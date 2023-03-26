My Week in 5 Pictures: MacMoray organisers prepare for ‘biggest, best and most fun’ festival yet

In just over a month, 20,000 people are expected to descend upon Cooper Park for two days of music and mayhem.

MacMoray Festival organiser Andy Macdonald talked us through the intense preparations – and fun ones – going on behind the scenes.

Starting the day with a motorhome meeting. The admin side is boring and involves communication between so many parties. After around my fifth coffee I realise I must enjoy it.

The MacMoray managers have had many meetings in Cooper Park. Knowing that you will be catering to 10,000 people a day can be quite the complicated ordeal.

Merchandise madness. I pride myself on the fact you won’t find a festival of this scale cheaper elsewhere. I always have a giggle to myself when my accountant says I’m crazy.

Testing out the play area. You have to work hard and play hard. I say to myself nothing in life worth having comes easy, but the fun stuff does.

We mark out areas of Cooper Park for the festival. There is no better feeling than seeing thousands of people enjoying themselves. This year’s MacMoray will be ridiculously bigger, better and more fun than ever.

MacMoray Festival will return to Elgin on April 29 and 30. Tickets are available at macmoray.com