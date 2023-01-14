Profile: Jock’s walks have become part of the rhythm of Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Profile: Jock’s walks have become part of the rhythm of Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust

By Neil Drysdale
January 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 14, 2023, 9:00 am
Jock Gardiner is a leading light in the AFC Heritage Trust.
It promises to be a memorable year for Aberdeen FC, with a string of historic dates pencilled into the calendars of club aficionados.

It’s 120 years since the Dons were founded in 1903 and the 40th anniversary of the most famous achievement in their history – the momentous victory over Spanish giants Real Madrid in the final of the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup, which explains why the Gothenburg Greats will receive the Freedom of the City from the council in May.

Every organisation needs stalwarts who work behind the scenes to preserve the history at the grassroots and Jock Gardiner, a passionate football enthusiast, is among those who have ensured the success of the Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust (AFCHT); a group which has delved into the past with a determination worthy of the most committed archaeologist.

Jock Gardiner in his element

Jock Gardiner and Bob Bain are eager to keep the spirit of Aberdeen FC alive with the creation of a heritage trail.

Jock was in his element when he talked about the discovery of a pair of 115-year-old football boots worn by a Dons legend which seemed destined for the skip.

The artefacts, which belonged to prolific striker George McNicol, were rescued from oblivion outside Pittodrie in 1993 and spent 20 years gathering dust in a shed before their significance became apparent.

But now, they are a part of the burgeoning amount of memorabilia which is being amassed and will become prized items in a museum in the future.

A Dons heritage trail is being created

He and his colleague, Bob Bain, visited every football ground in Ireland where the Dons have ever paraded their skills during a gruelling odyssey last summer.

It followed on from the duo’s successful fundraising forays in 2019 to visit 47 grounds in the central belt and the south of Scotland where Aberdeen had played, and their initial venture in 2018 to traverse no less than 18 club venues in the space of 18 hours.

Meanwhile, the Trust has been active in establishing a heritage trail across the city, recording where the first steps were taken by the original pioneers around the start of the 20th Century. And their labours have highlighted how many different grounds Aberdeen played at before Pittodrie was constructed in the 1920s.

Chris Gavin, Jock Gardiner, Stewart Eaton and Allan McKimmie at a plaque erected at Cruickshank Botanic Garden, marking one of the sites that used to be home to the Dons. Image: Kami Thomson

As Jock said: “We want to celebrate the club’s past to help ensure that an important part of the city’s sporting heritage is not forgotten.

“The development of the AFCHT Heritage Trail is something that has been given real focus by myself and other trustees during and after lockdown.”

These are men on a mission with the same pioneering spirit as their predecessors. Football’s equivalent of the Time Team members at a new dig site, or the Detectorists pursuing the footprints of those who walked before them.

