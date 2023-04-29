Yvie Burnett: Making time for friends is always a good idea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yvie Burnett: Making time for friends is always a good idea

Yvie enjoys dinner and great company in a Perspex pod and spends the week doing interviews to talk about TV show Scotland Sings  

Yvie and Gordon have dinner in a Perspex pod during their get-together with friends.
By Yvie Burnett

It’s been a busy but fabulous week. We went to stay with our friends in Surrey and had a wonderful meal and a good catch up with lots of special people.

It’s a group of friends who get together a couple of times a year at least and are so supportive to each other.

They had hired one of those Perspex pods for the garden so it was like we were eating outside.

I saw lots of those in people’s photos online during Covid but I had never been in one.

They are a great idea for all-weather outside dining and it gave the whole evening a bit of excitement.

A great night all round

Well it might have been the pod or the posh champagne we were drinking! But whatever the reason was, we had a great night.

It’s easy for us to think we are too busy to go away for the night but when we do something like that and just spend time with friends, we are always glad that we have.

Our friends also served up the best bacon sandwiches in the morning. Somehow when you have them made for you they taste amazing.

I’ve also spent the week doing press interviews and radio and TV shows to talk about Scotland Sings.

Yvie Burnett and John Logan with the Scotland Sings choir.

It was especially nice to catch up with the fabulous Kaye Adams on her radio show.

I’m a big fan of Kaye’s. The first time I met her was at a very long lunch with mutual friends and I’ve always found her to be so genuine, funny and talented.

I was also so impressed when she agreed to do Strictly which was obviously way out of her comfort zone but she really inspired a great many fellow middle aged women by doing it.

And wow doesn’t she have amazing legs? We hadn’t seen those before!

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 2022. Image: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

On Thursday, Emily came home for the night to watch Scotland Sings with me which was lovely.

And as you will maybe have seen, Emily makes a little appearance on the show. Maybe she’s going to follow in her mum’s footsteps!

I can’t believe that now lots of you have actually watched the show we have spent months putting our heart and soul into.

Thank you to so many of you who have got in touch.

And to those of you who missed it, remember it’s on again on BBC One Scotland on Sunday afternoon at 4.35pm and of course you can always catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

Next week’s episode is on at the same times Thursday night, and Sunday afternoon.

I’m A Celebrity…

So in other TV news we of course have had the new series of I’m A Celebrity from South Africa.

I know I’m biased but I thought Carol Vorderman was wonderful. She looked so confident and brave stepping off a wobbly platform above a huge mountain with an incredibly sheer drop.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa with Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread. Image: ITV.

I texted her immediately asking her why she wasn’t scared and she said she was terrified.

She certainly managed to fool us all. She looked like she was just strolling down to Tesco, rather than heading off the side of a cliff!

Of course I have another friend in there, Myleene Klass who is made from the same stuff as Carol. Totally brave, very intelligent and a lovely person.

I’m actually wondering why I have got all these brave friends who are nothing like me.

I’d be absolute rubbish in that show. I’d be scared of the heights and the creepy crawlies.

I’m not very good at swimming and I’m very OCD when it comes to food. There would be no sell-by dates on that food that they cook every night and no cooking instructions. I’d hate it.

Yvie Burnett and Myleene Klass get together for Scotland Sings.

And as for eating the weird and wonderful stuff in the Bush Tucker Trials. I’m scared of being sick so I just couldn’t stomach it.

My friends meanwhile are the total opposite. They will have a go at anything and do it so brilliantly. They both also look fabulous in bikinis.

Myleene famously stepped into the shower in a white bikini in the show in 2006 and that became one of the show’s most talked-about scenes.

They will obviously want her to recreate that scene this year and believe me, 17 years later she looks every bit as good.

Myleene Klass in the waterfall shower in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2006.

By the way, talking about Scotland Sings, Myleene appears in Episode One because I asked her to come and help me a bit when choosing singers. She unfortunately doesn’t appear in a bikini though. I missed a trick there. We would have got lots of extra viewers if she had.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

