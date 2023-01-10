Scott Smith: The magic of houseplants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Smith: The magic of houseplants

By Scott Smith
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 8:04 am
Livening up Scott's home are Rebutia hoffmanii, Curio anticulatus, Sansevieria trifasciata 'Laurentii'.
Livening up Scott's home are Rebutia hoffmanii, Curio anticulatus, Sansevieria trifasciata 'Laurentii'.

Outside it’s freezing cold, two feet of snow or it’s chucking it down and blowing a hooley.

You stare out the window and long for nature but aren’t exactly inspired to venture out.

The good news is you don’t have to be outside to enjoy nature. This is the magic of houseplants.

At the minimum, they provide a splash of colour in the loo. Used properly, however, houseplants provide a portal to the natural world.

They can provide that impossible transition between the outdoors and indoors. You can be made to feel at one with the world even within the comfort of your own home.

Chlorophytum comosum ‘Variegatum’, Aloe vera with Epiphyllum oxypetalum.

Lots of plants for lots of situations

Plants classed as houseplants tend to vary enormously.

In the UK, we tend to think of them as those that wouldn’t survive outside and therefore are tender and in need of shelter.

I would say, however, that it’s not always the case.

My wife decided she fancied a nice hanging houseplant in the sunroom. I thought about going through the route of annuals and doing things like million bells (Calibrachoas) then decided, nah I couldn’t be jeered.

What’s a nice trailing perennial with little fuss for indoors? I settled on good old English Ivy (Hedera helix ‘Variegata’) which does the job just lovely.

Hedera helix ‘Variegata’ leaves.

In the bedroom, we tend to have a window with a lot of condensation in the morning. The original answer was a saucer of salt to absorb the moisture. After a week or so I decided “Hang on I’m a gardener! Use a plant to mop it up!”

Hence the stunning Swiss cheese plant (Monstera deliciosa) has taken up residence in the window which not only looks brilliant and gives the bedroom a tropical, exotic feel but also crucially gets rid of the condensation.

The same goes for the emerald plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) in our dark hallway which suffered a similar condensation issue.

Hedera helix ‘Variegata’.

Spruce up any room

Asides from the usual pots of herbs, the kitchen window is jazzed up with my plant called Jill.

Jill being so named because it is the mother-in-law’s tongue plant (Sansevieria trifasciata ‘Laurentii’).

The bathroom has a lovely lipstick plant (Aeschynanythus radicans ‘Rasta’) which produces wonderful bright red flowering tubes just like its namesake.

The sunroom has a dragon tree plant (Dracaena marginata ‘Magenta’) to give it an exotic feel, albeit it lives in the shadier corner to avoid scorch.

It also has a collection of cacti such as the pickle plant (Curio anticulatus), bunny ear cactus (Opuntia microdasys ‘Albata’), spiraled cactus (Cereus forbesii), and woolly blue spire cactus (Pilocereus azureus).

Monstera deliciosa.

I was also kindly gifted a couple of wonderful Rebutia hoffmanii from a gentleman I used to garden for out near Collieston called Paul that runs the National collection of Aylostera, Rebutia & Weingartia inc. Sulcorebutia.

Imagine owning the national collection of such exotic plants in the often brutally Baltic, windy skelp of land that is Collieston.

I still love it there though. Collieston is so beautiful! The living room features an Aloe Vera which shares a pot with a queen of the night (Epiphyllum oxypetalum).

Jill a.k.a Sansevieria trifasciata ‘Laurentii’.

Cuttings

That was in part an accident. I received a few cuttings of the queen of the night from Anne and Raymond Mackay, volunteers at Haddo House.

They kindly gifted me this and at the time I had no decent medium to pot it up into. I looked and hey presto the aloe vera had an ideal loose, free-draining soil that was ideal as a temporary solution to allow the Epiphyllum a chance to put down roots.

Frankenplant

In time, I honestly forgot about it and now each cutting has plenty roots. They could do with being lifted and potted on individually but I’ve kind of grown attached to my frankenplant.

Last but no means least is the good old faithful spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum ‘Variegatum’).

Spider plants are very easy to keep and need little care really. They can also pretty much thrive in any room so long as it’s not too cold and it gets a splash of water now and again.

Zamioculcas zamiifolia, Chlorophytum comosum ‘Variegatum’.

Trendy

House plants these days getting ever more popular among younger folk and are providing a route of interest to those who have never been interested in gardening to suddenly sprout green fingers.

I’m all for anything that gets someone new into the magical world of horticulture. I’ll be honest, houseplants aren’t my favourite.

They always seemed needy and high maintenance. Truthfully though, they’ve grown on me a lot in the last few years. I see their merit.

I also see that if you’ve get the right plant for the right place it can make a huge difference to your home.

Take care and happy gardening.

Rebutia hoffmanii, Curio anticulatus, Sansevieria trifasciata ‘Laurentii’.

