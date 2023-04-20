Have you ever visited the ‘jewel of the Moray Firth’?

Boasting two sandy beaches and windswept coastal vibes, Lossiemouth is often referred to as the ‘jewel of the Moray Firth’.

Tucked away on the North East coast of Scotland, Lossiemouth is the perfect destination for a seaside day trip or long weekend. After you’ve walked the beaches taking in the stunning sea views, why not treat yourself to a spot of shopping or bite to eat? Check out these local businesses for some of the best tastes and styles of Lossiemouth.

What to do in Lossiemouth: 5 businesses for a great day trip

Gulay’s Patisserie

Gulay’s Patisserie looks forward to welcoming you to Lossiemouth’s newest café. Situated in the town’s Queen Street, Gulay’s Patisserie is proud to offer you first-class Turkish cuisine. The team is there to make you happy with a welcoming tasty menu of sweet and savoury treats and hearty dishes.

Open from 9am to 4pm for breakfast, choose from full Scottish, Turkish and vegetarian options.

For lunch choose from paninis, wraps, jacket potatoes, omelettes, soup, Gözleme and salads, followed by a selection of desserts and cake served with the very best coffee made with fresh coffee beans. Enjoy in the beautiful, cosy café. Kid’s menus are available.

The Re:Store

The Re:Store is Moray’s sustainable-living refill shop situated in Lossiemouth. Established four years ago by local woman Alison, The Re:Store can help you reduce food waste and packaging by enabling you to buy the quantity you need rather than the amount the supermarket dictates – helping you save money too!

Refilling is easy – Alison is always available to help so just bring a container (it can be anything clean, dry and fit for purpose – even plastic!). The container is weighed then filled then re-weighed to calculate the cost of the contents. Bags are available if you don’t have/forget containers.

The Re:Store has over 100 dispensers of dried foods and store cupboard essentials, including herbs and spices which are much cheaper to buy than in the supermarket. The range includes pasta, pulses, baking ingredients, rice and grains, nuts and seeds, local porridge and so much more food, plus over 40 household liquid refills including hair and body refills. There is even a refill station for locally made Kombucha!

Throughout the year there is a constant supply of delicious local eggs, organic milk (bottles available to buy or bring your own) and seasonal local produce – keep an eye out on The Re:Store Facebook page for the most delicious strawberries in May/June time!

In addition, Alison has a good range of plastic free household items, gift ideas, cards and local produce, including delicious local jams, honey and locally roasted coffee amongst others.

So if you want to save food waste or find out about how you can do your bit to help reduce single use packaging, then why not pop over to Lossie?

My.

My. is an exclusive ladieswear boutique in the beautiful coastal town of Lossiemouth embracing quality and individuality with carefully selected collections from leading European designers combining luxurious fabrics and textures to make you feel your best.

The concept of My. developed from a desire to help women feel their fabulous best, by offering beautiful, stylish and exclusive European designer clothing.

In a relaxed, pressure-free atmosphere, My.’s aim is to put the fun back into your shopping experience giving you the confidence to make that perfect purchase.

Unique Ladieswear

Enjoy a very warm welcome at Unique, a friendly ladieswear boutique situated on the seafront in Lossiemouth, the jewel of Moray!

The large retail premises offer an extensive range of beautiful ladieswear in sizes 8-24, ideal for that special occasion. Unique offers exclusive collections perfect for mothers of the bride or groom, ladies’ days, cruises and parties. For everyday dressing, Unique’s casual wear is relaxed, well-fitting and stylish.

Add the finishing touch from a choice of accessories including shoes, handbags, jewellery and hats. Unique stocks one of the largest range of sizes and styles in the area, so you’re sure to find the ideal piece.

And if it does need a little alteration to make it just right, Lindsey, the independent onsite seamstress, is on hand to tailor your garments perfectly to you.

At Unique, personal shopping is not an additional service, it’s simply what they do. The experienced and knowledgeable team will put you at ease, helping you look good and feel special.

A beautiful location, free parking right outside, regularly updated handpicked items for all occasions, a friendly welcome and a suite of complementary businesses all under one roof. Your visit will always be relaxed and enjoyable.

Miele’s of Lossie

Miele’s of Lossie is a small family business situated in the beautiful beachfront location on the esplanade in Lossiemouth, opposite the town’s East Beach.

Its outstanding choice of Italian Gelato is made fresh daily, filling the cabinets with an array of your favourite flavours plus some specials. There’s something to suit everyone.

Miele’s also has a selection of grab and go tubs for you to take home and enjoy at your leisure, as well as gelato cakes that are made to order.

Miele’s of Lossie offer hot drinks and food to go. Complement with Italian cannoli or select from its range of Italian pastries, perfect to take on your walk along the beach.

