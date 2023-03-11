Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people’s spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from Skye to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There wasn’t much to laugh about during the pandemic, but Duncan Chisholm found a special way of spreading joy across the world.

Every day, the veteran fiddler and composer performed a traditional Scottish song on what was dubbed the #CovidCeilidh on social media, designed to bring reassurance to people through music and those who might have been feeling isolated or vulnerable.

In what was such a difficult time, his hope was that listeners could remain connected and derive some light and positivity through the power of music. Then, eventually, as lockdown restrictions were lifted, he travelled throughout the Highlands and posted songs played by himself in many transcendent landscapes. It was stunningly effective.

Duncan has worked with many other musicians

As somebody who has worked with the likes of Wolfstone, Runrig, Julie Fowlis and Donnie Munro and collaborated with many other musicians at such events at Celtic Connections, Duncan is steeped in the Highlands and his new album, Black Cuillin, paints vivid images of a place from which he has derived so much succour.

As he said: “The Black Cuillin ridge can be a terrifying place if you’re in bad weather, but it can be an incredibly beautiful place also. So it throws up lots of different emotions, perfect inspiration to work with”.

One of the most influential figures in his early career was his teacher, Donald Riddell, who told him a plethora of stories about music which soon became a passion.

Since then, Duncan’s life has been enhanced by such contrasting factors as the scenery on Skye, the poetry and philosophy of Sorley MacLean and George Mackay Brown, who also thrived in the landscape of the Highlands and Islands, and the frisson of excitement and nervous energy before he embarks on a new live performance.

And he will be at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on March 31 to highlight which he describes as the often epic and expansive sounds which has created on his latest work.

He’s relishing the opportunity to return to old haunts.

Connecting with the audience

He said: “The Music Hall has always been a special place for me. In 1992, we recorded Wolfstone’s ‘Captured Alive’ film there, so I know what a great atmosphere it holds.”

Duncan will be joined by another eight musicians who come from both the traditional and classical world.

He is convinced that connecting completely with an audience is the best feeling anybody can ever get as a musician. And, as he demonstrated during Covid, the power of what he is doing should never be underestimated.

Further information is available at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/duncan-chisholm/