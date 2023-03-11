Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people’s spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from Skye to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people’s spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from Skye to Aberdeen

By Neil Drysdale
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.

There wasn’t much to laugh about during the pandemic, but Duncan Chisholm found a special way of spreading joy across the world.

Every day, the veteran fiddler and composer performed a traditional Scottish song on what was dubbed the #CovidCeilidh on social media, designed to bring reassurance to people through music and those who might have been feeling isolated or vulnerable.

In what was such a difficult time, his hope was that listeners could remain connected and derive some light and positivity through the power of music. Then, eventually, as lockdown restrictions were lifted, he travelled throughout the Highlands and posted songs played by himself in many transcendent landscapes. It was stunningly effective.

Duncan Chisholm is playing at The Music Hall in Aberdeen on March 31.

Duncan has worked with many other musicians

As somebody who has worked with the likes of Wolfstone, Runrig, Julie Fowlis and Donnie Munro and collaborated with many other musicians at such events at Celtic Connections, Duncan is steeped in the Highlands and his new album, Black Cuillin, paints vivid images of a place from which he has derived so much succour.

As he said: “The Black Cuillin ridge can be a terrifying place if you’re in bad weather, but it can be an incredibly beautiful place also. So it throws up lots of different emotions, perfect inspiration to work with”.

One of the most influential figures in his early career was his teacher, Donald Riddell, who told him a plethora of stories about music which soon became a passion.

Since then, Duncan’s life has been enhanced by such contrasting factors as the scenery on Skye, the poetry and philosophy of Sorley MacLean and George Mackay Brown, who also thrived in the landscape of the Highlands and Islands, and the frisson of excitement and nervous energy before he embarks on a new live performance.

And he will be at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on March 31 to highlight which he describes as the often epic and expansive sounds which has created on his latest work.

He’s relishing the opportunity to return to old haunts.

Duncan Chisholm will be performing his new album “Black Cuillin” in Aberdeen on March 31.

Connecting with the audience

He said: “The Music Hall has always been a special place for me. In 1992, we recorded Wolfstone’s ‘Captured Alive’ film there, so I know what a great atmosphere it holds.”

Duncan will be joined by another eight musicians who come from both the traditional and classical world.

He is convinced that connecting completely with an audience is the best feeling anybody can ever get as a musician. And, as he demonstrated during Covid, the power of what he is doing should never be underestimated.

Further information is available at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/duncan-chisholm/

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…
A deer stalker on South Uist. There is a growing debate in the community over whether to eradicate the island's deer population. Image: Stòras Uibhist.
'Do we want to be the island that wiped out all its deer?'
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Yvette Cirule's life changed after reading a book and she's now a coach Picture shows; Yvette Cirule. unknown. Supplied by Yvette Cirule Date; Unknown
Where do you start if you want to change your life?
STV's Political Editor Colin Mackay with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan ahead of their debate. Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire.
What a week: Trump says he'd end war and SNP candidates do battle
John Oag had always wondered why no one was bottling Loch Ness water. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Seventh-century lodges, monetising the monster and selling to Disney: Meet the people whose businesses…

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
The B9176 remains closed this morning. Image: Google Maps.
Ross-shire road closed overnight following one-vehicle crash
Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
FABULOUS FURROWS: The spectacular sight of the massed tractors at the Field of Deere speed ploughing event has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and YouTube. Pictures by Anne MacPherson and Andrew Stevenson.
Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line
Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented