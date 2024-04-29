£1m coastal haven with breathtaking views of the Outer Hebrides hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1m coastal haven with breathtaking views of the Outer Hebrides hits the market

Carriegreich was shortlisted for Scotland's Home of the Year in 2021 - and we can see why.

By Ross Hempseed
Carriegreich a coastal haven in the Outer Hebrides is up for sale.
Carriegreich was shortlisted for Scotland's Home of the Year 2021. Image: The Modern House.

A modern coastal haven set against the jaw-dropping landscape of the Isle of Harris has hit the market for close to £1m.

The property known as Carriegreich features two buildings – the main house and a holiday cottage.

Designed and built by Rural House in 2017, the project was shortlisted for Scotland’s Home of the Year 2021.

There are two buildings on the site, the main house and a holiday cottage. Image: The Modern House

The new owner will fall in love with the far-reaching views across the rugged yet tranquil Isle of Harris.

The property is close to the ferry port of Tarbert to the west and the island of Scalpay to the right.

The Main House

The larger of the two buildings is called Tor Lodge. You enter via an east-facing entranceway. Both buildings are clad in Scottish larch wood, blending nicely into the landscape.

Directly in front is a well-equipped utility room, while to the left you enter into a massive lounge/kitchen/diner.

Views out of the lounge. Image: The Modern House
Plenty of natural light into the lounge space. Image: The Modern House
The dining area. Image: The Modern House

The modern design uses large windows to bring a lot of natural light into the space, while muted colours keep the space feeling sleek.

At one end is a wood-burning stove, perfect for a chilly night out in the Hebrides. Above is a skylight for light as well as stargazing at night.

The open-planned kitchen allows for more time to be spent interacting with family while preparing meals for the evening.

On the other side of the property is a large downstairs shower room, as well as one of the three bedrooms in this building.

Kitchen area. Image: The Modern House
The upper landing. Image: The Modern House
The bedroom with an ensuite. Image: The Modern House

Upstairs there is plenty of storage as well as a study area on the landing. One bedroom has access to an en-suite while on the other side is an additional bedroom and separate bathroom.

The main house also has sliding doors which open from the lounge out to the deck area.

Having been built on a high elevation the stunning views are all you need to for enjoying a summer’s evening.

In addition, there is a garage to the side of the house.

The holiday cottage. Image: The Modern House

The Cottage

Also situated on the site is a High Tor, currently a self-catering holiday rental.

On the ground floor is a walkthrough lounge/kitchen/diner, with a separate shower room and utility/ boot room.

This building also makes use of large open spaces and windows which draw in natural light.

The cottage lounge. Image: The Modern House
Kitchen/dining space. Image: The Modern House

Upstairs are two equally sized bedrooms with a shared bathroom.

Sustainability was a key focus in construction, with both buildings using air-source heat pump technology as well as double-glazing.

The property is currently listed for a price of £995,000.

