Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Sean Welsh determined to grasp ‘last chance’ to reach Scottish Cup final

Midfielder's Inverness move in 2018 came at point when he was 'lost' after a stint at semi-final opponents Falkirk.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags captain Sean Welsh will lead his team into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Jags captain Sean Welsh will lead his team into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Skipper Sean Welsh feels joining Caley Thistle was a turning point in his career – now he’s determined to lead the Scottish Championship club into the Scottish Cup final.

The experienced midfielder admitted he was “lost” after a short stint at semi-final opponents Falkirk in 2018.

His decision to head north and join Inverness has been a fruitful one, but without the benefits yet of winning promotion to the Premiership.

The 33-year-old has helped ICT move to within one win over Ayr United next Friday to book their second successive promotion play-off push.

And victory over League One runners-up Falkirk at Hampden this Saturday will also take the 2015 Scottish Cup winners into a final against holders Rangers or Celtic on June 3.

Sean Welsh leads the Inverness training session at Fort George. Image: SNS.

They have taken an unusual route to the last four. Only by Queen’s Park being knocked out for playing an ineligible player against them in January did they get back into the competition.

From there, they defeated Premiership sides Livingston 3-0 and Kilmarnock 2-1 to line up their shot at Falkirk.

Welsh missed last semi-final due to injury

Welsh had to sit out the 3-0 loss against Hearts in the 2019 semi-final due to a broken foot, having played a big role in getting them there. He’s determined to make it count this time.

He said: “This will probably be the last chance I have to get to a Scottish Cup final.

“Unfortunately, I missed the semi-final against Hearts last time, so it’s an opportunity to finally do it.

“I was devastated to miss the 2019 semi-final, it was my first season here and I was having a good time.

“I came here from a short spell at Falkirk, which came on the back of a bad injury, so it was good.

“I thought I was coming here as a stop-gap, but it has been five years now and I’ve loved it.

“My career was a bit lost at the time, but it has rejuvenated me.

“So to get to a final would be incredible, we have two massive games coming up (against Falkirk and Ayr) and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Star ‘fell back in love’ with football

The run to the semis four years ago was brilliant, so having the chance to lead Inverness out at Hampden is valued highly by the captain.

He said: “I fell back in love with the game here and everything was going well then I broke my foot and missed out, so it was hard to take.

“We had such a good feeling after getting the later winner in the quarter-finals (at Dundee United), so it was hard to take not being involved.

“It was also hard watching the boys lose that game too. I am thankful I have got another opportunity to have a go at it now.

“This time I’m fit and ready to go, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s an honour captaining the club and it will be an honour leading the lads out.”

Inverness midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Great opportunity for both teams

Caley Thistle are the favourites to reach the final at the expense of Falkirk.

However, the 33-year-old playmaker doesn’t feel there will be much difference over the course of the afternoon.

He added: “Is there more pressure being favourites? Possibly, but we are not looking at it like that because Falkirk are a big club.

“They are in the league they’re in, but everyone sees them as at least a Championship club.

“We know the quality Falkirk possess, they have good players and are well coached, so we can’t take anything for granted.

“We know if we’re not at it we’ll get caught out, so you have to just embrace it.

“This is a huge opportunity, it’s not often you get to a semi-final and come up against a League One side.

“Falkirk will be saying the same because it’s not very often you come up against a Championship side at this stage.

“Both teams know the prize that’s there for us so neither of us will want to waste it.”

VAR will be in use for the Scottish Cup semi-finals. Image: SNS Group

Skipper is unfazed by VAR for semi

Inverness and Falkirk will play a match with the video assistant referee (VAR) in use for the first time.

It’s caused a stir with plenty of debatable decisions in the Premiership and now the two cup semis and the final will have it in play.

Welsh explained it won’t make a difference to the way he approaches the match, despite a recent briefing held by the SFA’s referee chief Crawford Allan.

He said: “We haven’t given much thought to VAR.

“We had a meeting with the head of referees last week about it and came out of it the same as we went in – not really sure what difference it makes.

“It’s not something I’m going to pay too much attention to, it will be there and hopefully it won’t come into play.

“All you can do is go about the game the same as always.

“You have to make sure you’re fully focused and not do anything stupid.”

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
David Raven celebrates his Scottish Cup semi-final winner with Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie. Image: SNS
James Vincent scored the winner in the 2015 Scottish Cup final.
Former Inverness manager John Hughes, who guided the club to Scottish Cup glory against Falkirk in 2015.
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds at training ahead of Saturday's semi-final. Image: SNS
Carl Tremarco was a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS
Up to 4,000 Caley Thistle fans are expected to back their team at Hampden this weekend in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk. Image: SNS
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS
John Hughes led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, beating his old club Falkirk in the final.
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Lairgandour and Scatraig estate
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
CR0042478 Stuart Findlay, Inverness Highland piper John Prendergast arrives home to Inverness Airport after completing the Tour d'Afrique for the Elsie Normington Foundation which involved cycling over 5000miles the length of Africa. John is met by his mother Amanda at the airport. 23rd April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First look at Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening Picture shows; Fish Shop in Ballater | Marcus Sherry, head chef at Fish Shop. Ballater. Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
The new Ellon gym will open to the public for a sneak peek this weekend ahead of its official launch next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym Date
MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
