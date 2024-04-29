£1m coastal haven with breathtaking views of the Outer Hebrides hits the market

A modern coastal haven set against the jaw-dropping landscape of the Isle of Harris has hit the market for close to £1m.

The property known as Carriegreich features two buildings – the main house and a holiday cottage.

Designed and built by Rural House in 2017, the project was shortlisted for Scotland’s Home of the Year 2021.

The new owner will fall in love with the far-reaching views across the rugged yet tranquil Isle of Harris.

The property is close to the ferry port of Tarbert to the west and the island of Scalpay to the right.

The Main House

The larger of the two buildings is called Tor Lodge. You enter via an east-facing entranceway. Both buildings are clad in Scottish larch wood, blending nicely into the landscape.

Directly in front is a well-equipped utility room, while to the left you enter into a massive lounge/kitchen/diner.

The modern design uses large windows to bring a lot of natural light into the space, while muted colours keep the space feeling sleek.

At one end is a wood-burning stove, perfect for a chilly night out in the Hebrides. Above is a skylight for light as well as stargazing at night.

The open-planned kitchen allows for more time to be spent interacting with family while preparing meals for the evening.

On the other side of the property is a large downstairs shower room, as well as one of the three bedrooms in this building.

Upstairs there is plenty of storage as well as a study area on the landing. One bedroom has access to an en-suite while on the other side is an additional bedroom and separate bathroom.

The main house also has sliding doors which open from the lounge out to the deck area.

Having been built on a high elevation the stunning views are all you need to for enjoying a summer’s evening.

In addition, there is a garage to the side of the house.

The Cottage

Also situated on the site is a High Tor, currently a self-catering holiday rental.

On the ground floor is a walkthrough lounge/kitchen/diner, with a separate shower room and utility/ boot room.

This building also makes use of large open spaces and windows which draw in natural light.

Upstairs are two equally sized bedrooms with a shared bathroom.

Sustainability was a key focus in construction, with both buildings using air-source heat pump technology as well as double-glazing.

The property is currently listed for a price of £995,000.