My Week in 5 Pictures: MacMoray organisers prepare for ‘biggest, best and most fun’ festival yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

My Week in 5 Pictures: MacMoray organisers prepare for ‘biggest, best and most fun’ festival yet

Get ready Elgin, MacMoray is back.

MacMoray Easter Festival crowd enjoying the music
MacMoray organisers are prepping for the biggest festival yet. Picture by Jasperimage.
By Lauren Robertson

In just over a month, 20,000 people are expected to descend upon Cooper Park for two days of music and mayhem.

MacMoray Festival organiser Andy Macdonald talked us through the intense preparations – and fun ones – going on behind the scenes.

Admin isn’t my favourite part of the job. Image: Andy Macdonald.

Starting the day with a motorhome meeting. The admin side is boring and involves communication between so many parties. After around my fifth coffee I realise I must enjoy it.

We’ll meet come rain or shine, or snow. Image: Andy Macdonald.

The MacMoray managers have had many meetings in Cooper Park. Knowing that you will be catering to 10,000 people a day can be quite the complicated ordeal.

Can you spot me among all the merch? Image: Andy Macdonald

Merchandise madness. I pride myself on the fact you won’t find a festival of this scale cheaper elsewhere. I always have a giggle to myself when my accountant says I’m crazy.

Nothing wrong with a little fun between meetings. Image: Andy Macdonald.

Testing out the play area. You have to work hard and play hard. I say to myself nothing in life worth having comes easy, but the fun stuff does.

Marking out the different areas is going well. Image: Andy Macdonald.

We mark out areas of Cooper Park for the festival. There is no better feeling than seeing thousands of people enjoying themselves. This year’s MacMoray will be ridiculously bigger, better and more fun than ever.

MacMoray Festival will return to Elgin on April 29 and 30. Tickets are available at macmoray.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Spring is on its way, despite the snow showers.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The spring colours are peeping out now
Tuck into these tasty pancakes with hot caramelised oranges. Image: Milk and More
Sweet treats: Pancakes with hot caramelised oranges that put the fun back into breakfast
Phoebe Dowens has been working with RZSS for a decade. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Fish oil, butchery and 'the big reveal': Highland Wildlife Park keeper shares the not-so-glamorous…
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Pet of the Week 240323 Picture shows; Pet of the Week. Drumoak. Supplied by SSPCA Drumoak Date; Unknown
Max, Sampson and Precious are on the hunt for new homes – can you…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Macdonald Aviemore Resort review Picture shows; Macdonald Aviemore Resort. Aviemore. Supplied by Macdonald Aviemore Resort Date; Unknown
Tackling the winter blues with a blissful weekend at Macdonald Aviemore Resort
The line of cairns of Caisteal Dubh.
WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle
GP surgeries are being assisted to increase their capacity to take calls in peak hours as part of efforts to slash waiting times for appointments (Elva Etienne/Alamy/PA)
GPs being helped to take more calls at peak times as part of appointment…
A range of Baronet cheeses (Old Cheese Room/PA)
Public urged not to eat semi-soft Baronet cheeses after listeria outbreak death
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung
What's the best way to cope with the clocks changing? Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen sleep expert's tips for coping with changing clocks

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
Gothenburg Great John McMaster has revealed the tragedy which led to him growing up without his dad.
Big Interview: John McMaster survived early tragedy to become one of the Gothenburg greats
5
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
6
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 17-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
7
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
8
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
9
The Pig's Wings has some delicious new items on the menu. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Talk of the Town: Ultra-modern Aberdeenshire farm shop, Westhill Thai bistro night and burgers…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street

More from Press and Journal

The committee presents the £2,000 cheque to Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen.
New Deer Young Farmers celebrates centenary milestone
Bayern Munich's Lea Schüller comes up against Arsenal's Leah Williamson in the Champions League quarter-final clash. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The quality of football in the Uefa Women's Champions League should be…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey believes best is yet to come from Aberdeen Women ahead of first…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maria Stewart dealt cocaine to pay her brothers drugs debt Picture shows; Maria Stewart, Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Single mum spared jail after dealing cocaine to pay off brother's drugs debt
1990 - Tillydrone Community Council secretary Aileen Goymer takes a pelting with wet sponges as part of gala day events.
Gallery: Tillydrone through the years – fun festivals, dinner dances and youth groups
Drama Groups 1978-02-23 Aberdeenshire Federation SWRI Drama Festival ©AJL 23 February 1978 "These members of the Strichen WRI team took part in the Aberdeenshire Federation SWRI Drama Festival at Inverurie Town Hall last night. They are (lef to right) Mrs Chrissie Simpson, Mrs Cynthia Beaton, Mrs Pat Imray, Mrs Doreen Brown and Mrs Mabel Forman; and (front, left to right) Mrs Fay Brydon and Mrs Irene Marshall." Used: P&J 24/02/1978
Gallery: Break a leg! Celebrating times Aberdonians have taken to the stage
Outgoing first minister Nicola Sturgeon with husband and former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell (Image: Andrew Milligan/Shutterstock)
David Knight: 'The Murrells' abandoning ship exposed so many hidden imperfections
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason urges side to 'keep standards high' for Morton…
Samantha Kane, the owner of Carbisdale Castle, says a planned power line would destroy her renovation project. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Castle owner says power line plan would destroy her £10m renovation project

Editor's Picks

Most Commented