Yvie Burnett ups her step count and says singers have to be so careful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett ups her step count and says singers have to be so careful

By Yvie Burnett
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Yvie has been walking for about three hours a day as strikes take place on the London Underground.
Yvie has been walking for about three hours a day as strikes take place on the London Underground.

I’ve had an unexpected few days at home and it’s been wonderful.

Nothing beats relaxing on your sofa, eating home-made food and sleeping in your own bed.

We had to cancel the final few shows of the tour because Lewis was really unwell with bronchitis and all that coughing makes it impossible to sing.

He is such a lovely man who didn’t want to let his fans down and kept performing until he was just too unwell to continue. I really felt for him.

Lewis Capaldi at one of his earlier shows at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Back in the day on a much smaller scale of course, I had to let understudies take over from me for a few performances when I was ill.

I remember once having a dreadful chest infection and having to miss opening night.

Opening night in the opera world is when the critics and the press come and it’s the most important show of the run.

I remember being so upset, as at that point in my life my career was just taking off and it was such a blow. It’s a horrible thing to have to do. No singer wants to miss a performance they have rehearsed for.

Solo performance

However, in contrast I remember being a soloist in Handel’s Messiah in Basingstoke (I used to travel around the country singing with choral societies).

Anyway, on this particular night, the cold I had been fighting off just set in as the day went on and by the time of the show it was too late to cancel or get a replacement.

Adele is among the famous singers who have had to cancel shows because of throat problems. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

I think an announcement was made that I was unwell but I’m sure most of the audience just though I was a bad singer.

That really zapped my confidence for a long time and the fact I still remember it clearly today shows just how much it affected me.

Potential damage to vocal cords

Illness can strike any performer but as a singer it’s a whole different ball game when it affects your throat.

And of course, there is also the issue of potentially damaging the vocal cords.

Many high-profile singers have of course had to have operations for nodules or bleeds.

These are usually caused by straining, singing badly, partying too much or just not looking after your voice but they can also be caused by singing on an infection.

This is the last thing that a singer wants.

Many have recovered well and their careers have got back on track after a few months of silence but it’s always a risk.

Look at Julie Andrews for example who was never able to sing again after her surgery.

Julie Andrews emerged from the surgery with permanent damage that destroyed the purity of her singing voice.

My job is of course to train singers not to strain their voices and to use them in a safe way.

I make my singers think like athletes. But when illness strikes it’s so much harder to sing safely.

Singing on an infection or a bad cold can be dangerous for the voice so any singers out there unsure whether to carry on when ill, just think, is this one gig worth risking your voice long term?

It’s always best to err on the side of caution if you can. Of course, some singers just mime if they can’t perform.

It only really works with pop or dance acts though and sometimes people just mime the high notes or a difficult song.

Of course, my lips are sealed as to which acts I have worked with who do this!

One thing’s for sure Lewis Capaldi isn’t one of them! He is as live as you get. As many TV shows who have had to beep out his swearing know!

Back in London

Anyway, for now I’m back to work in London and I’m even quite happy to be doing the commute.

Well I’m saying that as I write this on the way in. My mood might have changed by the time I get home.

Yet again there are strikes taking place on the London Underground which means a very long walk from St Pancras where my train arrives, to Chelsea where I am working.

By long I mean an hour and a half on foot. I’ve put my trainers on and I’m ready.

Ticket barriers at an Underground station in London this week, closed due to strikes. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock.

I think I told you that I’ve been enjoying getting to know many European cities in the past few weeks by walking for miles. So why not do the same here I thought.

It makes the day very long though. I definitely will have a spring in my step on the way to work but I might be a bit less enthusiastic on the way back to St Pancras.

But after over three hours of walking, I will be feeling pretty smug with my step count.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…
Visit Inverness Loch Ness supports the region surrounding the world-famous loch. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Take a look at how Visit Inverness Loch Ness…
time to be happy, happiness concept
Aberdeen success coach reveals the secret to living a happy life
Jamie Lee Curtis clutches her Oscar for best performance by an actress in a supporting role after it is engraved at the Governor's Ball. Image: AP Photo/John Locher.
What a week: All glitter at the Oscars but no joy for Granite City…
Broadmoor psychiatric hospital has housed many infamous criminals. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Behind the locked doors of Broadmoor

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…
There are some security concerns over the TikTok app (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Where will Michael Gove learn his dance moves if TikTok gets…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Exclusive interview with Professor Louise Hayward about the future of Scottish qualifications. Picture shows; Professor Louise Hayward. Glasgow. Supplied by 3x1 Group Date; 27/09/2022
Exclusive: An inside look at the possible future of Scottish qualifications
Declan Hoskins, who works at Treehouse Nursery in Aberdeen. Image: Truth PR
Aberdeen childcare worker named apprentice ambassador of the year
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson sees a bright future ahead for Blue Toon
The Hoof GP has 3 million subscribers on YouTube and Facebook.
The Hoof GP: How Graeme Parker has become a global internet sensation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented