness.

The company originated in Scotland in 1880 and now has a network of 39 offices, including on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen and Mulberry House in Inverness.

Shepherd offers a multi-disciplinary property service encompassing a comprehensive range of residential and commercial services.

These include sales and lettings of property, building consultancy, rent reviews, mortgage valuations and property management.

New promotions

To reflect recent growth and deliver on succession planning, the partnership has promoted residential surveyors Andrew Sinclair and Steven Wilson, together with commercial surveyor Ewan Robertson.

Sinclair and Wilson’s focus with the firm will primarily be as associates on home report advisory services while Robertson shifts from commercial surveyor to commercial associate.

From left, Steven Wilson, Andrew Sinclair and Ewan Robertson. Image: Shepherd.

Further promotions also include Ross MacDonald based in Inverness, who, supported by a team, has responsibility for valuation coverage stretching up to the north-west coast.

In total, eight new promotions were gained across the company.

Strengthening position

Commenting on the promotions, Chris Grinyer, managing partner at Shepherd’s Aberdeen branch, said the trio of Aberdeen promotions strengthen the firm’s position across the north-east.

Chris Grinyer, managing partner at Shepherd’s Aberdeen branch. Image: Shepherd.

He said: “These promotions are testimony to the tremendous contribution made by Andrew, Steven and Ewan to their clients and the firm over an extended period. Congratulations to each of them.

“The promotion of three new associates within our Aberdeen office reflects the levels of activity within Aberdeen’s busy commercial and residential property markets.

“On top of this, it also underlines our position as one of the leading chartered surveyor and property agents within the Grampian region.”

Training

George Brewster, senior partner, also added the promotions made across the country show the value and importance that firm places on its graduate training programmes.

He said: “As well as recognising the contributions made by individuals across the firm, these internal appointments are also testimony to the substantial investment Shepherd commits to our Graduate Academy.

George Brewster, senior partner. Image: Shepherd.

“Our training programmes currently accommodate around 60 candidates in Shepherd and our construction services business Hardies, one of the largest in the UK.

“This not only promotes the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) and the profession in Scotland, but ensures the longevity of our business with significant career opportunity available within our traditional partnership structure.”

Visit shepherd.co.uk or contact 01224 202800 (Aberdeen) and 01463 712239 (Inverness) for more information.

