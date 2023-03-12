RAB MCNEIL: It’s a jungle out there, all the beasties are about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB MCNEIL: It’s a jungle out there, all the beasties are about

By Rab McNeil
March 12, 2023, 10:00 am
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.

It’s a jungle out there. And that’s just the back garden. I don’t mean mine or yours in particular. Nor am I referring to how manicured your demesne may or may not be.

I refer to the beasties roaming aboot, in areas that have foxes, badgers and hedgehogs.

True, my area lacks these. I did have a hedgehog once, and briefly, but we don’t get foxes or badgers.

Every night is fight night

However, where there’s a variety of these, plus cats, every night is fight night.

Badgers rule the roost, according to the BBC’s Springwatch programme, while cats give foxes a run for their money but can’t cope with hedgehogs, one of which was filmed rolling a fellow hedgehog into a pond.

They’re fighting each other over food left out by kind humans, and at least they’re not outright killing one another for once. But, otherwise, it’s dog eat dog out there.

I’ve always been quite candid in confessing that I do not approve of the world of nature, and would have created something less cruel were I a deity which, according to my birth certificate, I am not.

Rab’s wee robin has also been popping by.

But we’re stuck with it noo, and the only hope relies on genetically modifying the beasties to make them nicer to each other. Same applies to humans.

Among my wee garden birds, there can be rammies at feeding time, mostly posturing rather than pecking.

But, when there’s oodles of grub, they generally get along, all shapes and sizes and colours.

One of my wee robins has hurt his leg, and now comes into the kitchen doorway if I leave the door open.

He’s a fine little fellow, not just interested in food but often up for a chat, which is to say me talking tripe at him.

He sits fluffed up on a branch while I, with my big red coupon just a few inches away, gab on.

He looks happy enough but is possibly thinking, ‘There’s Rab talking a lot of mince again. Still, he seems happy enough.’

Gabby in fine voice

Talking of talking, Gabby the crow has found his voice again. Rare days of spring sunshine bring out the best in him.

There’s a gang of crows round here, but Gabby goes off on his own, finds a telegraph pole to sit on and babbles away, making an intriguing variety of weird noises.

Perhaps he’s brighter then the others, almost on the brink of speech. Perhaps he’s like Jeeves the butler, in the P.G. Wodehouse novels, with a head that sticks out the back to accommodate a larger brain.

Thankfully, we don’t have magpies round here because, if we did, the garden birds would die out.

They’re horrible beasts and, back in my city suburban days, I always shooed them off, though I saw them kill fledglings often enough.

Once, in my of my favourite places, Inveresk Lodge Garden, East Lothian, I saw all the wee birds, about six different species, banding together to fend off a magpie raiding a nest.

It was very impressive, like Nato, with different countries united against Putin.

In the meantime, I fear that, by the sound of things, our back gardens need a kind of peacekeeping force. If you’re thinking of joining, watch you don’t get rolled into a pond.

