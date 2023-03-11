SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies’ full forward Hazel Hunter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new season is now up and running and so is Shinty Spotlight.

This week, we check in with Hazel Hunter, who set up Glen Urquhart Ladies in 2015 and still plays for the club as a full forward.

The 27-year-old explains who helped her become a potent goal-grabber and why fast food counts on some away days…

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I didn’t start playing shinty until a little later than a lot of my friends. As I grew up through primary, I was always more interested in football. When I joined the Glenurquhart Shinty Club, I was maybe 10 or 11.

I remember my first few training sessions, coach Helen McLennan had me stand and hit balls on my back hand against the fence – this obviously paid off because I score most of my goals on my back hand now!

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

I think I was 14 when I played my first game for Strathglass Ladies. It was away to Lochaber, but I can’t remember the score, but if they were as strong then as they are now, I’m sure they probably won.

I remember thinking how great the pie, chips and beans were after the game – it has always been one of my favourite away games since!

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

It would have to be winning the Challenge Cup with Glen Urquhart in 2018. I’d won this cup with Strathglass, however, this meant more to me.

When I started up Glen Ladies with help from my friend Siobhan Thompson, I really didn’t know how it was going to go, so three years after we started, winning the Challenge Cup and the league in the same year showed that all of our hard work paid off.

And the worst?

This is a tricky one. I haven’t had many bad experiences in shinty, but it might have to be losing out to Kinlochshiel in the Challenge Cup semi-final in 2022.

In the run-up to the game, it really could have gone any way, with both teams pretty level in the league and only a few goals between us. It was really going to come down to who wanted it more, and on that day it was a very skilful Shiel side.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I’m very fortunate that I’ve never had many injuries other than some bumps and bruises. Nothing that’s ever caused me to stop playing.

During lockdown, I was on furlough so decided to spend my time getting my fitness up for the upcoming season.

Unfortunately running on the road caused me to suffer an IT band (Ilio-tibial band) injury, which, thanks to the great physio, doesn’t give me to much of an issue now.

Who is the joker in your team?

I’d probably have to go with our coaches Billy Mclean and Jim Barr. They’re a couple of jokers, but it makes training all the more enjoyable.

I seem to be at the receiving end of most of the jokes, but I probably bring that on myself!

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Any pitch that takes you past a McDonald’s.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

It would have to be Lorna Macrae from Kinlochshiel.

Her ability to score goals with accuracy and power from anywhere on the pitch really is something else. She so fast, she leaves most of her opponents for dust.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

A month ago Glen travelled to Fort William to take part in the Glengarry Johnstone indoor tournament.

Our first game was against Kinlochshiel and their goalie cleared the ball high.

Somehow, I managed to catch it on the volley and send it back into the top-right corner of the goals.

I’ve made sure that nobody has forgotten that goal up to now!

Describe shinty in three words please?

Beans, chips, pies… or goals, pals and craic!