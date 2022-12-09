Shepherd makes series of residential and commercial promotions across north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has made a trio of promotions across its residential and commercial operations in both Aberdeen and Inverness.

The company originated in Scotland in 1880 and now has a network of 39 offices, including on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen and Mulberry House in Inverness.

Shepherd offers a multi-disciplinary property service encompassing a comprehensive range of residential and commercial services.

These include sales and lettings of property, building consultancy, rent reviews, mortgage valuations and property management.

New promotions

To reflect recent growth and deliver on succession planning, the partnership has promoted residential surveyors Andrew Sinclair and Steven Wilson, together with commercial surveyor Ewan Robertson.

Sinclair and Wilson’s focus with the firm will primarily be as associates on home report advisory services while Robertson shifts from commercial surveyor to commercial associate.

Further promotions also include Ross MacDonald based in Inverness, who, supported by a team, has responsibility for valuation coverage stretching up to the north-west coast.

In total, eight new promotions were gained across the company.

Strengthening position

Commenting on the promotions, Chris Grinyer, managing partner at Shepherd’s Aberdeen branch, said the trio of Aberdeen promotions strengthen the firm’s position across the north-east.

He said: “These promotions are testimony to the tremendous contribution made by Andrew, Steven and Ewan to their clients and the firm over an extended period. Congratulations to each of them.

“The promotion of three new associates within our Aberdeen office reflects the levels of activity within Aberdeen’s busy commercial and residential property markets.

“On top of this, it also underlines our position as one of the leading chartered surveyor and property agents within the Grampian region.”

Training

George Brewster, senior partner, also added the promotions made across the country show the value and importance that firm places on its graduate training programmes.

He said: “As well as recognising the contributions made by individuals across the firm, these internal appointments are also testimony to the substantial investment Shepherd commits to our Graduate Academy.

“Our training programmes currently accommodate around 60 candidates in Shepherd and our construction services business Hardies, one of the largest in the UK.

“This not only promotes the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) and the profession in Scotland, but ensures the longevity of our business with significant career opportunity available within our traditional partnership structure.”

Visit shepherd.co.uk or contact 01224 202800 (Aberdeen) and 01463 712239 (Inverness) for more information.