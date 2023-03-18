What a week: All glitter at the Oscars but no joy for Granite City filmhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

What a week: All glitter at the Oscars but no joy for Granite City filmhouse

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Jamie Lee Curtis clutches her Oscar for best performance by an actress in a supporting role after it is engraved at the Governor's Ball. Image: AP Photo/John Locher.
Jamie Lee Curtis clutches her Oscar for best performance by an actress in a supporting role after it is engraved at the Governor's Ball. Image: AP Photo/John Locher.

I watched the Oscars into the early hours of Monday and then attempted to do an aerobics class for fairly unfit over-50s – talk about Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Halfway through a star-jump I realised I’m not meant to be airborne unless I’m actually on a plane and that what goes up will come down with all the force of a Lycra-clad boulder being launched out of a third-floor window.

I’m at a funny age. I aspire to be as gracious as Jamie Lee Curtis accepting her first Academy Award but I suspect I’m more like cantankerous Hugh Grant who gave journalists a hard time for asking him questions.

Jamie Lee Curtis, from back left, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jonathan Wang, Michelle Yeoh, and Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Kwan, left front, and Daniel Scheinert, Oscar winners for best film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Not on the script for Hugh

Presenter Ashley Graham could have wiped the champagne-coloured carpet with the actor after he gave two-word answers and rolled his eyes, but instead she gave a masterclass in poise and politeness.

Who was he hoping might win an Oscar? “No one in particular,” he said.

What was he wearing? “My suit.”

Yes but who made it? “My tailor.”

And what was it like being in the Oscar-nominated film Glass Onion?

“I’m in it for about three seconds,” he scoffed.

Now we know why he picked a career where his words are all written down for him.

Singer Rihanna, left, and model and presenter Ashley Graham arrive at the Oscars. Image John Locher/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Glass Onion is a compelling mystery but even more mysterious is why did Grant walk the Oscars carpet if he didn’t want to meet reporters and where the heck was co-star Daniel Craig when we needed him?

Don’t tell me James Bond didn’t have a tux handy for the evening.

Tom Cruise was in London for Michael Caine’s 90th birthday party and missed the Oscars, despite Top Gun: Maverick being nominated for six awards.

Tom Cruise helps celebrate Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday in London. Image: Instagram/dwalliams.

Cruise control

Famous for doing his own stunts, Cruise flew jets and helicopters for the movie but the US Navy drew the line at letting him control an F-18 Super Hornet.

Instead, Navy pilots performed stunts for the movie in the supersonic aircraft.

With a top speed of 1,190mph it could have brought Cruise from Hollywood to London in four hours and 35 minutes had the Navy allowed the film-makers to use the fighter jets for a while longer.

But then you can’t have one rule for Tom Cruise and another for President Zelensky.

Tom Cruise as Pete Maverick Mitchell in Top Gun Maverick.

Hopes that Tinseltown sparkle would come to the Granite City were dashed when the council rejected a plea to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse to screen blockbuster Tetris.

Computer said no after director Jon S Baird asked about holding special screenings of the film which tells the story of the 1980s video game and which was shot in Aberdeen.

It’s not game over for the Belmont though with a fresh feasibility study scheduled for Monday.

Pressure on public sector

The council said the costs of reopening the cinema were prohibitive at a time when public sector spending is under so much pressure.

Many services have been affected by cutbacks, including swimming pools at Bucksburn and the Beach Leisure Centre.

In his budget the chancellor threw a lifeline to some pools and the hope is that it will extend to the north-east.

Jon S Baird had hoped to screen his film Tetris at the Belmont Filmhouse. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

Rishi Sunak’s private heated swimming pool at his constituency home in North Yorkshire reportedly requires so much power that the local electricity network had to be upgraded.

He paid for the National Grid work out of his own pocket, as you do when your net worth is estimated to be greater than the monarch’s.

Perhaps it was to spare the PM’s blushes that Jeremy Hunt added swimming pools to the mix in a baffling rag-bag of giveaways.

Day of strikes

As hundreds of thousands of workers staged strikes to coincide with the budget, he announced £900m for a super computer and £8.6m for the Edinburgh festivals.

It’s ironic that he should support the Harry Potter capital of the world when the strikers outside in Whitehall may as well have been wearing invisibility cloaks.

As if by magic there were some breakthroughs in pay talks towards the end of the week, but it’s clear it will take more than a wave of a wand to fix what’s broken in this era of disenchantment.

Protesters march to Trafalgar Square on Budget day as several unions called strikes. Image: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

There are some security concerns over the TikTok app (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Where will Michael Gove learn his dance moves if TikTok gets…
Broadmoor psychiatric hospital has housed many infamous criminals. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Behind the locked doors of Broadmoor
The Hunting with Dogs (Scotland) Bill became law at the beginning of this month (Image: Christopher Chambers/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Scotland is finally doing more to protect wild animals in law
No journalist wants to receive calls at home from angry politicians (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Impartiality is a tricky tightrope to walk
A demonstration in support of Gary Lineker held outside the BBC's main sports studios at Media City in Salford Quays, prior to his return to the BBC (Image: Joel Goodman/LNP/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: BBC's mistake was hitting out at critics rather than continuing great work
All three SNP leadership hopefuls have claimed Scotland will be independent within the next five years (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Next first minister must level with supporters about likelihood of independence
Weeks before becoming BBC chairman, Richard Sharp helped the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, secure an £800,000 loan (Image: PA)
Catherine Deveney: Not declaring political affiliation doesn't mean you don’t have one
It turns out pink fizz and flowers aren't the only things mums want (Image: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock)
Ailsa Sheldon: Here's what women actually want for Mother's Day
How hot is too hot? (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Ben Dolphin: Rising temperatures might make me migrate north
Hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrate in London against the Iraq war in February 2003 (Image: Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Let Iraq war anniversary be a reminder to always hold powerful to…

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented