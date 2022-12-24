Be our guest: Top tips to make your visitors feel welcome

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Entertaining guests can be one of the most enjoyable – and stressful – aspects of Christmas and Hogmanay but there’s still time for a few finishing touches that will make them feel welcome.

An accent chair might not go amiss and afterwards it can be moved to become a handy bedroom chair while a hearty meal cooked and served all in one attractive pot is simple to make and will go down a treat on New Year’s Day.

Also do you have enough glasses and what about a four-slice toaster to speed up making breakfast for everyone?

Here are some tips from the experts for last minute tweaks.

Rachal Hutcheson, national retail manager for Sharps, says: “Make your room feel more spacious by picking up anything lying around and make use of every inch of space in your wardrobe.

“Vacuum-pack away any clothes you’re not using and clear surfaces of clutter and knick-knacks by placing them in a basket to hide at the top of your wardrobe.

“You want guests to feel like the room is theirs while they’re staying, rather than surrounded by someone else’s bits ‘n’ bobs.”

Teresa Buck, head of brand creative at The Cotswold Company said: “With just a little bit of effort, you can transform your spare bedroom into a warm and welcoming space that will enhance your guests’ stay and ensure they feel at home.”

As well as adding lamps for extra atmosphere she advises: “Layering up with extra bedding, throws and blankets bring texture and prevent your guests getting chilly during their stay.”

She suggests putting together a welcome basket with snacks, drinks and toiletries as well as books or magazines and not forgetting an alarm clock and a box of tissues.

Wayfair’s resident style advisor Nadia McCowan Hill said: “Make guests feel relaxed with some thoughtful home comforts but you don’t have to rush out and spend a fortune.

“Most of these are super simple additions using existing homewares.”

She suggests placing a bundle of freshly cleaned, fluffy towels at the end of their bed, a scented candle on a bedside table and a little box of chocolates.

Practical extras include earplugs, a sleeping mask and a note of your wi-fi and password.

Finally give them a little “me time”. Let them chill in their room, watch TV or go out and explore by themselves – this could turn out to be the nicest gift of all!

Top picks…