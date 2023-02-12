Talking Point: Do we need to follow example set by nature?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talking Point: Do we need to follow example set by nature?

By Ellie House
February 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Do we need to take a hint from nature and learn how to rest?

Last autumn, I plunged my hands into soil and nestled bulbs into the darkness.

The earthy smell rose to greet me as dirt creeped under my fingernails, and my knees sank deeper into compost and turf.

And then it was time to let nature take over, watching and waiting as the ground froze solid and the garden turned bare and forlorn.

Planting bulbs is a reminder that nature will burst forth when you least expect it. Image supplied by Shutterstock.

That’s the magic of nature, it enables one to hope that better days are coming.

It has always struck me that whilst humans seem to reach a frenzied pace over the winter months, be it the festive season or January health kick – nature has other ideas.

In the UK, and particular in Scotland where the climate can be unforgiving, there is a pause.

As if the very earth seems to hold its breath, calm in the knowledge that rest is needed.

Many of us spend the winter months fighting off bugs, hurtling between social events and demanding both our body and mind keep up.

Rest can be seen as unfashionable, boring even.

Taking time out to rest can enable long term growth, at least in nature. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

Where once we worked the land and therefore had no choice but to be in tune with the seasons, we now source food from all over the world.

There is no defined period of restoration, unless you count the pressure of Christmas or perhaps a week spent abroad in July.

The odd bank holiday here and there, does not come close to capturing what nature embarks on without question.

I’ve caught up with the Head Gardener of Beechgrove Garden, alongside a reiki practitioner who believes we could all benefit from slowing down – just as nature intended.

Kerry Simpson, founder of The Healing House

Kerry Simpson is no stranger to the juggle; she is a mother, grandmother and also works as a hairdresser.

She has created a haven within her home in the Aberdeenshire village of Tarves – aptly called ‘The Healing House’.

Kerry offers reiki sessions, but also tries to align with nature in her day to day life.

Kerry Simpson believes we need to work with the seasons. Image supplied by Kerry Simpson.

“I’ve always been quite an earthy person, I grew up in one of the cottages on Haddo Estate,” she says.

“I had the best of both as whenever I was in the town, I’d be at the beach and immersed in the water.

“My grandad had a vegetable garden, but society has lost touch with where food comes from.

“We should be eating what is native and in season.

“This is what nature has given us at this particularly time.

“Hearty vegetables in the winter months for example, so you can store up your energies.”

Kerry is also a huge believer that children should have as much access to the outdoors as possible.

“Everybody is so busy these days, children have so many extra-curricular activities,” says Kerry.

“They need to be outside catching raindrops on the tongue.”

Certain species also take a break over winter, which Kerry believes we would do well to mimic.

“We should almost be going into hibernation, reconnecting with whoever is in our household,” she says.

“A time to sit and take stock, it’s self care.”

Scott Smith: Head Gardener at Beechgrove Garden

Scott Smith believes spring and summer is the big show for much of nature. Image supplied by Scott Smith.

Scott Smith has made it his mission to understand nature, and his passion has seen him lead the way in creating stunning gardens for National Trust For Scotland.

He is now head gardener at Beechgrove garden, which features on the popular BBC programme.

“When trees lose their leaves, they go into a state of hibernation,” says Scott.

“It’s not worth their energy trying to photosynthesise over winter and a lot of plants do the same.

“In this country we have seasons, but my father lives in Singapore where it’s a little different.

“Due to how close it is to the equator, it’s warm all year round and it always rains for an hour at 11am like clockwork.”

Whilst certain elements of nature may take a break, the same cannot be said for gardeners.

Daffodils rest for 10 months of the year, a nice life if you can get it. Image supplied by Shutterstock.

“We’re just as busy with preparation, this is our time to get organised,” says Scott.

“There are also plants that do perform at this time of year, like snowdrops which offer pops of colour.

“I think there is always something to see in the garden, even at this time of year.

“Take daffodils for example, this is their time to shine and then they take 10 months off.

“In my eyes, autumn is nature’s version of retirement.

“When it comes to people, well we have to stop at some point.

“In this country, that’s at Christmas time.

“We almost need to take a longer pause though,  which is hard when it seems like there is always so much to do.”

Rest and restoration

It is often said that if you don’t carve out time to rest, your body will make the decision for you.

Ever noticed that when you finally take some annual leave from work, you often catch every bug going?

Don’t ignore the warning signs and take time to rest, just as nature does. Image supplied by Shutterstock.

There’s actual science behind that sore throat just as you embark on some down time.

According to experts, you can’t delay getting sick.

If you’re going through a stressful time, you may be functioning on pure adrenaline and not notice the warning signs.

But the minute you relax, adrenaline is replaced by cortisol – weakening your immune system.

This is why taking care of yourself needs to come top of the list, because stress can show up in the weirdest of ways.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented