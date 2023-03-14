Scott Smith: How to start seeds like a pro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Scott Smith: How to start seeds like a pro

By Scott Smith
March 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 8:24 am
Some beautifully-sown marigolds ready for pricking out.
Some beautifully-sown marigolds ready for pricking out.

I’m standing on autopilot filling seed trays. I have my quota for the day and I know that I’ve plenty sowing to get through to make my schedule for planting.

I’m going to do something you’ll hate. I’m going to tell you something you already know how to do.

Much like a sulky teenager, I understand if you’re feeling reticent to listen. I’m going to teach you how to sow a seed tray with soil.

“I’ve done that a million times Scott!” Hey look I know, I know, but have you done it properly before?

There’s a difference between banging some soil into a tray and doing it professionally so you get a billiard-table style finish that maximises germination while minimising losses and costs.

Have I piqued your interest? Grand, let’s delve in.

Soil worked through with no lumps.

Procedures

You might be a dab hand at this gardening malarkey. You may know to that to sow tomato seeds we do it now in the north-east of Scotland (or a wee tad earlier).

You may know they need 15 to 20 degrees Celsius for germination. You may even know that the best way to achieve this is via a heated propagator unit or at least a sheet of tinfoil under your trays or pots in the windowsill for heat reflection and additional bottom heat.

Have you actually even filled the sowing tray correctly though? The likelihood is you’ll be getting a bag of seed sowing compost from the garden centre.

You may even be using your own compost or mix. Regardless, the main thing for sowing seeds is that compost should be low in nutrients.

The next important thing is to work the compost through your hands. Work out all the lumps and ensure it is nice and smooth so it is workable, crumbly and friable.

Corners

As commissioner Jim Gordon said to detective Blake: “Clear the corners rookie!”

With your lovely loose crumbly seed mix, grab a handful. Pull it into the corner firmly but not excessively hard.

Fill the corners.

Repeat this with all the other corners. Now it’s time to over fill the middle. Once you’ve over filled the middle use a striker (a wooden ruler or even a small piece of 2 x 2 timber) to remove the excess soil.

Get all the excess soil off the edges of the tray. Now it is time to consolidate the soil in the tray to ensure removal of the air pockets.

A single and I mean single, thump is needed. Lift the tray and drop it once. THUMP!

After this we move to the next stage, now we’re hitting professional territory.

Tray overfilled.

Billiard table finish

Grab a tray board to compress and smooth the soil surface. Boards can be bought or are easy enough made.

Next, pop some of your seed compost mix into a sieve and starting OFF the tray, sieve the compost forth and back once across the tray.

Just the once. Strike off any excess soil from the edges. Using your board one final time to compress. Compress firmly not excessively hard. Now you’re ready to sow!

Ready for boards to firm.

Watering

I say ready but really the next question is watering. You see it’s typically the case that the seed tray is soaked prior to sowing or the sowing is done then the trays put into a water bath to allow the water to moisten the soil from below.

Never sow your seeds then immediately water over head with a hose or can. If you do this then seeds will spread out and gather into pockets.

When sowing you aim to do it as evenly across the tray as possible.

Overhead watering causes pockets of seed to gather which then encourage the seedlings to fight for soil nutrients from a small area and increases the chances of overcrowding which leads to disease issues like damping off disease via lack of air flow.

Excess soil struck off, ready for soil to be sieved on.

What a difference!

It is surprising what a difference sowing a seed tray properly makes to successful seed germination.

While it may sound a hassle it’s actually not at all bad to do. It takes a minute or so extra versus just chucking soil in a tray but the results speak for themselves!

In my line of work it is imperative to maximise seed success. We sow so many varieties of various fruit, veg and flowers that we need to ensure success.

We can’t afford to have half empty trays. At home it may not be crucial but it sure is nice to have more bang for your buck!

Take care and happy gardening.

Ready for sowing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Great Glen Distillery has been shortlisted for two awards. Image Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
Waiting time performances at Scottish emergency departments was 69% in the week ending March 5 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)
Scotland’s A&E waiting times improve against performance targets
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
There's confusion over where the new vaccination centres in the Highlands will be. Image: Chris Donnan/ DC Thomson
New locations for Highland vaccines... but no one can tell us where
Mediterranean diet (Alamy)
Mediterranean diet ‘associated with 23% lower risk of dementia’
Junior doctors are staging a 72-hour walk out over pay (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Junior doctors’ strike enters second day
Protesters will find it harder to climb motorway gantries built using a new design, National Highways said (Useful Studio/PA)
New motorway gantry design ‘more resilient’ against protesters
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital in Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘We’re not worth 26% less’ – junior doctors take to picket lines
Tens of thousands of junior doctors have gone on strike across England, with the NHS bracing itself for three days of mass disruption (Jacob King/PA)
Tens of thousands of junior doctors on strike across England
Woman getting a good night's sleep naturally
How to sleep better at night naturally

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
One vehicle was involved in the crash near Bucksburn roundabout on Monday night. Image: Google Maps.
Woman arrested following crash at Bucksburn roundabout
3
King George VI Bridge roadworks have been causing delays across Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
4
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder’s home find second haul of indecent images and videos…
6
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
2
7
Aberdeen councillors Martin Greig and Ian Yuill - the council co-leader - have been accused of "sneaking" money to a charity they are involved with, which is working to buy the Holburn West Church. But both said their actions were backed by council legal chiefs. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Claim senior Lib Dem councillors ‘sneaked’ through £250,000 grant for church buyout during brutal…
3
8
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: All the schools closed on Tuesday March 14
9
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
4
10
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Derek Leith leaving EY Picture shows; l-r Moray Barber and Derek Leith of the Aberdeen office of EY. Aberdeen. Supplied by EY Date; 24/07/2020
Change at the top at EY in Aberdeen: Derek Leith to quit firm after…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must beat Hearts to deliver a clear message to Scottish football…
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
An artist impression of new heritage centre at Ardersier Port
Plans revealed for Ardersier Port heritage centre and cafe
Thomas MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole dying grandfather's car and crashed it into ditch
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
Northern Golf Club champion Cameron Johnstone. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Northern's Cameron Johnstone not putting pressure on himself to claim fourth club championship
The charity ploughing match will take place on Saturday at Knocknagael Farm, Inverness.
Inverness charity sheep dog trials to return this weekend
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
Richard Wright: Will the UK be part of EU Horizon plan?
Hugh Kennedy won the prestigious John Dennison award.
Holstein stalwart wins lifetime achievement award

Editor's Picks

Most Commented