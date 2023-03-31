Four top things to do in Speyside!

Speyside, Moray is one of the most gorgeous areas in Scotland.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

This area features rugged landscapes and ocean coastlines – making it the perfect area for people to visit.

There are so many things that people can do in the area that it can be hard to narrow down. So here are four things to do in Speyside!

The Aberlour Hotel

The mile long High Street has an attractive square and village green and situated in the Centre of the Village is the Aberlour Hotel. Nineteen beautifully appointed bedrooms make this the ideal location to stay whilst experiencing all the delights of the area.

The Aberlour Hotel is a lovely family run hotel, situated in the heart of Scotland’s Malt Whisky Country.

Family and Dog Friendly, there is a varied menu serving fresh home cooked food using the finest local produce. The well-stocked bars offer cask ales and a variety of drams from Speyside and further afield.

This wonderful hotel gives you a taste of luxury.

Book directly on The Aberlour Hotel website to get the best rate & free benefits

Grantown Golf

Established in 1890 Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club is one of the finest golf venues in Cairngorm National Park area. The course was designed by Willie Park with assistance from James Braid. Situated in the Cairngorm National Park, the course is approximately thirty five miles south east of Inverness. Grantown is the capital of Strathspey and is a small and friendly town with a grand history of tourism.

Nestled in leafy parkland looking onto the Cairngorm mountains , Grantown has one superb 18-hole golf course, very different in style, character and golfing challenge which attracts many golfing societies due to its charm and playability factor.

There is also a traditional Clubhouse offering hearty meals and tipples overlooking the first tee. Lewis Ware Head PGA Professional. Lewis provides a fully stocked PGA Professional Shop, custom fitting, repairs and a full coaching service.

Visitors are always assured of a warm and friendly welcome at the Club.

Speyside Wardrobe

Speyside Wardrobe is an independent fashion and image centre, nestled in the beautiful village of Craigellachie in the heart of Speyside, located 15 minutes from the cathedral city of Elgin on the A941.

The team strive to offer the highest quality, ageless fashions and styles at affordable prices. The store pays particular attention to colour and style and will offer advice and personal attention to the individual’s needs.

In keeping with this principal they also offer a wide range of accessories including jewellery, handbags, belts, shape wear and footwear.

The team pay particular attention to colour and style and will offer advice and personal attention to the individual’s needs. From occasion wear to casual wear and accessories. Stockists of Robell, Tia, Naya, Leo & Ugo, Gardeur, Bianca, Alpe and many more…

There is something for all styles and tastes at Speyside Wardrobe. Have a leisurely browse at what we have to offer and check in regularly to take advantage of any seasonal offers or discounts.

Visit Moray Speyside

Welcome to Moray Speyside, the ultimate destination for your next Scottish adventure. Discover a land of natural contrasts, from the mighty Cairngorm Mountains to the rugged world-famous Moray coast. Lose yourself in our region’s intriguing history and heritage where you will uncover the true character of Moray Speyside.

Find the best places to eat and drink in Scotland and indulge yourself in the finest locally sourced seafood as well as the freshest produce. Did you know Moray Speyside produces around a third of Scotland’s food and drink, is the home of brands such as Walkers Shortbread, Baxters Soup and the original birthplace of the digestive biscuit?

The region is perhaps most famously known for being the home of Malt Whisky, over half of all of Scotland’s whisky distilleries can be found in Moray Speyside. The area’s rich supply of pure water and beautiful inland setting help to produce smooth and complex whiskies that provide an elegant contrast to the heavily peated whiskies that are produced by distilleries in other regions.

Your very own mini-Scotland where everything is within your reach. Unspoilt, untapped and off-the-beaten-track, choose Moray Speyside for your next adventure.

Speyside has so much to offer for visitors – so it’s time to get booking and see the magic of the area for yourself!