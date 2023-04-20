Have you ever visited the ‘jewel of the Moray Firth’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Have you ever visited the ‘jewel of the Moray Firth’?

5 ideas for a day trip to this Scottish town.

Beautiful coastline of Lossiemouth to accompany article of what to do in Lossiemouth
Boasting two sandy beaches and windswept coastal vibes, Lossiemouth is often referred to as the ‘jewel of the Moray Firth’.

Tucked away on the North East coast of Scotland, Lossiemouth is the perfect destination for a seaside day trip or long weekend. After you’ve walked the beaches taking in the stunning sea views, why not treat yourself to a spot of shopping or bite to eat? Check out these local businesses for some of the best tastes and styles of Lossiemouth.

What to do in Lossiemouth: 5 businesses for a great day trip

Gulay’s Patisserie

Table spread of food from Gulay's Patisserie in Lossiemouth.
Enjoy first class Turkish cuisine at Gulay’s Patisserie.

Gulay’s Patisserie looks forward to welcoming you to Lossiemouth’s newest café. Situated in the town’s Queen Street, Gulay’s Patisserie is proud to offer you first-class Turkish cuisine. The team is there to make you happy with a welcoming tasty menu of sweet and savoury treats and hearty dishes.

Open from 9am to 4pm for breakfast, choose from full Scottish, Turkish and vegetarian options.

For lunch choose from paninis, wraps, jacket potatoes, omelettes, soup, Gözleme and salads, followed by a selection of desserts and cake served with the very best coffee made with fresh coffee beans. Enjoy in the beautiful, cosy café. Kid’s menus are available.

Learn more about Gulay’s Patisserie today.

The Re:Store

Shop owner and ingredients at the Re:Store
Take only what you need at Moray’s sustainable living refill shop The Re:Store.

The Re:Store is Moray’s sustainable-living refill shop situated in Lossiemouth.  Established four years ago by local woman Alison, The Re:Store can help you reduce food waste and packaging by enabling you to buy the quantity you need rather than the amount the supermarket dictates – helping you save money too!

Refilling is easy – Alison is always available to help so just bring a container (it can be anything clean, dry and fit for purpose – even plastic!). The container is weighed then filled then re-weighed to calculate the cost of the contents. Bags are available if you don’t have/forget containers.

The Re:Store has over 100 dispensers of dried foods and store cupboard essentials, including herbs and spices which are much cheaper to buy than in the supermarket.  The range includes pasta, pulses, baking ingredients, rice and grains, nuts and seeds, local porridge and so much more food, plus over 40 household liquid refills including hair and body refills. There is even a refill station for locally made Kombucha!

Throughout the year there is a constant supply of delicious local eggs, organic milk (bottles available to buy or bring your own) and seasonal local produce – keep an eye out on The Re:Store Facebook page for the most delicious strawberries in May/June time!

In addition, Alison has a good range of plastic free household items, gift ideas, cards and local produce, including delicious local jams, honey and locally roasted coffee amongst others.

So if you want to save food waste or find out about how you can do your bit to help reduce single use packaging, then why not pop over to Lossie?

A warm welcome awaits! Follow The ReStore Moray on social media to find out more. 

My.

Collage of styles and storefront for MY Boutique
My. Boutique in Lossiemouth embraces quality with individuality to make you feel your best.

My. is an exclusive ladieswear boutique in the beautiful coastal town of Lossiemouth embracing quality and individuality with carefully selected collections from leading European designers combining luxurious fabrics and textures to make you feel your best.

The concept of My. developed from a desire to help women feel their fabulous best, by offering beautiful, stylish and exclusive European designer clothing.

In a relaxed, pressure-free atmosphere, My.’s aim is to put the fun back into your shopping experience giving you the confidence to make that perfect purchase.

Learn more about My. boutique in Lossiemouth today.

Unique Ladieswear

Collage of dresses by Unique Ladieswear in Lossiemouth.
Visit Unique, a relaxed and fashionable ladieswear boutique in Lossiemouth.

Enjoy a very warm welcome at Unique, a friendly ladieswear boutique situated on the seafront in Lossiemouth, the jewel of Moray!

The large retail premises offer an extensive range of beautiful ladieswear in sizes 8-24, ideal for that special occasion. Unique offers exclusive collections perfect for mothers of the bride or groom, ladies’ days, cruises and parties. For everyday dressing, Unique’s casual wear is relaxed, well-fitting and stylish.

Add the finishing touch from a choice of accessories including shoes, handbags, jewellery and hats. Unique stocks one of the largest range of sizes and styles in the area, so you’re sure to find the ideal piece.

And if it does need a little alteration to make it just right, Lindsey, the independent onsite seamstress, is on hand to tailor your garments perfectly to you.

At Unique, personal shopping is not an additional service, it’s simply what they do. The experienced and knowledgeable team will put you at ease, helping you look good and feel special.

A beautiful location, free parking right outside, regularly updated handpicked items for all occasions, a friendly welcome and a suite of complementary businesses all under one roof. Your visit will always be relaxed and enjoyable.

Learn more about Unique and check out its fashionable pieces today.

Miele’s of Lossie

Miele's of Lossie ice cream by the seaside in Lossiemouth
Enjoy a taste of Lossiemouth at Miele’s of Lossie.

Miele’s of Lossie is a small family business situated in the beautiful beachfront location on the esplanade in Lossiemouth, opposite the town’s East Beach.

Its outstanding choice of Italian Gelato is made fresh daily, filling the cabinets with an array of your favourite flavours plus some specials. There’s something to suit everyone.

Miele’s also has a selection of grab and go tubs for you to take home and enjoy at your leisure, as well as gelato cakes that are made to order.

Miele’s of Lossie offer hot drinks and food to go. Complement with Italian cannoli or select from its range of Italian pastries, perfect to take on your walk along the beach.

Learn more about Miele’s of Lossie today.

